Publication on August 4, 2020, after market closing

Regulated information – Transparency notification

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS publish a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

On July 31, 2020, through the execution of its Share Buy back program announced on May 6, 2020, EVS Broadcast Equipment crossed up the threshold of 5%. Taking into account the additional shares bought back on August 3rd, EVS now holds, by virtue of acquisitions of shares, 5.02% of the voting rights of the company as of August 3rd.

EVS broadcast Equipment has then issued a Transparency notification dated August 3rd, 2020, which contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by: a person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement: EVS Broadcast Equipment SA. – Rue Bois St-Jean, 13 – 4102 Seraing

Transaction date: July 31st, 2020

Threshold that is crossed (in %): 5%

Denominator: 14,327,024

Notified details (as of July 31st 2020)

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transactions # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities EVS Broadcast Equipment SA 430,643 717,642 5.01% TOTAL 717,642 0 5.01% 0.00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transactions Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial

Instruments Expiration

date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0%





TOTAL (A & B) # voting rights % of voting rights TOTAL (A & B) 717,642 5.01%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: EVS Broadcast Equipment SA is not a controlled entity

Additional information from the notification:

Threshold crossed while executing on the share buyback program announced on May 6, 2020.

Note that voting rights are suspended when own shares are owned by EVS.

Shareholders must declare their ownership in EVS shares as soon as their shareholding passes over/under the 3% threshold (required by Company Statutes) and any multiple of 5% thresholds (required by Belgian Law). Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of May 2, 2007 and the EVS's bylaws, should be sent to the company (by email corpcom@evs.com or fax +32 4 361 7089) and to the FSMA. The current number of shares (denominator) to be taken into account is 14,327,024 shares.

This information is also available on EVS web site: https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel : +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail : corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

