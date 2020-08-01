New York, Aug. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Marine Propellers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899879/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Propellers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.9% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Thrusters segment is readjusted to a revised 1.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.9% CAGR



The Marine Propellers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0% and 0.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.4% CAGR.



Other Types Segment to Record 0.8% CAGR



In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$934.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$970.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$697.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AB Volvo

Brunswick Bowling Products, LLC

Caterpillar, Inc.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

MAN SE

Nakashima Propeller Co., Ltd.

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Schottel Gmbh

Wartsila Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Marine Propeller Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Marine Propellers Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Marine Propellers Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Marine Propellers Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Propellers (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Propellers (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Propellers (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Thrusters (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Thrusters (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Thrusters (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Merchant Ships (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Merchant Ships (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Merchant Ships (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Naval Ships (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Naval Ships (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Naval Ships (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Recreational Boats (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Recreational Boats (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Recreational Boats (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Marine Propeller Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Marine Propellers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Marine Propellers Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Marine Propellers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Marine Propellers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Marine Propellers Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Marine Propellers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Marine Propellers Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Marine Propellers Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Marine Propellers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Marine Propellers Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Marine Propellers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: Marine Propellers Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Marine

Propellers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Marine Propellers Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Marine Propellers Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Marine Propellers Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Marine Propellers Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Marine Propellers Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Marine Propellers in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Marine Propellers Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Marine Propeller Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Marine Propellers Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Marine Propellers Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Marine Propellers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Marine Propellers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Marine Propellers Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Marine Propellers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Marine Propellers Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Marine Propellers Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Marine Propellers Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Marine Propellers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Marine Propellers Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Marine Propellers Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Marine Propellers Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Marine Propellers Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Marine Propellers Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Marine Propellers Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Marine Propellers Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Marine Propellers Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Marine Propellers Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Marine Propellers in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Marine Propellers Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Marine Propellers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Marine Propellers Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Marine Propellers Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Marine Propellers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Marine Propellers Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Marine Propellers Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Marine Propellers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Marine Propellers Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Marine Propellers Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Marine Propellers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Marine Propellers Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Marine Propellers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Marine Propellers Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Marine Propellers Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Marine Propellers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Marine Propellers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Marine Propellers Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Marine Propellers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Marine Propellers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Marine Propellers Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Marine Propellers Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Marine Propellers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Marine Propellers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Marine Propellers Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Marine Propellers Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Marine Propellers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Marine Propellers Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Marine Propellers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Marine Propellers Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Marine Propellers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Marine Propellers Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Marine Propellers Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Marine Propellers Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Marine Propellers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Marine Propellers Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Marine Propellers Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Marine Propellers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Marine Propellers Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Marine Propellers Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Marine Propellers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Marine Propellers Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Marine Propellers Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Marine Propellers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Marine Propellers Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Marine Propellers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Marine Propellers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Marine Propellers Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Marine Propellers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Marine Propellers Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Marine Propellers Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Marine Propellers Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Marine Propellers Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Marine Propellers Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Marine Propellers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Marine Propellers Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Marine Propellers Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Marine Propellers in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Marine Propellers Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Marine Propellers Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Marine Propellers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Marine Propellers Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Marine Propellers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 146: Marine Propellers Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Marine Propellers Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Marine Propellers Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Marine Propellers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Marine Propellers Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Marine Propellers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Marine Propellers Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Marine Propellers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Marine Propellers Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Marine Propellers Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Marine Propellers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Marine Propellers Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Marine Propellers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Marine Propellers Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Marine Propellers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Marine Propellers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Marine Propellers Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Marine Propellers Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Marine Propellers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Marine Propellers Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Marine Propellers Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 172: The Middle East Marine Propellers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 173: Marine Propellers Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Marine Propellers Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Marine Propellers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 176: Marine Propellers Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Marine

Propellers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Marine Propellers Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 180: Marine Propellers Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Marine Propellers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Marine Propellers Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Marine Propellers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 185: Marine Propellers Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Marine Propellers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Marine Propellers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Marine Propellers Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Marine Propellers in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Marine Propellers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Marine Propellers Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Marine Propellers Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Marine Propellers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Marine Propellers Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Marine Propellers Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Marine Propellers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Marine Propellers Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Marine Propellers Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Marine Propellers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Marine Propellers Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Marine Propellers Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Marine Propellers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Marine Propellers Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Marine Propellers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Marine Propellers Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Marine Propellers Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Marine Propellers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

