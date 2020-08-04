DENVER, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the best place to buy cloud solutions, today announced a new partnership with Liongard , a software company that provides a unified automation platform to managed services providers (MSPs). Through the partnership, Pax8 partners now have access to Liongard’s platform, which enables MSPs to automatically document, audit, and secure their customers’ systems from cloud and network to on-premise environments and beyond.



“To keep pace with ever-changing IT requirements, we are excited to offer Liongard to MSPs,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Channel Officer at Pax8. “Liongard’s strong, trusted platform enables MSPs to have greater visibility into how their systems are managed. With its capabilities, the solution gives our partners a competitive edge.”

Liongard provides MSPs with immediate access to both historical and up-to-date, fresh configuration data—speeding up processes and issue resolution. The technology solution minimizes user error, builds trust with MSPs’ end users and allows IT service providers to efficiently manage systems at scale.

“Liongard and Pax8 share a similar goal of propelling our partners forward through innovative, intuitive technology that enables greater efficiency and profitability,” said Mark Sokol, Vice President of Marketing at Liongard. “We’re thrilled with this partnership and what it means for MSPs.”

Benefits of Liongard:

Trusted documentation that is a core part of the MSP stack

Has APIs into more than 30 vendors to keep all documentation up to date

Captures historical changes to help with troubleshooting

Saves MSPs hours of time per month so they can do more

Custom, actionable alerting system eliminates reactive responses so MSPs can stay ahead of issues

Data exportability features for robust reporting

Strong integration into Microsoft Office 365, Azure AD, and Azure

Offers integrations into AutoTask and Datto, Connectwise, Kaseya, BitDefender, StorageCraft, Veeam, and Webroot

To trial Liongard or to learn more, please contact the cloud solutions advisors at (855) 884-PAX8, email info@pax8.com, or visit www.pax8.com .

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. In 2018, Pax8 was ranked number 68 on the Inc. 5000 and in 2019, the company was ranked number 60. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About Liongard

Liongard roared into the MSP software market, defining a new segment focused on unified visibility through automated data aggregation. With automated documentation, actionable alerts and rich reporting capabilities, Liongard unleashes MSP teams to operate at 10x, optimizing their resources and more effectively serving their clients. Known for their user-centric design and constant innovation, Liongard is setting a new precedent for MSP vendors. Their platform’s nimble implementation enables teams to integrate automated documentation into their existing workflows for faster insight across all managed systems. To learn more or to request a free demo, visit liongard.com .