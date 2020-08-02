全球2/3期研究将通过40个临床地点共招募270名新冠肺炎患者；这项研究已在英国和俄罗斯获得批准，目前正在意大利、巴西和墨西哥进行审核

一项在美国进行的新冠肺炎重症患者平行2期研究将于2020年8月完成，



计划最早在2020年第四季度提紧急用药申请

以色列特拉维夫和北卡罗来纳州罗利, Aug. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 特种生物制药企业RedHill Biopharma Ltd. （纳斯达克： RDHL ）（以下称“RedHill”或该“公司”）今天宣布，该公司启动了一项全球2/3期临床研究，以评估在因重度SARS-CoV-2（新型冠状病毒，新冠肺炎的致病原因）感染和肺炎住院并需要补充供氧治疗的患者中使用opaganib（Yeliva®，ABC294640）1的疗效。

“继接受同情用药的患者取得令人振奋的效果后，我们将继续快速推进计划的进展，以评估opaganib对重症新冠肺炎患者的疗效和安全性，”RedHill医疗总监Mark L. Levitt医学博士表示。“我们迅速在美国启动了2期研究，目前正通过2/3期研究在全球扩展该计划，以使我们能够在短时间内收集到广泛而严密的数据集。opaganib有可能通过其抗炎和抗病毒活动的双重机制，以独特方式治疗新冠肺炎。我们对该计划的前景感到振奋，这项计划的目标是在获得成功后支持全球紧急应用。”

这是一项多中心、随机、双盲、平行分组、安慰剂对照的2/3期研究（ NCT04467840 ），计划在欧洲、拉丁美洲和其他国家多达40个临床地点招募270名患者。目前已制定计划将这项研究进一步扩展到更多国家。

本次研究的受试者将以1:1的比例随机分组，接受opaganib或安慰剂用药，并按医护标准接受治疗。该研究的主要终点是评估在第14天时需要插管和呼吸机的患者比例。在大约100名受试者接受主要终点评估之后，一家独立数据安全监测委员会（DSMB）将进行解盲无效中期分析。

此外，在美国的一项使用opaganib进行随机、双盲、安慰剂对照2期临床研究（ NCT04414618 ）的受试者招募也正在进行中。这项研究旨在招募40名需要住院治疗和辅助吸氧的新冠肺炎重症患者参与试验，招募预计于八月完成。这次临床试验并非以统计意义为目的。

关于opaganib（ABC294640，Yeliva®）

opaganib是一种新的化学体，一种专有的首创性口服鞘氨醇激酶-2（SK2）选择性抑制剂，具有抗肿瘤、抗炎和抗病毒活性，针对多种肿瘤、病毒、炎症和肠道适应症。通过抑制SK2，opaganib可影响与癌细胞生长、病毒复制和病理炎症相关的多种蜂窝路径。

opaganib最初由美国Apogee Biotechnology Corp开发并在肿瘤、炎症、胃肠道和放射防护模型的多项临床前研究以及针对晚期实体肿瘤患者的一项1期临床研究中获得成功。

opaganib获得了美国食品药品管理局（FDA）针对治疗胆管癌的罕见病用药批准，目前正在进行晚期胆管癌2a期研究评估和前列腺癌2期研究评估。此外，opaganib对于新冠肺炎的治疗效果目前也在评估中。

第一批使用opaganib的新冠肺炎重症患者的治疗结果已于近期公布2。对5例新冠肺炎重症患者的治疗结果分析显示，与同一医院回顾性配对病例对照组的患者相比，接受opaganib体恤用药治疗的患者在临床结果和炎症标志物方面均有显著获益。opaganib治疗组中的所有患者都在无需使用呼吸机的情况下出院，而对应的病例对照组中有33%的患者需要呼吸机。opaganib治疗组的经鼻高量氧疗脱机中位时间减少到10天，而匹配病例对照组则为15天。

临床前数据显示，opaganib具有抗炎和抗病毒活性，具有减少肺部炎症性疾病（如肺炎）和减轻肺纤维化损害的潜力。此前的几项临床前研究支持SK2在与冠状病毒类似的阳性单链RNA病毒复制转录复合物中的潜在作用，并且其抑制作用有可能抑制病毒复制。临床前体内研究3表明，通过降低支气管肺泡灌洗液中IL-6和TNF-α的水平，opaganib可降低流感病毒感染的病死率，并改善铜绿假单胞菌诱发的肺损伤。

opaganib的开发因美国联邦和州政府机构给予Apogee Biotechnology Corp.的拨款和合同而得到支持，相关机构包括NCI、BARDA、美国国防部和FDA罕见病药物开发办公室。

关于RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.（纳斯达克： RDHL ）是一家主要关注肠胃疾病治疗的特种生物制药企业。RedHill目前推广的胃肠药物包括：Movantik®——用于治疗阿片类药物引起的成人便秘4、Talicia®——用于治疗成人幽门螺杆菌（H. pylori）5感染和Aemcolo®——用于治疗成人旅行者腹泻6。RedHill的主要临床后期开发项目包括：（i）RHB-204，计划针对肺部非结核分枝杆菌（NTM）感染进行关键3期研究；（ii）opaganib（Yeliva®），首创性的SK2选择性抑制剂，针对多种适应症，正在进行新冠肺炎治疗的2/3期研究，以及针对前列腺癌和胆管癌进行2期研究；（iii）RHB-104，针对克罗恩氏病进行的首次3期研究取得了积极成果；（iv）RHB-102（Bekinda®）针对急性胃肠炎和胃炎3期研究取得了积极结果，针对IBS-D的2期研究也取得了积极结果；（v）RHB-106，一种胶囊状肠道制剂；以及（vi）RHB-107，一款处于2期研究的首创性丝氨酸蛋白酶抑制剂，针对癌症和炎症肠胃病适应症，并且正在针对新冠肺炎治疗进行评估。有关该公司的更多信息，请访问： www.redhillbio.com 。

注意：本新闻稿是公司以英文发布的官方新闻稿的译文，为方便查阅之目的而提供。

