Draft decisions and voting form of joint stock company “GRINDEKS” Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders



The Management Board of joint stock company “GRINDEKS”, registration number: 40003034935, legal address: 53 Krustpils street, Riga, Latvia, LV-1057 (hereafter – the Company), considering the Covid-19 pandemic, with the aim to preserve health of shareholders, the Company’s employees as well as public in general, encourages all shareholders to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders to be held on August 18, 2020 in a written mode prior to the shareholders meeting by filling in voting form which is attached to this notification.

We kindly ask completed voting form and send:

electronically signed with the electronic signature to the Company's e-mail address: liene.snore@grindeks.lv; or

in paper form signed to the postal address of the Company: 53 Krustpils street, Riga, LV-1057, Latvia. In this case, the voting form should be notarized or with the attached shareholder’s contact information (telephone number and email addresses) in order to let the Company's Management Board to identify the shareholder.

A shareholder who has voted prior to the shareholders meeting may request the Company to confirm receipt of the voting form. The Company shall send the shareholder confirmation without delay after receiving the shareholder's voting form.

The voting will take into account all duly received votes received by the Company till August 17, 2020.

Appendix:

Draft resolutions of Extraordinary General Meeting of JSC “GRINDEKS”;

Voting form.

The Management Board of joint stock company “GRINDEKS”

Additional information:

Laila Klavina

Head of the Communications Department JSC “GRINDEKS”

Phones: (+371) 67083370, (+371) 29256012

Fax: (+371) 67083505

E-mail: laila.klavina@grindeks.lv

www.grindeks.eu









