RENO, Nevada, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talage , a provider of digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the latest version of the company’s Wheelhouse technology, a platform designed to streamline the insurance purchasing process for small businesses and provide a digital solution for agents which automates traditionally manual processes.

“In a day when the death of the independent agent as the insurance industry’s primary distribution channel is talked about at every conference or virtual event, we are actually doubling down on the future of insurance agents," said Adam Kiefer, CEO of Talage . "The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation initiatives not only for carriers, but for agents as well. Carriers are being challenged to find new ways to reach potential customers, such as investing in ecosystem buildouts, instead of enabling their existing agents to be more productive and profitable through the smart use of technology. We developed Wheelhouse specifically to support change and process improvement in the existing agent channel.”

Recognizing that the small commercial market has the same needs as the large commercial market, but traditionally it hasn’t been as profitable for agents or carriers, Talage committed early on to boosting agent profitability and productivity by enhancing the small business insurance purchasing experience. By giving small business owners the ability to buy property and casualty coverages online, Wheelhouse jumpstarts the small commercial market.

Currently powering the online purchase of workers’ compensation, liability, and property insurance by small businesses in all 50 states, Wheelhouse gives carriers and other financial institutions the ability to equip appointed agencies with online checkouts via user-friendly agent portals, as well as additional tools to support agency automation and growth in the small business segment.

“Many people and organizations in the insurance industry believe ‘insurtech’ is about disruption,” said Abel Travis, vice president of underwriting and innovation for AF Group. “We don’t believe you have to 'blow things up’ in order to move forward. There is a balance to be struck between the empowerment of traditional distribution channels and the development of new ones. At AF Group, agents will always be a key part of our business, and that’s why working with Talage and utilizing Wheelhouse made sense.”

Talage field tested the product-market fit for Wheelhouse by engaging with top insurance carriers, brokers, and agencies as part of the 2020 cohort of BrokerTech Ventures and the Global Insurance Accelerator’s 2019 InsurTech Week.

For more information about Talage or Wheelhouse, please visit the company’s recently redesigned website at www.talageins.com .

About Talage

Talage develops digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance that transform the insurance quoting process for agents and carriers. Talage’s Wheelhouse technology empowers property and casualty (P&C) agents to sell small business coverages via any channel, allows carriers to more effectively use APIs, and automates manual processes for increased productivity. For more information, please visit www.talageins.com .