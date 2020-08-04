The General Meeting of shareholders of Grigeo AB was held on 04/08/2020. The meeting heard the consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2019 and the Auditor’s report and made the following decisions:
to bring forward the Company’s total profit available for appropriation in the amount of EUR 30,002,167 to the next financial year as unappropriated profit.
Gintautas Pangonis
President of Grigeo AB
(+370-5) 243 58 01
Grigeo
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
