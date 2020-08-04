SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift, the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, today announced that it has launched a new integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the fastest path to unified commerce. Commerce Cloud enables brands to provide personalized experiences for shoppers that span web, mobile, social and in-store. And now, brands can fight fraud and abuse while growing revenue with Sift.
Sift’s latest integration is currently available on Salesforce Link Marketplace at https://www.salesforce.com/products/commerce-cloud/partner-marketplace/partners/sift-science.
Sift’s integration allows Commerce Cloud customers to:
“Merchants today are faced with increasingly sophisticated types of fraud,” said Alain Gendre, head of strategic partnerships at Sift. “But in an effort to prevent fraud, they also need to ensure they reduce friction for legitimate transactions – this is the core of a sound Digital Trust & Safety strategy. Through our integration with Commerce Cloud, merchants are able to quickly implement our full Digital Trust & Safety Suite to fight fraud while growing revenue.”
About Sift
Sift is the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, empowering digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through industry-leading technology and expertise, an unrivaled global data network of 35 billion events per month, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as Harry's, Wayfair, Poshmark rely on Sift to gain competitive advantage in their markets. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on Twitter @GetSift.
