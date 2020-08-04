New York, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Vehicle Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949091/?utm_source=GNW

04 mn units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of accidents caused by commercial vehicles and the electrification of vehicle components due to governmental regulations. In addition, efforts toward cost reduction with the integration of advanced sensor technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market analysis include application segment and geographic landscapes



The commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• LCV

• HCV



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the AEBS with active steering control in commercial vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of AEBS in autonomous vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market covers the following areas:

• Commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market sizing

• Commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market forecast

• Commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949091/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001