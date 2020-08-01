New York, Aug. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Foams Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899895/?utm_source=GNW

5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Anti-intrusion Bars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$40 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Heat Exchangers segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $23 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Metal Foams market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Sound Absorbers Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR



In the global Sound Absorbers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$15.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$19.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 383-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Admatis Ltd.

Alantum Corporation

American Elements

Canada New Energy Materials Corporation

Cymat Technologies Ltd.

ERG Aerospace Corp.

Hunan Ted New Material Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Zhonghui foam Aluminum Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Expanding Uses of Metal Foam in Various End-Use Sectors Drives

Market Growth

Superior Properties of Metal Foam Augur Well for the Market

Energy Absorbers Leads the Global Metal Foam Market

Global Metal Foam Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by

Application for 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Metal Foam Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Lightweighting Capability Drives Demand for Metal Foam in

Automotive and Aerospace Sectors

With Lightweighting Emerging as the Topmost Priority for

Automakers, Demand for Metal Foam in Automotive Industry

Positioned for Growth

Automotive Industry Places High Priority on Lightweighting

Trend: Breakdown of Demand (in Billion Lbs) for Lightweight

Materials and Conventional Materials for the Years 2010,

2018, and 2025

Need to Achieve Emission Reduction Targets Drives Auto Industry

towards Lightweight Materials including Metal Foam: Emission

Reduction Targets of Select Countries for 2020 and 2025

Shift towards Lightweight Components in Aerospace Industry

Augurs Well for Metal Foam Market

Composite Metal Foam: A Breakthrough Material for Aerospace

Industry

Aluminum Foam: Rising Demand for Lightweight Materials in

Automotive and Aerospace Sectors to Fuel Growth

Aluminum Foam Sandwich Structures: Playing a Role in

Lightweighting in Defense and Transport Sectors

Cast Steel Foam Ensures Lightweight Strength

Composite Metal Foams: Unique Properties Present Opportunities

to Expand Application Base

Metals Foams for Use in Biomedical Applications

Potential Applications of Metal Foam in Soft Robotics and

Aeronautics

Metal Foams: Ideal for Absorbing Sound in High Temperature,

High Pressure Environments

Innovations & Advancements

Active R&D Efforts Drive Advancements in Metal Foams Marketplace

Researcher Develops Advanced Composite Metal Foam (CMF)

Material for Military Applications

Nanocoating Application Transforms Metal Foam into Explosion-

Proof & Hard Material

German SME Develops Technique to Competitively Produce Metal Foam

University of Bath Researcher Develops New Nanoporous Metal

Foam for Water Treatment

Study Finds Composite Metal Foam to Effective in Insulating

Against High Heat Compared to Conventional Metals

Researchers Develop Wood-Metal Hybrid for Use in Lightweight

Constructions

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Metal Foam - An Introduction

Types of Metal Foam

Applications of Metal Foam

Production Methods of Metal Foam



