Dallas, Texas, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Vice President of the Board of Directors, two new Board of Directors members, and new Subspecialty Division Members for The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) officially started their appointments on July 1, 2020. ABOG also has a new Subspecialty Division in Complex Family Planning, and the Division Chair and Division Members also began their appointments on July 1, 2020. The positions are as follows:

New Vice President of the Board of Directors

David Soper, MD

Professor and Division Director, Benign Obstetrics and Gynecology

Medical University of South Carolina

New Board of Directors Members

Denise Jamieson, MD, MPH

James Robert McCord Professor and Chair, Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics

Emory University School of Medicine

New Board of Directors Member and Chair of Subspecialty Division

Division of Complex Family Planning



Courtney Schreiber, MD, MPH

Stuart and Emily Mudd Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Division Chief, Family Planning

Program Director, Fellowship in Complex Family Planning

Perlman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania

New Members of Subspecialty Divisions

Division of Complex Family Planning

Amy (Meg) Autry, MD

Professor

Director of Graduate Medical Education

Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences

University of California, San Francisco

Eve Espey, MD, MPH

Professor and Program Director, Family Planning

University of New Mexico School of Medicine

Sadia Haider, MD, MPH

Associate Professor

Section Chief and Program Director, Family Planning

University of Chicago

Gretchen Stuart, MD, MPHTM

Professor, Division Director, and Fellowship Director, Complex Family Planning

University of North Carolina School of Medicine

Stephanie Teal, MD, MPH

Professor, Division Chief, and Program Director, Family Planning

University of Colorado School of Medicine

Division of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery

W. Thomas Gregory, MD

Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Oregon Health & Science University

Division of Gynecologic Oncology

Marcela del Carmen, MD, MPH

Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Biology

Harvard Medical School

Chief Medical Officer, Massachusetts General Physicians Organization

Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine

Joseph Biggio, Jr., MD, MS

System Chair, Women’s Service Line

System Chair, Maternal Fetal Medicine

Ochsner Health

Judette Louis, MD, MPH

Associate Professor and Chair, Obstetrics and Gynecology

Morsani College of Medicine, University of South Florida

Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility

William H. Catherino, MD, PhD

Professor and Chair, Research Division, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences

Erica Johnstone, MD, MHS

Associate Professor, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Reproductive Endocrinology

University of Utah Health

About ABOG





The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is an independent, non-profit organization that certifies obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Founded in 1927, ABOG is one of 24 specialty Boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Based in Dallas, ABOG serves candidates and diplomates in the United States and Canada in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology, plus several subspecialties, including Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility; Maternal-Fetal Medicine; Gynecologic Oncology; Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery; and Complex Family Planning.

