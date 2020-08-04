The General Meeting of shareholders of Grigeo AB was held on 04/08/2020. The meeting heard the consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2019 and the Auditor’s report and made the following decisions:

To approve the set of consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year 2019.

To approve the appropriation of the Company’s profit for the year 2019 according to the draft of profit appropriation presented for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:

to bring forward the Company’s total profit available for appropriation in the amount of EUR 30,002,167 to the next financial year as unappropriated profit.

To approve the Remuneration Policy of the Company (annexed).





Gintautas Pangonis

President of Grigeo AB

(+370-5) 243 58 01

Attachment