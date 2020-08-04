NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RosettaBooks announced today the publication of The Book of Esports by William Collis, featuring select interviews from the biggest names in the industry.



Almost overnight, esports—or competitive video games—have exploded into the largest entertainment and sporting phenomenon in human history. Whether you are a lifelong gamer, a curious Fortnite parent, or a businessperson seeking to understand the marketing opportunities of this multibillion-dollar phenomenon, The Book of Esports charts the rise of this exciting new industry, for the first time ever crafting a comprehensive overview of esports and its implications for human competition—and even the future of humanity itself.



Detailed and accessible, gaming luminary and Harvard MBA William Collis has painstakingly translated esports’ mysteries into a testament for today, explaining exactly why the industry looks the way it does, and how all this growth—and more—is inevitable as the divide between man and machine blurs into oblivion.

The Book of Esports is available in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook wherever books are sold.

Praise for The Book of Esports



“A deeply insightful overview of esports and the trends defining our industry. Highly recommended and easily one of the best books on competitive gaming.” —Chris Chaney, Infinite Esports & Entertainment Founder (Houston Outlaws, OpTic Gaming)



“The Book of Esports is the definitive guide to esports, and a must-read to understand this rapidly growing $27 billion industry. I draw on BOE for my classes at Harvard because it makes esports accessible, fun and engaging for all.” —John Wells, Professor of Management Practice at Harvard Business School

“Five stars. A fun, funny and absolutely engaging overview on esports. Easily the best book on competitive gaming I have ever read. Esports is followed by hundreds of millions of people across the world. This is an important, big business. A must read book.” —Mike Vorhaus, Founder of Vorhaus Advisors and the 'Godfather' of esports



“THE BOOK OF ESPORTS is a fun, funny and accessible overview of competitive gaming and why esports matters to everyone. William's passion and deep expertise make for an enthralling read!” —Arda Ocal, Emmy Award Nominated Esports Caster

“A fantastic and incredibly insightful overview of both esports and the future of human competition. One of the most important sports books of the decade." —Peter Olson, former CEO of Random House and Professor at Harvard Business School

About the Author: William “The Professor” Collis graduated from Amherst College cum laude and Harvard Business School as a Baker Scholar. After working for BCG and Hasbro, William co-founded and sold the esports coaching platform Gamer Sensei, raising over six million dollars in venture capital. William is currently co-owner and co-founder of the pro esports organization Team Genji, ranked as the #1 Hearthstone team in the world. William is the subject of the Harvard Business School case Choosing the Right Esports Business Model, and co-author of the award-winning Harvard Business School case One Game to Rule Them All. He is also a frequent esports contributor to numerous publications, including the Japan Times, with his most popular article “Super Mario Syndrome” receiving wide reprints in Asia. William earned his nickname “The Professor” as co-founder and co-host of the popular Business of Esports podcast, where you can listen to his views on the gaming industry, its growth and its future every week. Visit www.williamcollis.com for more information.

About RosettaBooks: RosettaBooks is a leading independent publisher headquartered in New York City. Launched in 2001, it pioneered by building an 800-eBook catalog of iconic titles. For the past five years, RosettaBooks’ trade program has focused on high profile thought leadership titles including Leadership in a Time of Crisis compiled by Marshall Goldsmith and Scott Osman, Digital Transformation by Thomas M. Siebel, A Crisis Wasted by Reed Hundt, Journeys compiled by Andrew Tisch and Mary Skifadis, The Promise and the Dream by David Margolick, and The Wright Stuff by Bob Wright. For more information, visit RosettaBooks.com.



Michelle Weyenberg, Director of Marketing at RosettaBooks, mweyenberg@rosettabooks.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5dc3c491-ead3-4d1b-97d4-22d89951b957