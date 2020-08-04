Draft decisions and voting form of joint stock company “GRINDEKS” Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders
The Management Board of joint stock company “GRINDEKS”, registration number: 40003034935, legal address: 53 Krustpils street, Riga, Latvia, LV-1057 (hereafter – the Company), considering the Covid-19 pandemic, with the aim to preserve health of shareholders, the Company’s employees as well as public in general, encourages all shareholders to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders to be held on August 18, 2020 in a written mode prior to the shareholders meeting by filling in voting form which is attached to this notification.
We kindly ask completed voting form and send:
A shareholder who has voted prior to the shareholders meeting may request the Company to confirm receipt of the voting form. The Company shall send the shareholder confirmation without delay after receiving the shareholder's voting form.
The voting will take into account all duly received votes received by the Company till August 17, 2020.
Appendix:
Draft resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting of JSC “GRINDEKS”;
Voting form.
The Management Board of joint stock company “GRINDEKS”
Additional information:
Laila Klavina
Head of the Communications Department JSC “GRINDEKS”
Phones: (+371) 67083370, (+371) 29256012
Fax: (+371) 67083505
E-mail: laila.klavina@grindeks.lv
