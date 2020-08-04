FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trius Investments Inc. (TSXV: TRU.H) (“Trius” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has obtained final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) in respect of its application for reactivation and graduation to the TSXV from the NEX Board of the TSXV as a Tier 2 investment issuer (the “Reactivation”). Effective August 6, 2020, trading in the Company’s common shares will take place on the TSXV under the trading symbol “TRU”.



The Company’s application for Reactivation was based on Trius re-attaining compliance with applicable TSXV listing requirements. The Reactivation does not constitute a “Reverse Takeover” or “Change of Business” for purposes of TSXV Policies.

The Reactivation is intended to continue Trius’ momentum following recent positive corporate developments, including: advancing a $1,250,000 secured loan to Revive Organics Inc., a ready-to-eat meals business, as announced on March 20, 2020; amending its Investment Policy to provide additional flexibility, as announced on May 14, 2020; completing a $500,000 private placement financing, as announced on May 25, 2020; and investing in Pasofino Gold Limited (TSXV:VEIN) for exposure to the mining sector, and in particular precious metals, as announced on July 28, 2020.

Completing the Reactivation and re-listing on TSXV is expected to enhance Trius’ market visibility and permit it to pursue a wider range of investment structures and financing sources.

About Trius Investments Inc.

Trius is an investment issuer searching for new investments and/or business opportunities. Trius’ common shares are being reinstated for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TRU”.

Trius is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. (“Resurgent”), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization Canadian companies.

For further information, please contact:

Joel Freudman

President & Chief Executive Officer

Trius Investments Inc.

Phone: (647) 880-6414

Cautionary Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding potential benefits of the Reactivation. These statements are based on numerous assumptions believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, including that Trius will be able to take advantage of greater opportunities following its TSXV re-listing, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: inability to source, structure and/or execute investments or transactions on favourable terms or at all; need for additional financing; regulatory approval processes; and those other risks described in the Company’s continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.