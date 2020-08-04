INGENICO GROUP

Société Anonyme au capital de 63 713 047 euros

Siège social : 28/32 boulevard de Grenelle

75015 Paris

RCS Paris : 317 218 758

Paris, le 4 août 2020

Informations relatives au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions prévues par l’article L.233-8 II du Code de commerce et l’article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers





Date







Nombre d’actions







Nombre total de droits de vote

théoriques (1)



Nombre de droits de vote réels (2)



31 juillet 2020







63 713 047 67 897 025 66 602 527

Y compris les actions auto-détenues Déduction faite des actions auto-détenues

__________________

Paris, 4th August 2020

Statement about the number of shares and voting rights in compliance with the article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des marchés financiers)





Date



Total number of shares



Total number of voting rights

(including shares held by the Company)



Total number of voting rights (without shares held by the Company)







31 July 2020







63 713 047 67 897 025 66 602 527

Pièce jointe