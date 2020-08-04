New York, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Injection Molded Plastics Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949110/?utm_source=GNW
Our reports on the injection molded plastics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in demand from developing countries and an increase in demand from the packaging industry.
The injection-molded plastics market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscapes.
The injection molded plastics market is segmented as below:
By Application
Packaging
Consumer goods and electronics
Automobile
Others
By Geographic Landscapes
APAC
North America
Europe
South America
MEA
This study identifies the growth in the automobile industry as one of the prime reasons driving the injection molded plastics market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our injection molded plastics market covers the following areas:
Injection molded plastics market sizing
Injection molded plastics market forecast
Injection molded plastics market industry analysis
