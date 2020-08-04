STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining a wide range of data analytics solutions and services offered by vendors to enterprises across the globe.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Analytics – Solutions and Service Partners 2020, scheduled to be released in November. The report will cover data analytics vendors whose services give enterprises increased and early insights into customer experience and product and service adoption, which are key to building resilient and future-ready businesses.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The new report points to a growing demand for vendors that can offer their enterprises customers comprehensive data analytics services, said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

“Organizations increasingly seek to gather, store and analyze data from varied sources, but they often lack the know-how to build effective statistical models leveraging strong scientific processes,” he said. “Recruiting an army of data scientists is not the answer because these resources are difficult to find. Instead, many organizations rely on specialized data engineering service providers with capabilities to implement the necessary infrastructure to achieve efficient data pipelines and scalable data lakes.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 135 providers of data analytics services. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce six quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the data analytics space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The six quadrants that will be covered are:

Data Science Services, including scientific methods, processes, algorithms and systems for the extraction of insights, patterns and conclusions from structured as well as unstructured data. Services include consultation for defining targeted analyses services, implementation of methodology as well as training of data scientists.

Data Engineering Services, involving the collection and aggregation of data from structured, semi-structured and unstructured sources. Data is obtained from different systems, processed in context and is made available in a structured manner through access settings.

Data Infrastructure and Cloud Integration Services, integrating technical infrastructure and services for cloud analytics. The integration includes services which need to be provided through public, private and hybrid cloud architectures.

Data Lifecycle Management Services, referring to the capabilities of developing and implementing data governance systems, policies and procedures for the effective and efficient management of data. In an increasingly stringent regulatory environment, service providers are tasked with end-to-end management of storage, sharing, archival and retrieval of data, while adhering to relevant compliance practices.

Self-Service Analytics and BI Platforms As-a-Service, including as-a-service software solutions for business intelligence and business analytics functions. These offerings contain modular solutions for reporting the results of complex analysis of large volumes of unstructured data.

Analytics Reporting Solutions, which are solutions for processing data from varied sources and visualizing them on heterogeneous interfaces such as industrial monitoring systems, smartphones and car displays. The aim is to derive insights in such a way that decisions can be made and supported.

The report will cover the global analytics market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Brazil and the Nordic countries, as well as the Baltics. ISG analysts Dr. Henning Dransfeld, Gowtham Kumar and Marcio Tabach will serve as lead authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as analytics providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

Starting this year, each ISG Provider Lens™ study will include a Global Summary to help enterprise subscribers better understand provider capabilities across all geographic markets covered by that study. All ISG Provider Lens™ reports also will now include an Enterprise Context feature to help executives quickly identify key insights related to their roles and responsibilities.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

