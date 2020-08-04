New York, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Kitchen Towel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899801/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.8% over the period 2020-2027. Cloth-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$11.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paper-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Kitchen Towel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 277-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accrol Group Holdings plc

Aldar Tissues Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Koch Industries, Inc.

Renova Group

Rodriquez Pty. Ltd.

The Procter & Gamble Company

Towel Depot Inc.

Wausau Paper Corp.,

WEPA Professional GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899801/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Kitchen Towel Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Kitchen Towel Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Kitchen Towel Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Kitchen Towel Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Cloth-Based (Product) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Cloth-Based (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Cloth-Based (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Paper-Based (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Paper-Based (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Paper-Based (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Commercial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Commercial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Residential (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Residential (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Residential (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Kitchen Towel Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Kitchen Towel Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Kitchen Towel Market in the United States by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Kitchen Towel Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: United States Kitchen Towel Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Kitchen Towel Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: Kitchen Towel Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Kitchen Towel Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Canadian Kitchen Towel Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 24: Kitchen Towel Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 25: Canadian Kitchen Towel Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Kitchen Towel Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 27: Canadian Kitchen Towel Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Kitchen Towel: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 29: Kitchen Towel Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: Japanese Kitchen Towel Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Kitchen

Towel in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Japanese Kitchen Towel Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: Kitchen Towel Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Kitchen Towel Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Kitchen Towel Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 36: Chinese Kitchen Towel Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Chinese Demand for Kitchen Towel in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Kitchen Towel Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Kitchen Towel Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Kitchen Towel Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: European Kitchen Towel Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Kitchen Towel Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: European Kitchen Towel Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: European Kitchen Towel Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 44: Kitchen Towel Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: European Kitchen Towel Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Kitchen Towel Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 47: Kitchen Towel Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Kitchen Towel Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 49: Kitchen Towel Market in France by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: French Kitchen Towel Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 51: French Kitchen Towel Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Kitchen Towel Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: French Kitchen Towel Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Kitchen Towel Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 55: Kitchen Towel Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: German Kitchen Towel Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 57: German Kitchen Towel Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Kitchen Towel Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Kitchen Towel Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Kitchen Towel Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 61: Italian Kitchen Towel Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Kitchen Towel Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 63: Italian Kitchen Towel Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Italian Demand for Kitchen Towel in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Kitchen Towel Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Kitchen Towel Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Kitchen Towel: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Kitchen Towel Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: United Kingdom Kitchen Towel Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Kitchen Towel in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: United Kingdom Kitchen Towel Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Kitchen Towel Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 73: Spanish Kitchen Towel Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Spanish Kitchen Towel Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 75: Kitchen Towel Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Spanish Kitchen Towel Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Kitchen Towel Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 78: Spanish Kitchen Towel Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 79: Russian Kitchen Towel Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Kitchen Towel Market in Russia by Product: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 81: Russian Kitchen Towel Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Russian Kitchen Towel Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Kitchen Towel Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 84: Kitchen Towel Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Kitchen Towel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 86: Kitchen Towel Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Europe Kitchen Towel Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Kitchen Towel Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 89: Kitchen Towel Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Kitchen Towel Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Kitchen Towel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Kitchen Towel Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Kitchen Towel Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Kitchen Towel Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Kitchen Towel Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Kitchen Towel Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Kitchen Towel Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Kitchen Towel Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Kitchen Towel Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 100: Kitchen Towel Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Australian Kitchen Towel Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 102: Australian Kitchen Towel Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Kitchen Towel Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Kitchen Towel Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Kitchen Towel Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 106: Indian Kitchen Towel Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Indian Kitchen Towel Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 108: Kitchen Towel Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 109: Indian Kitchen Towel Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Kitchen Towel Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 111: Indian Kitchen Towel Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 112: Kitchen Towel Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: South Korean Kitchen Towel Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 114: Kitchen Towel Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Kitchen Towel Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Kitchen Towel Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Kitchen Towel Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Kitchen Towel:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Kitchen Towel Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Kitchen Towel Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Kitchen Towel in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Kitchen Towel Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Kitchen Towel Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 124: Latin American Kitchen Towel Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 125: Kitchen Towel Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 126: Latin American Kitchen Towel Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Latin American Kitchen Towel Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Kitchen Towel Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Kitchen Towel Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Latin American Demand for Kitchen Towel in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Kitchen Towel Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Kitchen Towel Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 133: Argentinean Kitchen Towel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 134: Kitchen Towel Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Argentinean Kitchen Towel Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Argentinean Kitchen Towel Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 137: Kitchen Towel Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Argentinean Kitchen Towel Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 139: Kitchen Towel Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Brazilian Kitchen Towel Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 141: Brazilian Kitchen Towel Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Kitchen Towel Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Kitchen Towel Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Kitchen Towel Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 145: Kitchen Towel Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Mexican Kitchen Towel Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 147: Mexican Kitchen Towel Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Kitchen Towel Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Mexican Kitchen Towel Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Kitchen Towel Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 151: Rest of Latin America Kitchen Towel Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Kitchen Towel Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 153: Rest of Latin America Kitchen Towel Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Rest of Latin America Kitchen Towel Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Kitchen Towel Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 156: Kitchen Towel Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 157: The Middle East Kitchen Towel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 158: Kitchen Towel Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 159: The Middle East Kitchen Towel Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 160: The Middle East Kitchen Towel Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: The Middle East Kitchen Towel Historic Market by

Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: Kitchen Towel Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Kitchen Towel Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Kitchen Towel Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Kitchen Towel Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 166: Iranian Market for Kitchen Towel: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Kitchen Towel Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 168: Iranian Kitchen Towel Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Kitchen

Towel in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Iranian Kitchen Towel Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 171: Kitchen Towel Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 172: Israeli Kitchen Towel Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 173: Kitchen Towel Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Israeli Kitchen Towel Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Israeli Kitchen Towel Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 176: Kitchen Towel Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Israeli Kitchen Towel Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 178: Saudi Arabian Kitchen Towel Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Kitchen Towel Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 180: Saudi Arabian Kitchen Towel Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Kitchen Towel in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Kitchen Towel Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Kitchen Towel Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 184: Kitchen Towel Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: United Arab Emirates Kitchen Towel Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 186: Kitchen Towel Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Kitchen Towel Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Kitchen Towel Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Kitchen Towel Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 190: Kitchen Towel Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Rest of Middle East Kitchen Towel Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Middle East Kitchen Towel Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Kitchen Towel Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Kitchen Towel Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Kitchen Towel Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 196: African Kitchen Towel Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Kitchen Towel Market in Africa by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 198: African Kitchen Towel Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: African Kitchen Towel Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Kitchen Towel Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 201: Kitchen Towel Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899801/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001