Covina, CA, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Global Managed Video Conferencing Service Market, By Service (Site Staffing, Remote Management & Monitoring, Help Desk & Troubleshooting, and Infrastructure Management), By Component (On-premise Model, Cloud Model, and Hybrid Model), By End-user (Corporate Enterprise, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Education, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Rising demand for multipoint capability
The increasing globalization of businesses has resulted in the increased demand for solutions that influence conferencing from several locations. The hardware component segment in the video conferencing industry is projected to register a maximum growth of over the forecast timespan. The Multipoint Control Unit (MCU) is indorsing high adoption as it allows businesses to organize group conferencing by connecting endpoint devices. The server manages stability, video & audio quality, data security, and delivers efficient video communication for all conference users.
The industry vendors are adopting the solution to improve collaboration and interaction among geographically discrete teams. Players are highly focusing on reducing business travel costs, which has created a lucrative opportunity for the target market. These companies are providing solution with MCU functionality. For instance, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides MCU integrated solution as a part of its hardware package.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Global Managed Video Conferencing Service Market", By Service (Site Staffing, Remote Management & Monitoring, Help Desk & Troubleshooting, and Infrastructure Management), By Component (On-premise Model, Cloud Model, and Hybrid Model), By End-user (Corporate Enterprise, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Education, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
The global managed video conferencing service market accounted for US$ 886.3 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 1381.0 million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.1%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of service, component, end-user, and region.
The prominent player operating in the global managed video conferencing service market includes Adobe Systems Incorporated, JOYCE CR, Arkadin Cloud Communications, S.R.O., Logitech International S.A., Microsoft Corporation, Orange Business Services, Vidyo, Inc., West Unified Communications Services, and ZTE Corporation.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
