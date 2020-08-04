SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale , the “Any Platform” Commerce Cloud, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Corra , the global digital agency that leading B2C brands and B2B organizations trust to accelerate their growth on Adobe Commerce and Shopify Plus.

Webscale was selected after an extensive review process. Corra’s customers will benefit from Webscale’s integrated portfolio of multi-tenant Software as a Service automation tools.



“Webscale’s impressive provisioning and ongoing support processes were a key differentiator,” says Martina England, VP of Commercial Strategy and Alliances at Corra. “Leveraging their team of cloud support specialists and their extensive use of cloud-agnostic automation, Corra and Webscale will address the critical need for automation, security, and performance on high-traffic ecommerce websites.”



Webscale was recognized by Corra for its strong reputation for customer support and its proven track record delivering fast, secure, and scalable infrastructure to enterprise brands including Alex & Ani , Snake River Farms , Dolls Kill , Regal Cinemas , Shinola , and Swarovski .



“Software-defined, globally distributed, and API-driven, we trust Webscale to deliver globally scalable applications, including headless solutions and complex progressive web applications (PWA),” says Luigi Luliano, Chief Technology Officer at Corra.



Webscale is a pioneer in the automation and management of ecommerce infrastructure in the public cloud. Corra works with many unique customer use cases that require deep insight into every aspect of a client’s infrastructure, and it’s important that those use cases are supported by engineers with extensive ecommerce experience.

“Corra needed a strategic partner who puts customer support first and provides proactive scalability coupled with a secure infrastructure to address the stringent requirements of their global customers,” says Michael Guglielmi, VP of Global Sales and Business Development at Webscale.



To learn more about Webscale’s technology and hosting plans, visit www.webscale.com and for more information about Corra’s services, visit www.corra.com .



About Corra

Corra is the global digital agency that leading brands and B2B organizations trust to accelerate their growth. Working at the intersection of commerce technology and customer experience strategy, we deliver comprehensive digital solutions that convert and retain customers in the long term. Over the past 15+ years, Corra has concentrated its expertise on leading ecommerce platforms such as Adobe Commerce Cloud and Shopify Plus to drive both early wins and long-term ROI for its clients. With six offices and headquarters in the key markets of New York, Los Angeles, and London, Corra is uniquely positioned to service global retailers with ambitious revenue goals. To learn more, visit www.corra.com .

About Webscale

Webscale, the “Any Platform” Commerce Cloud, is the leader in hyperscale cloud management, automation and hosting. Delivered as-a-Service, the Webscale platform allows businesses of all sizes to benefit from infinite scalability, load balancing, high performance, outage prevention, improved security, and simple management in multi-cloud environments, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. Webscale enables digital transformation for B2C, B2B, and B2E e-commerce and enterprise customers in nine countries and for seven of the Fortune 1000 businesses.



The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, with offices in Boulder, CO, London, UK and Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.webscale.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

