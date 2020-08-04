New York, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internet of Things (IoT) Enabled Industrial Wearables Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949087/?utm_source=GNW

29 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period. Our reports on internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in digitization and automation within industries and growing adoption of smart sensors. In addition, rise in digitization and automation within industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Smart eyewear

• Head-mounted wearables

• Hand-worn wearables



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the emergence of Industry 4.0 as one of the prime reasons driving the internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market covers the following areas:

• Internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market sizing

• Internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market forecast

• Internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market industry analysis





