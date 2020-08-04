Dallas, Texas, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Vice President of the Board of Directors, two new Board of Directors members, and new Subspecialty Division Members for The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) officially started their appointments on July 1, 2020. ABOG also has a new Subspecialty Division in Complex Family Planning, and the Division Chair and Division Members also began their appointments on July 1, 2020.  The positions are as follows:

 

New Vice President of the Board of Directors

David Soper, MD
Professor and Division Director, Benign Obstetrics and Gynecology
Medical University of South Carolina

New Board of Directors Members

Denise Jamieson, MD, MPH
James Robert McCord Professor and Chair, Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics
Emory University School of Medicine

New Board of Directors Member and Chair of Subspecialty Division

Division of Complex Family Planning

Courtney Schreiber, MD, MPH
Stuart and Emily Mudd Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Division Chief, Family Planning
Program Director, Fellowship in Complex Family Planning
Perlman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania

New Members of Subspecialty Divisions

Division of Complex Family Planning

 

Amy (Meg) Autry, MD
Professor
Director of Graduate Medical Education
Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences
University of California, San Francisco

 

Eve Espey, MD, MPH
Professor and Program Director, Family Planning
University of New Mexico School of Medicine

 

Sadia Haider, MD, MPH
Associate Professor
Section Chief and Program Director, Family Planning
University of Chicago

 

Gretchen Stuart, MD, MPHTM
Professor, Division Director, and Fellowship Director, Complex Family Planning
University of North Carolina School of Medicine

 

Stephanie Teal, MD, MPH
Professor, Division Chief, and Program Director, Family Planning
University of Colorado School of Medicine

 

 

Division of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery

 

W. Thomas Gregory, MD
Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Oregon Health & Science University

 

Division of Gynecologic Oncology

 

Marcela del Carmen, MD, MPH
Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Biology
Harvard Medical School
Chief Medical Officer, Massachusetts General Physicians Organization

 

Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine

 

Joseph Biggio, Jr., MD, MS
System Chair, Women’s Service Line
System Chair, Maternal Fetal Medicine
Ochsner Health

 

Judette Louis, MD, MPH
Associate Professor and Chair, Obstetrics and Gynecology
Morsani College of Medicine, University of South Florida

 

Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility

 

William H. Catherino, MD, PhD
Professor and Chair, Research Division, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences

 

Erica Johnstone, MD, MHS
Associate Professor, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Reproductive Endocrinology
University of Utah Health

 

 

About ABOG

The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is an independent, non-profit organization that certifies obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Founded in 1927, ABOG is one of 24 specialty Boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Based in Dallas, ABOG serves candidates and diplomates in the United States and Canada in the specialty of obstetrics and gynecology, plus several subspecialties, including Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility; Maternal-Fetal Medicine; Gynecologic Oncology; Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery; and Complex Family Planning.

 

