Durham, NC, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessMaker, a leader in enterprise low-code business process management (BPM) and workflow software, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with NXTsoft, the #1 FinTech to Financial Institution API Connector on the market. This strategic partnership perfectly aligns with the goals of both companies as ProcessMaker’s customers can now tap into NXTsoft’s OmniConnect marketplace to instantly connect with their particular core banking systems. For NXTsoft’s 900+ banking customers, they can now leverage ProcessMaker’s innovative, cloud-based Commercial Account Opening and Treasury Origination solutions, both unique to the banking market.

ProcessMaker saw a huge need in the marketplace for a breakthrough solution to digitally onboard new commercial customers as a large portion of banks lack intelligent automation technology around commercial deposit accounts. To fill this gap in the market, ProcessMaker developed Account Opening and Treasury Origination solutions. With this new partnership between ProcessMaker and NXTsoft, banks can now leverage ProcessMaker’s powerful Account Opening and Treasury Origination solution combined with the vast experience and expertise NXTsoft has integrating with core banking systems.

“ProcessMaker is excited to combine our innovative technology with the experience & expertise the NXTsoft team has to help banks deliver an exceptional customer experience,” said Peter Brown, vice president of sales and business development at ProcessMaker.

NXTsoft has been in business for 25 years with deep industry expertise and experience in the banking sector. Its OmniConnect platform connects to 39+ core banking systems plus specialty configurations to connect with niche banking systems. ProcessMaker’s API-first approach to its banking solutions makes NXTsoft a perfect fit as a partner, adding value to their account opening and treasury management products by making the connection to these core systems both streamlined and secure. NXTsoft’s 900+ banking customers can leverage the partnership and easily access ProcessMaker’s banking products without any further setup to their existing integrations with core banking systems through the OmniConnect platform.

"NXTsoft has over 25 years' experience utilizing our API expertise to connect FinTech companies with financial institutions, enabling connectivity between disparate systems that facilitates a more robust banking experience," said Rich Longo chief strategy officer and NXTsoft Omni division president. "We are excited to partner with ProcessMaker to develop API connectivity that allows their account opening and treasury management workflow and business process management solutions to seamlessly integrate with any community or regional financial institution to automate previously laborious and time consuming processes," he said.

The announcement of this partnership will provide banks innovative technology combined with deep industry expertise. More and more banks look to platforms like ProcessMaker for intelligent workflow automation to achieve true digital transformation and agility. Tying this in with a layer of established connections to core banking systems, ProcessMaker provides a unique offering in the market that serves a current unmet need. ProcessMaker and NXTsoft are both extremely excited about the prospects of this new partnership and its implications on the future of FinTech.

About ProcessMaker

ProcessMaker is a low-code business process management (BPM) and workflow automation platform. ProcessMaker makes it easy for business analysts to collaborate with IT to automate complex business processes connecting people and existing company systems. Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina in the United States, ProcessMaker has a partner network spread across 35 countries on five continents. Hundreds of commercial customers, including many Fortune 100 companies, rely on ProcessMaker to digitally transform their core business processes enabling faster decision making, improved compliance, and better performance. For more information visit www.processmaker.com.

About NXTsoft

NXTsoft is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., NXTsoft is the market leader in API connectivity, connecting Fintech companies to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. NXTsoft’s other solutions include data security, data analytics, data management and data migration. For more information visit www.NXTsoft.com, email info@NXTsoft.com or call 1-800-915-3381.







