The General Meeting of shareholders of Grigeo AB was held on 04/08/2020. The meeting heard the consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2019 and the Auditor’s report and made the following decisions:

  • To approve the set of consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year 2019.
  • To approve the appropriation of the Company’s profit for the year 2019 according to the draft of profit appropriation presented for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:

        to bring forward the Company’s total profit available for appropriation in the amount of EUR 30,002,167 to the next financial year as unappropriated profit.

  • To approve the Remuneration Policy of the Company (annexed).


