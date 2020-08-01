New York, Aug. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Marine Propellers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899879/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Propellers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.9% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Thrusters segment is readjusted to a revised 1.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.9% CAGR
The Marine Propellers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0% and 0.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.4% CAGR.
Other Types Segment to Record 0.8% CAGR
In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$934.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$970.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$697.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899879/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Marine Propeller Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Marine Propellers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Marine Propellers Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Marine Propellers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Propellers (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Propellers (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Propellers (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Thrusters (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Thrusters (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Thrusters (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Merchant Ships (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Merchant Ships (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Merchant Ships (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Naval Ships (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Naval Ships (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Naval Ships (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Recreational Boats (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Recreational Boats (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Recreational Boats (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Marine Propeller Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Marine Propellers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Marine Propellers Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Marine Propellers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Marine Propellers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Marine Propellers Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Marine Propellers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Marine Propellers Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Marine Propellers Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Marine Propellers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Marine Propellers Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Marine Propellers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: Marine Propellers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Marine
Propellers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Marine Propellers Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Marine Propellers Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Marine Propellers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Marine Propellers Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Marine Propellers Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Marine Propellers in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Marine Propellers Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Marine Propeller Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Marine Propellers Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Marine Propellers Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Marine Propellers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Marine Propellers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Marine Propellers Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Marine Propellers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: Marine Propellers Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Marine Propellers Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French Marine Propellers Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Marine Propellers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Marine Propellers Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Marine Propellers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Marine Propellers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Marine Propellers Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Marine Propellers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Marine Propellers Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Marine Propellers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Marine Propellers Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Marine Propellers Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Marine Propellers in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Marine Propellers Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Marine Propellers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Marine Propellers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Marine Propellers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Marine Propellers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Marine Propellers Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Marine Propellers Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Marine Propellers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Marine Propellers Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: Marine Propellers Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Spanish Marine Propellers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Marine Propellers Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Marine Propellers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Marine Propellers Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Marine Propellers Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Marine Propellers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Marine Propellers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Marine Propellers Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Marine Propellers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Marine Propellers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 98: Marine Propellers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Marine Propellers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Marine Propellers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Marine Propellers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Marine Propellers Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Marine Propellers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Marine Propellers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Marine Propellers Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Marine Propellers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Marine Propellers Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Marine Propellers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Marine Propellers Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Marine Propellers Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Marine Propellers Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Marine Propellers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Marine Propellers Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Marine Propellers Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Indian Marine Propellers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Marine Propellers Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Marine Propellers Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Marine Propellers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Marine Propellers Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Marine Propellers Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Marine Propellers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Marine Propellers Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Marine Propellers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Marine Propellers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Marine Propellers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Marine Propellers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Marine Propellers Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Marine Propellers Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Marine Propellers Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 134: Marine Propellers Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Marine Propellers Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Marine Propellers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Marine Propellers Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Marine Propellers Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Marine Propellers in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Marine Propellers Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Marine Propellers Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Marine Propellers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Marine Propellers Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Marine Propellers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Marine Propellers Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Marine Propellers Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Marine Propellers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Marine Propellers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Marine Propellers Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Marine Propellers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Marine Propellers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Marine Propellers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Marine Propellers Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Marine Propellers Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Marine Propellers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Marine Propellers Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Marine Propellers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Marine Propellers Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Marine Propellers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Marine Propellers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 167: Marine Propellers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Marine Propellers Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Marine Propellers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Marine Propellers Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Marine Propellers Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 172: The Middle East Marine Propellers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 173: Marine Propellers Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Marine Propellers Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Marine Propellers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 176: Marine Propellers Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Marine
Propellers in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Iranian Marine Propellers Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 180: Marine Propellers Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Marine Propellers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: Marine Propellers Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Marine Propellers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 185: Marine Propellers Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Marine Propellers Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Marine Propellers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Marine Propellers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Marine Propellers Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Marine Propellers in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Marine Propellers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Marine Propellers Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Marine Propellers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Marine Propellers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Marine Propellers Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Marine Propellers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Marine Propellers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Marine Propellers Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Marine Propellers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Marine Propellers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Marine Propellers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Marine Propellers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Marine Propellers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Marine Propellers Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Marine Propellers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Marine Propellers Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Marine Propellers Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Marine Propellers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: Marine Propellers Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899879/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: