New York, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intragastric Balloons Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899777/?utm_source=GNW
2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Single, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13% CAGR and reach US$92.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dual segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18% CAGR
The Intragastric Balloons market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.9% and 12.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR.
Triple Segment to Record 19.2% CAGR
In the global Triple segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 21% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 376-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899777/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Intragastric Balloons Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Intragastric Balloons Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Intragastric Balloons Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Intragastric Balloons Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Single (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Single (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Single (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Dual (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Dual (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Dual (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Triple (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Triple (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Triple (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Saline-Filled Balloon (Filling Material) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Saline-Filled Balloon (Filling Material) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Saline-Filled Balloon (Filling Material) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Gas-Filled Balloon (Filling Material) World Market by
Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Gas-Filled Balloon (Filling Material) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Gas-Filled Balloon (Filling Material) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Hospitals (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Hospitals (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Ambulatory Surgery Centers (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Clinics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Clinics (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Clinics (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Intragastric Balloons Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Intragastric Balloons Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Intragastric Balloons Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Intragastric Balloons Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Intragastric Balloons Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ by Filling Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Intragastric Balloons Market in the United States by
Filling Material: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Intragastric Balloons Market Share
Breakdown by Filling Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Intragastric Balloons Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Intragastric Balloons Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 36: Intragastric Balloons Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Intragastric Balloons Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Intragastric Balloons Historic Market Review
by Product in US$: 2012-2019
Table 39: Intragastric Balloons Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Canadian Intragastric Balloons Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Filling Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Intragastric Balloons Historic Market Review
by Filling Material in US$: 2012-2019
Table 42: Intragastric Balloons Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Filling Material for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Intragastric Balloons Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Intragastric Balloons Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Intragastric Balloons Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Intragastric Balloons: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Intragastric Balloons Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Intragastric Balloons Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Market for Intragastric Balloons: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Filling Material for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Intragastric Balloons Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Filling Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Intragastric Balloons Market Share Analysis
by Filling Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Intragastric Balloons in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Japanese Intragastric Balloons Market in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Intragastric Balloons Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Intragastric Balloons Market Growth Prospects
in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Intragastric Balloons Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Intragastric Balloons Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Intragastric Balloons Market Growth Prospects
in US$ by Filling Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Intragastric Balloons Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ by Filling Material: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Intragastric Balloons Market by Filling
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Intragastric Balloons in US$ by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Intragastric Balloons Market Review in China in US$
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Intragastric Balloons Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Intragastric Balloons Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Intragastric Balloons Market Demand Scenario
in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 65: Intragastric Balloons Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: European Intragastric Balloons Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Intragastric Balloons Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020-2027
Table 68: Intragastric Balloons Market in Europe in US$ by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Intragastric Balloons Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Intragastric Balloons Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Filling Material: 2020-2027
Table 71: Intragastric Balloons Market in Europe in US$ by
Filling Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Intragastric Balloons Market Share Breakdown
by Filling Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Intragastric Balloons Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 74: Intragastric Balloons Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Intragastric Balloons Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: Intragastric Balloons Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: French Intragastric Balloons Historic Market Scenario
in US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Intragastric Balloons Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Intragastric Balloons Market in France by Filling
Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: French Intragastric Balloons Historic Market Scenario
in US$ by Filling Material: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Intragastric Balloons Market Share Analysis by
Filling Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Intragastric Balloons Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 83: French Intragastric Balloons Historic Market Review
in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Intragastric Balloons Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 85: Intragastric Balloons Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: German Intragastric Balloons Historic Market Analysis
in US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 87: German Intragastric Balloons Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Intragastric Balloons Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Filling Material for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: German Intragastric Balloons Historic Market Analysis
in US$ by Filling Material: 2012-2019
Table 90: German Intragastric Balloons Market Share Breakdown
by Filling Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Intragastric Balloons Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: German Intragastric Balloons Market in Retrospect in
US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: Intragastric Balloons Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 94: Italian Intragastric Balloons Market Growth Prospects
in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Intragastric Balloons Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 96: Italian Intragastric Balloons Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: Italian Intragastric Balloons Market Growth Prospects
in US$ by Filling Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Intragastric Balloons Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ by Filling Material: 2012-2019
Table 99: Italian Intragastric Balloons Market by Filling
Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 100: Italian Demand for Intragastric Balloons in US$ by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Intragastric Balloons Market Review in Italy in US$
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Intragastric Balloons Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Intragastric Balloons:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Intragastric Balloons Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: United Kingdom Intragastric Balloons Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Intragastric Balloons:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Filling
Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Intragastric Balloons Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Filling Material for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 108: United Kingdom Intragastric Balloons Market Share
Analysis by Filling Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Intragastric Balloons in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: United Kingdom Intragastric Balloons Market in US$
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Intragastric Balloons Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 112: Spanish Intragastric Balloons Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Spanish Intragastric Balloons Historic Market Review
by Product in US$: 2012-2019
Table 114: Intragastric Balloons Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Spanish Intragastric Balloons Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Filling Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Spanish Intragastric Balloons Historic Market Review
by Filling Material in US$: 2012-2019
Table 117: Intragastric Balloons Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Filling Material for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 118: Spanish Intragastric Balloons Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Intragastric Balloons Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 120: Spanish Intragastric Balloons Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 121: Russian Intragastric Balloons Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Intragastric Balloons Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 123: Russian Intragastric Balloons Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Russian Intragastric Balloons Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Filling Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Intragastric Balloons Market in Russia by Filling
Material: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 126: Russian Intragastric Balloons Market Share Breakdown
by Filling Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Russian Intragastric Balloons Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Intragastric Balloons Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 129: Intragastric Balloons Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Rest of Europe Intragastric Balloons Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020-2027
Table 131: Intragastric Balloons Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Europe Intragastric Balloons Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Europe Intragastric Balloons Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Filling Material: 2020-2027
Table 134: Intragastric Balloons Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ by Filling Material: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Europe Intragastric Balloons Market Share
Breakdown by Filling Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Europe Intragastric Balloons Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 137: Intragastric Balloons Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Europe Intragastric Balloons Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Intragastric Balloons Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 140: Intragastric Balloons Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Intragastric Balloons Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Intragastric Balloons Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Intragastric Balloons Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Intragastric Balloons Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Intragastric Balloons Market in Asia-Pacific by
Filling Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Intragastric Balloons Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Filling Material: 2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Intragastric Balloons Market Share
Analysis by Filling Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Intragastric Balloons Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Intragastric Balloons Historic Market
Review in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Intragastric Balloons Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 151: Intragastric Balloons Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Australian Intragastric Balloons Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 153: Australian Intragastric Balloons Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Intragastric Balloons Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Filling Material
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Australian Intragastric Balloons Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Filling Material: 2012-2019
Table 156: Australian Intragastric Balloons Market Share
Breakdown by Filling Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Intragastric Balloons Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Australian Intragastric Balloons Market in
Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Intragastric Balloons Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 160: Indian Intragastric Balloons Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Indian Intragastric Balloons Historic Market Review
by Product in US$: 2012-2019
Table 162: Intragastric Balloons Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: Indian Intragastric Balloons Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Filling Material: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Indian Intragastric Balloons Historic Market Review
by Filling Material in US$: 2012-2019
Table 165: Intragastric Balloons Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Filling Material for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 166: Indian Intragastric Balloons Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Intragastric Balloons Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 168: Indian Intragastric Balloons Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 169: Intragastric Balloons Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: South Korean Intragastric Balloons Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 171: Intragastric Balloons Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Intragastric Balloons Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Filling Material
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: South Korean Intragastric Balloons Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Filling Material: 2012-2019
Table 174: Intragastric Balloons Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Filling Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Intragastric Balloons Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 176: South Korean Intragastric Balloons Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 177: Intragastric Balloons Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Intragastric
Balloons: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Intragastric Balloons Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Intragastric Balloons Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Intragastric
Balloons: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by
Filling Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Intragastric Balloons Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Filling
Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Intragastric Balloons Market
Share Analysis by Filling Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Intragastric Balloons in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Intragastric Balloons Market in
US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 186: Intragastric Balloons Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 187: Latin American Intragastric Balloons Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027
Table 188: Intragastric Balloons Market in Latin America in US$
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Latin American Intragastric Balloons Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 190: Latin American Intragastric Balloons Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Intragastric Balloons Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 192: Latin American Intragastric Balloons Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Latin American Intragastric Balloons Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Filling Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Intragastric Balloons Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ by Filling Material: 2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American Intragastric Balloons Market by
Filling Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 196: Latin American Demand for Intragastric Balloons in
US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Intragastric Balloons Market Review in Latin America
in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Intragastric Balloons Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 199: Argentinean Intragastric Balloons Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020-2027
Table 200: Intragastric Balloons Market in Argentina in US$ by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Argentinean Intragastric Balloons Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Argentinean Intragastric Balloons Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ by Filling Material: 2020-2027
Table 203: Intragastric Balloons Market in Argentina in US$ by
Filling Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 204: Argentinean Intragastric Balloons Market Share
Breakdown by Filling Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Argentinean Intragastric Balloons Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 206: Intragastric Balloons Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 207: Argentinean Intragastric Balloons Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 208: Intragastric Balloons Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Brazilian Intragastric Balloons Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 210: Brazilian Intragastric Balloons Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Intragastric Balloons Market in Brazil by Filling
Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period
2020-2027
Table 212: Brazilian Intragastric Balloons Historic Market
Scenario in US$ by Filling Material: 2012-2019
Table 213: Brazilian Intragastric Balloons Market Share
Analysis by Filling Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Intragastric Balloons Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 215: Brazilian Intragastric Balloons Historic Market
Review in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 216: Brazilian Intragastric Balloons Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 217: Intragastric Balloons Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 218: Mexican Intragastric Balloons Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 219: Mexican Intragastric Balloons Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Intragastric Balloons Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Filling Material for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 221: Mexican Intragastric Balloons Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Filling Material: 2012-2019
Table 222: Mexican Intragastric Balloons Market Share Breakdown
by Filling Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Intragastric Balloons Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 224: Mexican Intragastric Balloons Market in Retrospect
in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 225: Intragastric Balloons Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Intragastric Balloons Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 227: Intragastric Balloons Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 228: Rest of Latin America Intragastric Balloons Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Intragastric Balloons Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Filling Material: 2020 to
2027
Table 230: Intragastric Balloons Market in Rest of Latin
America by Filling Material: A Historic Review in US$ for
2012-2019
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Intragastric Balloons Market
Share Breakdown by Filling Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Intragastric Balloons Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 233: Intragastric Balloons Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 234: Intragastric Balloons Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 235: The Middle East Intragastric Balloons Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 236: Intragastric Balloons Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019
Table 237: The Middle East Intragastric Balloons Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 238: The Middle East Intragastric Balloons Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 239: The Middle East Intragastric Balloons Historic
Market by Product in US$: 2012-2019
Table 240: Intragastric Balloons Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 241: The Middle East Intragastric Balloons Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Filling Material: 2020 to
2027
Table 242: The Middle East Intragastric Balloons Historic
Market by Filling Material in US$: 2012-2019
Table 243: Intragastric Balloons Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Filling Material for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 244: The Middle East Intragastric Balloons Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 245: Intragastric Balloons Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 246: The Middle East Intragastric Balloons Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 247: Iranian Market for Intragastric Balloons: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 248: Intragastric Balloons Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 249: Iranian Intragastric Balloons Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 250: Iranian Market for Intragastric Balloons: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Filling Material for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 251: Intragastric Balloons Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Filling Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 252: Iranian Intragastric Balloons Market Share Analysis
by Filling Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 253: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Intragastric Balloons in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 254: Iranian Intragastric Balloons Market in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 255: Intragastric Balloons Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 256: Israeli Intragastric Balloons Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020-2027
Table 257: Intragastric Balloons Market in Israel in US$ by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 258: Israeli Intragastric Balloons Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 259: Israeli Intragastric Balloons Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Filling Material: 2020-2027
Table 260: Intragastric Balloons Market in Israel in US$ by
Filling Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 261: Israeli Intragastric Balloons Market Share Breakdown
by Filling Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 262: Israeli Intragastric Balloons Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 263: Intragastric Balloons Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 264: Israeli Intragastric Balloons Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 265: Saudi Arabian Intragastric Balloons Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 266: Intragastric Balloons Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ by Product: 2012-2019
Table 267: Saudi Arabian Intragastric Balloons Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 268: Saudi Arabian Intragastric Balloons Market Growth
Prospects in US$ by Filling Material for the Period 2020-2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899777/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: