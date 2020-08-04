INFORMATION RELATED TO THE COMPOSITION OF SOITEC’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AFTER CEA INVESTISSEMENT’S STAKE FELL BELOW 10% OF SOITEC SHARE CAPITAL

Bernin (Grenoble), France, August 4th, 2020 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, today announced that, CEA Investissement after having its stake fallen below the threshold of 10% of the Company’s share capital, it now has only one representative on the Board of Directors, namely Guillemette Picard, permanent representative of CEA Investissement on the Board.

Besides, after the discussions that took place during its meeting held on June 10th, 2020 (see Section 3.1.2.5 of the Annual Financial Report published on July 7th, 2020), the Board of Directors considered that Christophe Gégout fully met the criteria of independence. The Board of Directors consequently takes note today that Christophe Gégout is no longer a representative in his own name of CEA Investissement on Soitec’s Board of Directors and keeps his position and quality of independent Director. The end date of his current term remains unchanged.

Soitec indicates that CEA Investissement declared on July 31st, 2020, having crossed downward the 10% threshold of the Company’s share capital and voting rights and holds 2,571,007 Soitec shares and as many voting rights representing 7.73% of Soitec’s share capital and 7.58% of the Company’s voting rights.

Agenda

Soitec’s Annual General Meeting will be held on September 23rd, 2020.

Q2’21 sales are due to be published on October 21st, 2020 after market close.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,500 patents worldwide, Soitec’s strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers’ needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

Investor Relations:



Steve Babureck

+33 6 16 38 56 27

+65 9231 9735

steve.babureck@soitec.com











Financial media contacts:







Isabelle Laurent

+33 1 53 32 61 51 isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr







Fabrice Baron

+33 1 53 32 61 27

fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr











Business media contact:







Marie Cabrières

+33 6 26 70 12 78 marie.cabrieres@soitec.com









# # #

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d’administration) with a share capital of € 66,557,802.00, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.





# # #

Attachment