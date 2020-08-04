Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the June 30, 2020 presentation.



FENTON, Mich., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $4,043 and $7,395 for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020.

“Looking back on the second quarter, I am proud of the Fentura team. We worked hard and will continue efforts to serve our clients and help those in need get through the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Ronald Justice, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. “We provided loan payment relief, interest free loans to individuals, significantly lowered and eliminated certain fees, performed daily cash drawings for a month, and provided more than 1,200 PPP loans totaling more than $205,000 to support local communities.”

Justice added, “Looking forward, as we navigate through these challenging times, we will continue to focus on prudent growth, a strong net interest margin, and maintaining credit quality, while supporting our customers and communities.”

Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations

The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 11,215 $ 11,070 $ 11,076 $ 11,240 $ 10,788 Interest expense 1,618 2,145 2,158 2,184 2,195 Net interest income 9,597 8,925 8,918 9,056 8,593 Provision for loan losses 2,001 1,542 436 422 264 Noninterest income 5,292 4,513 2,129 2,262 2,250 Noninterest expenses 7,809 7,686 7,415 6,608 6,691 Federal income tax expense 1,036 858 644 873 791 Net income $ 4,043 $ 3,352 $ 2,552 $ 3,415 $ 3,097 PER SHARE Earnings $ 0.87 $ 0.72 $ 0.55 $ 0.73 $ 0.67 Dividends $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 Tangible book value(1) $ 22.44 $ 21.56 $ 20.87 $ 20.37 $ 19.59 Quoted market value High $ 18.95 $ 26.00 $ 25.50 $ 21.00 $ 21.00 Low $ 14.90 $ 12.55 $ 20.60 $ 20.45 $ 20.45 Close(1) $ 17.35 $ 15.50 $ 25.23 $ 21.00 $ 20.60 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.35 % 1.28 % 1.02 % 1.40 % 1.31 % Return on average shareholders' equity 15.20 % 13.01 % 10.03 % 13.83 % 13.14 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 15.79 % 13.54 % 10.46 % 14.47 % 13.79 % Efficiency ratio 52.45 % 57.20 % 67.12 % 58.38 % 61.71 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.94 % 4.47 % 4.66 % 4.85 % 4.81 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.91 % 1.28 % 1.36 % 1.42 % 1.46 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.37 % 3.61 % 3.75 % 3.91 % 3.83 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 75,526 $ 76,312 $ 61,621 $ 62,351 $ 73,285 Gross loans $ 1,044,564 $ 865,577 $ 870,555 $ 826,597 $ 813,547 Total assets $ 1,237,694 $ 1,071,180 $ 1,034,759 $ 978,046 $ 949,790 Total deposits $ 1,018,287 $ 883,837 $ 863,102 $ 801,101 $ 792,555 Borrowed funds $ 96,217 $ 71,500 $ 61,500 $ 69,000 $ 54,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 108,969 $ 104,828 $ 101,444 $ 99,142 $ 95,504 Net loans to total deposits 101.70 % 97.11 % 100.19 % 102.51 % 102.02 % Common shares outstanding 4,680,920 4,675,499 4,664,369 4,658,722 4,653,343 QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,200,966 $ 1,049,245 $ 994,094 $ 971,074 $ 947,095 Earning assets $ 1,146,941 $ 997,089 $ 944,692 $ 920,857 $ 900,738 Interest bearing liabilities $ 711,500 $ 672,564 $ 629,454 $ 611,804 $ 603,965 Total shareholders' equity $ 106,998 $ 103,646 $ 100,991 $ 97,958 $ 94,519 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 102,999 $ 99,558 $ 96,796 $ 93,650 $ 90,098 Earned common shares outstanding 4,664,946 4,659,279 4,652,569 4,646,835 4,641,161 Unvested stock grants 14,208 13,481 9,947 9,967 9,967 Total common shares outstanding 4,679,154 4,672,760 4,662,516 4,656,802 4,651,128 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.11 % 0.13 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.09 % 0.11 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.86 % 0.84 % 0.67 % 0.65 % 0.62 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 15.06 % 14.42 % 14.03 % 14.42 % 14.18 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 14.00 % 13.56 % 13.33 % 13.73 % 13.53 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.34 % 11.91 % 11.64 % 11.96 % 11.73 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.90 % 10.97 % 11.20 % 11.22 % 11.16 % (1)At end of period

The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the six month periods ended:



6/30/2020 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 6/30/2017 6/30/2016 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 22,285 $ 21,225 $ 17,108 $ 13,681 $ 9,036 Interest expense 3,763 4,285 2,263 1,389 1,158 Net interest income 18,522 16,940 14,845 12,292 7,878 Provision for loan losses 3,543 477 576 125 — Noninterest income 9,805 3,772 3,814 3,372 3,014 Noninterest expenses 15,495 13,200 12,328 10,837 7,972 Federal income tax expense 1,894 1,424 1,163 1,476 997 Net income $ 7,395 $ 5,611 $ 4,592 $ 3,226 $ 1,923 PER SHARE Earnings $ 1.59 $ 1.21 $ 1.26 $ 0.89 $ 0.77 Dividends $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.30 Tangible book value(1) $ 22.44 $ 19.59 $ 16.00 $ 13.45 $ 13.37 Quoted market value High $ 26.00 $ 21.00 $ 21.25 $ 18.50 $ 14.94 Low $ 12.55 $ 20.05 $ 18.88 $ 15.10 $ 12.85 Close(1) $ 17.35 $ 20.60 $ 21.10 $ 18.25 $ 13.30 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.32 % 1.20 % 1.16 % 0.90 % 0.85 % Return on average shareholders' equity 14.13 % 12.14 % 15.13 % 12.36 % 11.58 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 14.69 % 12.75 % 16.47 % 13.16 % 11.58 % Efficiency ratio 54.70 % 63.73 % 66.07 % 69.18 % 73.19 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.19 % 4.79 % 4.42 % 4.16 % 4.41 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.09 % 1.43 % 0.90 % 0.57 % 0.78 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.47 % 3.82 % 3.82 % 3.73 % 3.84 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 75,526 $ 73,285 $ 49,110 $ 70,699 $ 24,378 Gross loans $ 1,044,564 $ 813,547 $ 707,364 $ 591,753 $ 396,565 Total assets $ 1,237,694 $ 949,790 $ 841,459 $ 730,511 $ 473,714 Total deposits $ 1,018,287 $ 792,555 $ 702,035 $ 614,167 $ 393,578 Borrowed funds $ 96,217 $ 54,000 $ 74,000 $ 59,000 $ 44,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 108,969 $ 95,504 $ 63,078 $ 54,255 $ 33,919 Net loans to total deposits 101.70 % 102.02 % 100.18 % 95.85 % 99.85 % Common shares outstanding 4,680,920 4,653,343 3,640,060 3,629,097 2,536,948 YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,125,064 $ 940,585 $ 797,594 $ 723,786 $ 454,152 Earning assets $ 1,072,008 $ 894,357 $ 749,755 $ 631,928 $ 410,313 Interest bearing liabilities $ 692,035 $ 604,469 $ 509,294 $ 499,636 $ 297,662 Total shareholders' equity $ 105,276 $ 93,239 $ 61,219 $ 52,786 $ 33,393 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 101,233 $ 88,762 $ 56,221 $ 49,586 $ 33,393 Earned common shares outstanding 4,662,113 4,638,208 3,635,446 3,624,719 2,497,403 Unvested stock grants 13,844 9,878 — — — Total common shares outstanding 4,675,957 4,648,086 3,635,446 3,624,719 2,497,403 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.10 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.09 % 0.02 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.08 % 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.08 % 0.02 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.86 % 0.62 % 0.57 % 0.52 % 0.90 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 15.06 % 14.18 % 11.20 % 11.25 % 12.98 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 14.00 % 13.53 % 10.62 % 10.73 % 12.08 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.34 % 11.73 % 8.59 % 8.36 % 8.54 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.90 % 11.16 % 9.14 % 8.99 % 10.40 % (1)At end of period

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis



Quarter to Date 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 GAAP net income $ 4,043 $ 3,352 $ 2,552 $ 3,415 $ 3,097 Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (110 ) (180 ) (126 ) (189 ) (145 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 71 71 89 88 90 Amortization on acquired time deposits 5 5 7 7 7 Amortization on purchased mortgage servicing rights — — 3 3 3 Total acquisition related items (net of tax) (34 ) (104 ) (27 ) (91 ) (45 ) Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Interest income on PPP loans (771 ) — — — — Net gain from COLI death benefit (137 ) — — — — Prepayment penalties collected (12 ) (36 ) (42 ) (284 ) (9 ) Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction — (578 ) — — — Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments — (448 ) — — — Interest expense on PPPLF 6 — — — — Deferred costs recognized for PPP loans 58 — — — — Mortgage servicing rights impairment 191 173 — — — Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (665 ) (889 ) (42 ) (284 ) (9 ) Adjusted net income from operations $ 3,344 $ 2,359 $ 2,483 $ 3,040 $ 3,043 GAAP net interest income $ 9,597 $ 8,925 $ 8,918 $ 9,056 $ 8,593 Interest income on PPP loans (976 ) — — — — Accretion on purchased loans (139 ) (228 ) (160 ) (239 ) (183 ) Prepayment penalties collected (15 ) (46 ) (53 ) (360 ) (12 ) Amortization on acquired time deposits 6 6 9 9 9 Interest expense on PPPLF 8 — — — — Deferred costs recognized for PPP loans 73 — — — — Adjusted net interest income $ 8,554 $ 8,657 $ 8,714 $ 8,466 $ 8,407 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 0.51 $ 0.53 $ 0.65 $ 0.66 Return on average assets 1.12 % 0.90 % 0.99 % 1.24 % 1.29 % Return on average shareholders' equity 12.57 % 9.15 % 9.75 % 12.31 % 12.91 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 13.06 % 9.53 % 10.18 % 12.88 % 13.55 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.89 % 4.36 % 4.57 % 4.59 % 4.72 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.91 % 1.28 % 1.37 % 1.43 % 1.47 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.32 % 3.50 % 3.66 % 3.66 % 3.75 %





Year to Date June 30 Variance 2020 2019 Amount % GAAP net income $ 7,395 $ 5,611 $ 1,784 31.79 % Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (290 ) (320 ) 30 (9.38 ) % Amortization of core deposit intangibles 142 179 (37 ) (20.67 ) % Amortization on acquired time deposits 10 13 (3 ) (23.08 ) % Amortization on purchased mortgage servicing rights — 6 (6 ) (100.00 ) % Total acquisition related items (net of tax) (138 ) (122 ) (16 ) 13.11 % Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Interest income on PPP loans (771 ) — (771 ) N/M Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction (578 ) — (578 ) N/M Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments (448 ) — (448 ) N/M Net gain from COLI death benefit (137 ) — (137 ) N/M Prepayment penalties collected (48 ) (22 ) (26 ) 118.18 % Interest expense on PPPLF 6 — 6 N/M Deferred costs recognized for PPP loans 58 — 58 N/M Mortgage servicing rights impairment 364 — 364 N/M Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (1,554 ) (22 ) (1,532 ) 6,963.64 % Adjusted net income from operations $ 5,703 $ 5,467 $ 236 4.32 % GAAP net interest income $ 18,522 $ 16,940 $ 1,582 9.34 % Interest income on PPP loans (976 ) — (976 ) N/M Accretion on purchased loans (367 ) (405 ) 38 (9.38 ) % Prepayment penalties collected (61 ) (28 ) (33 ) 117.86 % Amortization on acquired time deposits 12 17 (5 ) (29.41 ) % Interest expense on PPPLF 8 — 8 N/M Deferred costs recognized for PPP loans 73 — 73 N/M Adjusted net interest income $ 17,211 $ 16,524 $ 687 4.16 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 1.22 $ 1.18 $ 0.04 3.39 % Return on average assets 1.02 % 1.17 % (0.15 ) % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.89 % 11.82 % (0.93 ) % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 11.33 % 12.42 % (1.09 ) % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.10 % 4.69 % (0.59 ) % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.09 % 1.44 % (0.35 ) % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.39 % 3.73 % (0.34 ) %

To effectively compare core operating results from period to period, the impact of acquisition related items and other nonrecurring items have been isolated.

The Corporation adopted Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 109 as of January 1, 2020. This standard required the Corporation to record the servicing assets of interest rate lock commitments and loans held for sale at fair value. The Corporation also opted to recognize the interest rate lock commitments, loans held for sale, and forward commitments at fair value. Changes in the fair value of these instruments is recognized as a component of noninterest income. As forward loan sales commitments were previously recorded at fair value, the nonrecurring item impact disclosed above represents the change in fair value of interest rate lock commitments and loans held for sale.

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average Balance Tax

Equivalent Interest Average

Yield / Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,048,068 $ 10,788 4.14 % $ 878,813 $ 10,481 4.80 % $ 805,954 $ 10,141 5.05 % Taxable investment securities 62,829 323 2.07 % 56,963 353 2.49 % 67,237 462 2.76 % Nontaxable investment securities 11,449 84 2.95 % 10,532 81 3.09 % 9,374 70 3.00 % Federal funds sold — — — % 33,588 116 1.39 % 10,195 61 2.40 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 21,314 5 0.09 % 14,043 26 0.74 % 4,828 28 2.33 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,281 33 4.05 % 3,150 30 3.83 % 3,150 41 5.22 % Total earning assets 1,146,941 11,233 3.94 % 997,089 11,087 4.47 % 900,738 10,803 4.81 % Nonearning assets Allowance for loan losses (7,753 ) (5,821 ) (4,822 ) Fixed assets 15,509 15,538 14,837 Accrued income and other assets 46,269 42,439 36,342 Total assets $ 1,200,966 $ 1,049,245 $ 947,095 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 189,981 $ 249 0.53 % $ 170,598 $ 475 1.12 % $ 75,495 $ 117 0.62 % Savings deposits 247,687 140 0.23 % 231,188 199 0.35 % 243,795 319 0.52 % Time deposits 181,661 821 1.82 % 205,485 1,053 2.06 % 229,863 1,319 2.30 % Borrowed funds 92,171 408 1.78 % 65,293 418 2.57 % 54,812 440 3.22 % Total interest bearing liabilities 711,500 1,618 0.91 % 672,564 2,145 1.28 % 603,965 2,195 1.46 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 371,320 264,699 243,010 Accrued interest and other liabilities 11,148 8,336 5,601 Shareholders' equity 106,998 103,646 94,519 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,200,966 $ 1,049,245 $ 947,095 Net interest income (FTE) $ 9,615 $ 8,942 $ 8,608 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.37 % 3.61 % 3.83 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield / Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield / Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 963,400 $ 21,269 4.44 % $ 798,511 $ 19,882 5.02 % Taxable investment securities 59,896 676 2.27 % 73,303 1,021 2.81 % Nontaxable investment securities 10,991 165 3.02 % 9,977 146 2.95 % Federal funds sold 16,794 116 1.39 % 5,119 61 2.40 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 17,712 31 0.35 % 4,297 53 2.49 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,215 63 3.94 % 3,150 93 5.95 % Total earning assets 1,072,008 22,320 4.19 % 894,357 21,256 4.79 % Nonearning assets Allowance for loan losses (6,787 ) (4,706 ) Fixed assets 15,523 14,827 Accrued income and other assets 44,320 36,107 Total assets $ 1,125,064 $ 940,585 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 180,291 $ 724 0.81 % $ 74,454 $ 201 0.54 % Savings deposits 239,438 339 0.28 % 242,805 616 0.51 % Time deposits 193,574 1,874 1.95 % 227,865 2,539 2.25 % Borrowed funds 78,732 826 2.11 % 59,345 929 3.16 % Total interest bearing liabilities 692,035 3,763 1.09 % 604,469 4,285 1.43 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 318,010 238,640 Accrued interest and other liabilities 9,743 4,237 Shareholders' equity 105,276 93,239 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,125,064 $ 940,585 Net interest income (FTE) $ 18,557 $ 16,971 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.48 % 3.83 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making year-to-year comparisons more meaningful.

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.

Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Compared To Compared To Compared To March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Changes in interest income Total loans $ 6,947 $ (6,640 ) $ 307 $ 9,573 $ (8,926 ) $ 647 $ 6,828 $ (5,441 ) $ 1,387 Taxable investment securities 170 (200 ) (30 ) (29 ) (110 ) (139 ) (168 ) (177 ) (345 ) Nontaxable investment securities 21 (18 ) 3 20 (8 ) 12 15 4 19 Federal funds sold (58 ) (58 ) (116 ) (30 ) (30 ) (60 ) 134 (79 ) 55 Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 60 (81 ) (21 ) 151 (174 ) (23 ) 127 (149 ) (22 ) Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1 2 3 11 (18 ) (7 ) 6 (36 ) (30 ) Total changes in interest income 7,141 (6,995 ) 146 9,696 (9,266 ) 430 6,942 (5,878 ) 1,064 Changes in interest expense Interest bearing demand deposits 317 (543 ) (226 ) 245 (113 ) 132 387 136 523 Savings deposits 86 (145 ) (59 ) 34 (213 ) (179 ) (8 ) (269 ) (277 ) Time deposits (116 ) (116 ) (232 ) (250 ) (248 ) (498 ) (353 ) (312 ) (665 ) Borrowed funds 585 (595 ) (10 ) 934 (966 ) (32 ) 567 (670 ) (103 ) Total changes in interest expense 872 (1,399 ) (527 ) 963 (1,540 ) (577 ) 593 (1,115 ) (522 ) Net change in net interest income (FTE) $ 6,269 $ (5,596 ) $ 673 $ 8,733 $ (7,726 ) $ 1,007 $ 6,349 $ (4,763 ) $ 1,586





Average Yield/Rate for the Three Month Periods Ended 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Total earning assets 3.94 % 4.47 % 4.66 % 4.85 % 4.81 % Total interest bearing liabilities 0.91 % 1.28 % 1.36 % 1.42 % 1.46 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.37 % 3.61 % 3.75 % 3.91 % 3.83 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) without impact of PPP loans 3.52 % 3.61 % 3.75 % 3.91 % 3.83 % Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE) 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Interest income $ 11,215 $ 11,070 $ 11,076 $ 11,240 $ 10,788 FTE adjustment 18 17 17 15 15 Total interest income (FTE) 11,233 11,087 11,093 11,255 10,803 Total interest expense 1,618 2,145 2,158 2,184 2,195 Net interest income (FTE) $ 9,615 $ 8,942 $ 8,935 $ 9,071 $ 8,608

The current low interest rate environment continues to create pressure on the Corporation's net interest margin. At the end of the first quarter of 2020, and into the second quarter of 2020, the Corporation made a concentrated effort to decrease the interest rates on deposit products.



Noninterest Income

Quarter to Date 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Net gain on sales of mortgage loans $ 2,644 $ 970 $ 650 $ 665 $ 422 Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments 1,225 833 — — — ATM and debit card income 394 355 399 418 404 Trust and investment services 321 389 337 395 459 Mortgage servicing fees 270 262 256 243 230 Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit 173 — — — — Service charges on deposit accounts 119 219 245 239 222 Change in fair value of equity investments 7 749 (5 ) 16 21 Net gain on sales of commercial loans — 668 — — — Net mortgage servicing rights income (164 ) (50 ) 130 142 344 Other income and fees 303 118 117 144 148 Total noninterest income $ 5,292 $ 4,513 $ 2,129 $ 2,262 $ 2,250





Year to Date June 30 Variance 2020 2019 Amount % Net gain on sales of mortgage loans $ 3,614 $ 617 $ 2,997 485.74 % Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments 2,058 — 2,058 N/M ATM and debit card income 749 764 (15 ) (1.96 ) % Trust and investment services 710 787 (77 ) (9.78 ) % Mortgage servicing fees 532 441 91 20.63 % Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit 173 — 173 N/M Service charges on deposit accounts 338 456 (118 ) (25.88 ) % Change in fair value of equity investments 756 35 721 2060.00 % Net gain on sales of commercial loans 668 — 668 N/M Net mortgage servicing rights income (214 ) 352 (566 ) (160.80 ) % Other income and fees 421 320 101 31.56 % Total noninterest income $ 9,805 $ 3,772 $ 6,033 159.94 %

Net gain on sales of mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. During 2019, and into 2020, the interest rate environment was very advantageous for residential mortgage originations and refinancing. While the interest rate environment is historically attractive for residential mortgage origination, the uncertainty that many consumers are facing due to the COVID-19 global pandemic is expected to reduce residential mortgage originations. As such, gains from the sales of mortgage loans are expected to decrease through 2020.



On January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted SAB 109. Because of this adoption, the Corporation now recognizes the value of servicing at the time of commitment, which resulted in an increase in retained earnings of $78 at January 1, 2020. The Corporation also elected the fair value option for its residential mortgage loans HFS on January 1, 2020, which resulted in an increase in retained earnings of $436. Pursuant to this adoption, changes in the fair value of mortgage banking instruments and loans held for sale are included in noninterest income. Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments will fluctuate with the Corporation's residential mortgage loan originations and interest rate fluctuations. As such, the change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments is expected to decrease through 2020.

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly throughout the remainder of 2020.

Trust and investment services includes income the Corporation earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts. The wealth management component is strongly correlated to changes in the stock market and as such, can vary from period to period. Trust and investment services income is expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of the year.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the increases in the size of the serviced portfolio. Mortgage servicing fees are expected to continue to increase throughout the year.

Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit is recognized in the event of the death of an insured individual. The death on an insured individual occurred in the second quarter of 2020. The Corporation does not expect to receive any gains from COLI death benefits for the remainder of 2020.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based, account maintenance and overdraft services. The year-over-year decrease in service charges on deposit accounts is primarily due to a shift of customer demand toward deposit accounts with no or reduced service charges, as well as a reduction in fees charged. In order to provide relief to customers during the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Corporation reduced fees charged on NSF transactions by more than 50% through May 31, 2020. Now that this program has ended, service charges on deposit accounts are expected to slightly increase in the foreseeable future.

Change in fair value of equity investments represents the income earned on equities held in the Corporation's investment portfolio. During the first quarter of 2020, an equity position held by the Corporation was bought out through an acquisition, and that transaction generated a gain of $732. The Corporation does not anticipate any significant changes in fair value from equity sales throughout the remainder of 2020.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans represents the income earned from the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation sold the guaranteed portion of one SBA loan and one USDA loan. The Corporation continually analyzes its commercial loan portfolio for opportunistic sales strategies.

Net mortgage servicing rights income represents income generated from the capitalization of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization and impairment. During the second quarter of 2019, the Corporation sold a pool of residential mortgage loans out of its loan portfolio, but retained servicing. This sale generated $266 of net MSR income. During 2020, the Corporation recognized MSR impairments of $219 and $241 for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. As interest rates remain at historically low levels, refinance opportunities continue to be very attractive to borrowers, thus driving down the value of MSR associated with the current portfolio.

Other income and fees includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant. Other income and fees are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2020.

Noninterest Expenses

Quarter to Date 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Total compensation $ 4,252 $ 4,248 $ 4,037 $ 3,530 $ 3,749 Furniture and equipment 618 610 665 579 525 Professional services 571 522 582 494 439 Data processing 535 442 272 323 281 Occupancy 435 476 467 444 426 Advertising and promotional 255 252 232 222 291 Loan and collection 229 162 203 120 119 ATM and debit card 92 108 98 109 100 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 90 90 113 112 114 FDIC insurance premiums 59 55 6 20 17 Telephone and communication 86 96 115 110 108 Other general and administrative 587 625 625 545 522 Total noninterest expenses $ 7,809 $ 7,686 $ 7,415 $ 6,608 $ 6,691





Year to Date June 30 Variance 2020 2019 Amount % Total compensation $ 8,500 $ 7,379 $ 1,121 15.19 % Furniture and equipment 1,228 1,016 212 20.87 % Professional services 1,093 908 185 20.37 % Data processing 977 454 523 115.20 % Occupancy 911 863 48 5.56 % Advertising and promotional 507 535 (28 ) (5.23 ) % Loan and collection 391 229 162 70.74 % ATM and debit card 200 195 5 2.56 % Amortization of core deposit intangibles 180 226 (46 ) (20.35 ) % FDIC insurance premiums 114 118 (4 ) (3.39 ) % Telephone and communication 182 219 (37 ) (16.89 ) % Other general and administrative 1,212 1,058 154 14.56 % Total noninterest expenses $ 15,495 $ 13,200 $ 2,295 17.39 %

Total compensation includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Total compensation has increased due to annual merit increases and an increase in commissions and incentives paid. Fluctuations in commissions and incentives are primarily driven by residential mortgage originations, which can vary significantly from period to period. Total compensation is expected to moderate throughout 2020 as increases related to the growth in size and complexity of the Corporation will likely be offset by reductions in commissions and incentives.



Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, property taxes, utilities, insurance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. These expenses are expected to increase in future periods to ensure compliance with audit and regulatory requirements.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to the Corporation's core data processor. These expenses are expected to increase throughout 2020 with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Advertising and promotional includes the Corporation's media costs and any donations or sponsorships made on behalf of the Corporation. The increase in expenses is a direct result of the Corporation enhancing its marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loans and deposit accounts. These expenses are expected to increase throughout 2020 due to the Corporation's re-branding strategy and continued growth strategy.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans, as well as expenses related to OREO. Given the impact that COVID-19 has had on the economy, the Corporation may experience elevated levels of these expenses in 2020.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The Corporation expects these fees to maintain current levels throughout 2020.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and is expected to approximate current levels throughout 2020.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate based on the size of the Corporation's balance sheet, capital position, overall risk profile, and examination ratings. FDIC insurance premiums decreased significantly in 2019 due to a Small Bank Assessment Credit issued by the FDIC in the second quarter of 2019. The credit was fully applied during the first quarter of 2020. Due to a combination of the Small Bank Assessment Credit, and increased asset size largely due to PPP loans, the Corporation expects FDIC insurance premiums to approximate current levels throughout 2020.



Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to the Corporation's communication systems. These expenses are expected to maintain current levels for the remainder of 2020.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are individually significant. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels into the foreseeable future.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,190 $ 71,140 $ 46,803 $ 37,572 $ 20,067 Total investment securities 75,526 76,312 61,621 62,351 73,285 Loans held-for-sale 46,354 21,154 19,491 15,111 6,771 Gross loans 1,044,564 865,577 870,555 826,597 813,547 Less allowance for loan losses 8,991 7,250 5,813 5,413 5,014 Net loans 1,035,573 858,327 864,742 821,184 808,533 All other assets 45,051 44,247 42,102 41,828 41,134 Total assets $ 1,237,694 $ 1,071,180 $ 1,034,759 $ 978,046 $ 949,790 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,018,287 $ 883,837 $ 863,102 $ 801,101 $ 792,555 Total borrowed funds 96,217 71,500 61,500 69,000 54,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,221 11,015 8,713 8,803 7,731 Total liabilities 1,128,725 966,352 933,315 878,904 854,286 Total shareholders' equity 108,969 104,828 101,444 99,142 95,504 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,237,694 $ 1,071,180 $ 1,034,759 $ 978,046 $ 949,790





6/30/2020 vs 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 vs 6/30/2019 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ (35,950 ) (50.53 ) % $ 15,123 75.36 % Total investment securities (786 ) (1.03 ) % 2,241 3.06 % Loans held-for-sale 25,200 119.13 % 39,583 584.60 % Gross loans 178,987 20.68 % 231,017 28.40 % Less allowance for loan losses 1,741 24.01 % 3,977 79.32 % Net loans 177,246 20.65 % 227,040 28.08 % All other assets 804 1.82 % 3,917 9.52 % Total assets $ 166,514 15.54 % $ 287,904 30.31 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 134,450 15.21 % $ 225,732 28.48 % Total borrowed funds 24,717 34.57 % 42,217 78.18 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 3,206 29.11 % 6,490 83.95 % Total liabilities 162,373 8.78 % 274,439 16.66 % Total shareholders' equity 4,141 3.95 % 13,465 14.10 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 166,514 15.54 % $ 287,904 30.31 %

Cash and cash equivalents



6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Cash and due from banks Noninterest bearing $ 20,369 $ 33,312 $ 17,754 $ 21,808 $ 12,143 Interest bearing 14,821 37,828 6,049 6,764 4,924 Federal funds sold — — 23,000 9,000 3,000 Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,190 $ 71,140 $ 46,803 $ 37,572 $ 20,067 6/30/2020 vs 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 vs 6/30/2019 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Cash and due from banks Noninterest bearing $ (12,943 ) (38.85 ) % $ 8,226 67.74 % Interest bearing (23,007 ) (60.82 ) % 9,897 201.00 % Federal funds sold — N/M (3,000 ) (100.00 ) % Cash and cash equivalents $ (35,950 ) (50.53 ) % $ 15,123 75.36 %

Cash and cash equivalents, which is comprised of cash and due from banks and federal funds sold, fluctuate from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit accounts.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

While the Corporation continues maintain a strong liquidity position, it is important to monitor all liquidity sources. Because of the funding of PPP loans, the Corporation may have to make significant draws on these sources of liquidity in the near term. The following table outlines the Corporation's primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,190 $ 71,140 $ 46,803 $ 37,572 $ 20,067 Unpledged investment securities 52,647 51,889 40,094 40,675 50,729 FHLB borrowing availability 97,500 42,500 52,500 45,000 60,000 Federal funds purchased lines of credit 21,500 17,500 17,500 17,500 17,500 Funds available through the Fed Discount Window 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 PPPLF 202,184 — — — — Total liquidity sources $ 419,021 $ 193,029 $ 166,897 $ 150,747 $ 158,296

Total investment securities



6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency $ 21,339 $ 23,610 $ 18,867 $ 22,854 $ 33,842 State and municipal 14,115 10,657 10,691 10,194 8,889 Mortgage backed residential 12,335 10,176 10,748 6,227 6,733 Certificates of deposit 6,665 8,644 6,659 7,155 7,154 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 15,736 18,288 9,527 10,826 11,856 Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities 2,242 1,735 1,092 1,048 776 Total available-for-sale 72,432 73,110 57,584 58,304 69,250 Held-to-maturity state and municipal 1,981 2,091 2,096 2,100 2,104 Equity securities 1,113 1,111 1,941 1,947 1,931 Total investment securities $ 75,526 $ 76,312 $ 61,621 $ 62,351 $ 73,285 6/30/2020 vs 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 vs 6/30/2019 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency $ (2,271 ) (9.62 ) % $ (12,503 ) (36.95 ) % State and municipal 3,458 32.45 % 5,226 58.79 % Mortgage backed residential 2,159 21.22 % 5,602 83.20 % Certificates of deposit (1,979 ) (22.89 ) % (489 ) (6.84 ) % Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies (2,552 ) (13.95 ) % 3,880 32.73 % Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities 507 29.22 % 1,466 188.92 % Total available-for-sale (678 ) (0.93 ) % 3,182 4.59 % Held-to-maturity state and municipal (110 ) (5.26 ) % (123 ) (5.85 ) % Equity securities 2 0.18 % (818 ) (42.36 ) % Total investment securities $ (786 ) (1.03 ) % $ 2,241 3.06 %

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of June 30, 2020 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One

Year or Less After One Year

But Within

Five Years After Five

Years But

Within Ten

Years After Ten

Years Securities with

Variable

Monthly

Payments or

Noncontractual Maturities Total U.S. Government and federal agency $ 16,411 $ 4,928 $ — $ — $ — $ 21,339 State and municipal 2,474 5,772 3,777 2,092 — 14,115 Mortgage backed residential — — — — 12,335 12,335 Certificates of deposit 2,475 4,190 — — — 6,665 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies — — — — 15,736 15,736 Total amortized cost $ 21,360 $ 14,890 $ 3,777 $ 2,092 $ 28,071 $ 70,190 Fair value $ 21,553 $ 15,756 $ 3,933 $ 2,371 $ 28,819 $ 72,432

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of June 30, 2020 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One

Year or Less After One Year

But Within

Five Years After Five

Years But

Within Ten

Years After Ten

Years Securities with

Variable

Monthly

Payments or

Noncontractual Maturities Total State and municipal $ 415 $ 1,116 $ 370 $ 80 $ — $ 1,981 Fair value $ 421 $ 1,162 $ 396 $ 85 $ — $ 2,064

Throughout 2019, yields on bonds that met the Corporation's investment standards declined significantly. As such, the Corporation did not replace the majority of maturing investments in 2019. However, an influx of liquidity in late 2019 and into 2020 led the Corporation to make investment security purchases in order to stabilize net interest margin and generate additional net interest income. Total investment securities are expected to grow with overall balance sheet growth as it is an important source of liquidity and consistent earnings. The following table summarizes information as of June 30, 2020 for investment securities purchased YTD:

Book Value Fully Taxable

Equivalent

Weighted Average

Yield Weighted Average

Remaining

Maturity (Months) U.S. Government and federal agency $ 10,421 0.46 % 5 State and municipal 4,510 1.66 % 86 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 8,663 1.80 % 289 Certificates of deposit 1,240 1.05 % 3 Mortgage backed residential 3,132 1.05 % 136 Held-to-maturity state and municipal — — % — Total $ 27,966 1.16 % 121

Loans held-for-sale



Loans HFS represent the balance of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market. As residential mortgage activity is likely to decrease for the remainder of 2020, the balance of loans HFS will also likely decline.

During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation opted to recognize loans HFS at fair value. The Corporation believes that fair value is the price at which the loans could be sold in the principal market at the measurement date.

Loans and allowance for loan losses

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Commercial $ 260,440 $ 67,731 $ 71,689 $ 63,747 $ 63,998 Commercial real estate 469,039 462,561 455,289 420,127 408,103 Total commercial loans 729,479 530,292 526,978 483,874 472,101 Residential mortgage 268,295 285,392 292,946 291,401 289,944 Home equity 40,114 43,222 41,987 43,061 42,890 Total residential real estate loans 308,409 328,614 334,933 334,462 332,834 Consumer 6,676 6,671 8,644 8,261 8,612 Gross loans 1,044,564 865,577 870,555 826,597 813,547 Allowance for loan losses (8,991 ) (7,250 ) (5,813 ) (5,413 ) (5,014 ) Loans, net $ 1,035,573 $ 858,327 $ 864,742 $ 821,184 $ 808,533 6/30/2020 vs 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 vs 6/30/2019 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Commercial $ 192,709 284.52 % $ 196,442 306.95 % Commercial real estate 6,478 1.40 % 60,936 14.93 % Total commercial loans 199,187 37.56 % 257,378 54.52 % Residential mortgage (17,097 ) (5.99 ) % (21,649 ) (7.47 ) % Home equity (3,108 ) (7.19 ) % (2,776 ) (6.47 ) % Total residential real estate loans (20,205 ) (6.15 ) % (24,425 ) (7.34 ) % Consumer 5 0.07 % (1,936 ) (22.48 ) % Gross loans 178,987 20.68 % 231,017 28.40 % Allowance for loan losses (1,741 ) 24.01 % (3,977 ) 79.32 % Loans, net $ 177,246 20.65 % $ 227,040 28.08 %

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Originated loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial $ 259,384 $ 66,524 $ 70,322 $ 61,970 $ 61,122 Commercial real estate 452,084 446,713 436,626 400,470 386,970 Residential mortgage 263,997 280,265 286,635 285,499 283,638 Home equity 37,663 40,459 39,023 39,586 39,243 Consumer 6,445 6,391 8,330 7,902 8,169 Subtotal 1,019,573 840,352 840,936 795,427 779,142 Originated loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial — — — — — Commercial real estate 3,290 1,658 1,668 1,677 1,703 Residential mortgage 663 672 1,362 631 660 Home equity — — — 240 218 Consumer 3 5 — — — Subtotal 3,956 2,335 3,030 2,548 2,581 Acquired loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial 1,057 1,204 1,362 1,753 2,806 Commercial real estate 13,293 13,630 16,346 17,194 18,526 Residential mortgage 2,683 3,459 3,911 4,139 4,388 Home equity 2,432 2,743 2,943 3,213 3,399 Consumer 226 273 314 358 441 Subtotal 19,691 21,309 24,876 26,657 29,560 Acquired loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial — — — — — Commercial real estate — — — — — Residential mortgage — 58 58 61 113 Home equity — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Subtotal — 58 58 61 113 Acquired loans with deteriorated credit quality Commercial (1 ) 3 5 24 70 Commercial real estate 372 560 649 786 904 Residential mortgage 952 938 980 1,071 1,145 Home equity 19 20 21 22 30 Consumer 2 2 — 1 2 Subtotal 1,344 1,523 1,655 1,904 2,151 Gross Loans $ 1,044,564 $ 865,577 $ 870,555 $ 826,597 $ 813,547 Total originated loans $ 1,023,529 $ 842,687 $ 843,966 $ 797,975 $ 781,723 Total acquired loans 21,035 22,890 26,589 28,622 31,824 Gross loans $ 1,044,564 $ 865,577 $ 870,555 $ 826,597 $ 813,547

The following table presents historical allowance for loan losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Originated loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial $ 535 $ 478 $ 358 $ 301 $ 278 Commercial real estate 4,564 3,609 2,790 2,539 2,381 Residential mortgage 3,080 2,442 1,917 1,820 1,662 Home equity 353 280 195 198 191 Consumer 102 89 87 87 90 Subtotal 8,634 6,898 5,347 4,945 4,602 Originated loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial — — — — — Commercial real estate 100 111 127 26 — Residential mortgage 5 6 128 27 28 Home equity — — — 213 218 Consumer 3 5 — — — Subtotal 108 122 255 266 246 Acquired loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial 1 1 1 2 5 Commercial real estate 9 7 5 5 5 Residential mortgage 9 9 8 9 9 Home equity 15 14 12 13 14 Consumer — — — — — Subtotal 34 31 26 29 33 Acquired loans with deteriorated credit quality Commercial — — — — — Commercial real estate 22 39 34 31 15 Residential mortgage 189 156 147 137 114 Home equity 4 4 4 5 4 Consumer — — — — — Subtotal 215 199 185 173 133 Allowance for loan losses $ 8,991 $ 7,250 $ 5,813 $ 5,413 $ 5,014 Total originated loans $ 8,742 $ 7,020 $ 5,602 $ 5,211 $ 4,848 Total acquired loans 249 230 211 202 166 Allowance for loan losses $ 8,991 $ 7,250 $ 5,813 $ 5,413 $ 5,014 Commercial $ 536 $ 479 $ 359 $ 303 $ 283 Commercial real estate 4,695 3,766 2,956 2,601 2,401 Residential mortgage 3,283 2,613 2,200 1,993 1,813 Home equity 372 298 211 429 427 Consumer 105 94 87 87 90 Allowance for loan losses $ 8,991 $ 7,250 $ 5,813 $ 5,413 $ 5,014

The following table summarizes the Corporation's current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:



6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Accruing interest Current $ 1,042,589 $ 862,581 $ 867,901 $ 824,587 $ 811,184 Past due 30-89 days 948 2,152 1,213 1,089 1,275 Past due 90 days or more 361 166 239 209 301 Total accruing interest 1,043,898 864,899 869,353 825,885 812,760 Nonaccrual 666 678 1,202 712 787 Total loans $ 1,044,564 $ 865,577 $ 870,555 $ 826,597 $ 813,547 Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status $ 1,975 $ 2,996 $ 2,654 $ 2,010 $ 2,363

The following table summarizes the Corporation's nonperforming assets as of:

6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Nonaccrual loans $ 666 $ 678 $ 1,202 $ 712 $ 787 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 361 166 239 209 301 Total nonperforming loans 1,027 844 1,441 921 1,088 Other real estate owned — 400 — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 1,027 $ 1,244 $ 1,441 $ 921 $ 1,088

The following table summarizes the Corporation's primary asset quality measures as of:

6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.11 % 0.13 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.09 % 0.11 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.86 % 0.84 % 0.67 % 0.65 % 0.62 %

The following table summarizes the balance of net unamortized discounts on purchased loans as of:

6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Net unamortized discount on purchased loans $ 1,058 $ 1,233 $ 1,462 $ 1,626 $ 1,914

As outlined in the preceding tables, the Corporation has grown its loan portfolio over the past 12 months with most of the growth coming in the form of commercial and commercial real estate loans. During the second quarter of 2020, the Corporation funded 1,239 PPP loans totaling $206,901. The vast majority of these loans were non-real estate Commercial loans. Despite the significant growth, the Corporation has not relaxed its underwriting standards.

Despite historically strong credit quality indicators, there continues to be significant uncertainty surrounding the overall impact of COVID-19 on the loan portfolio. This uncertainty resulted in the Corporation increasing the ALLL by $3,178, or 54.67%, since December 31, 2019. Management will continue to monitor the loan portfolio to ensure that the ALLL remains at an appropriate level.

The following table summarizes the average loan size as of:

6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 Commercial $ 171 $ 214 $ 228 $ 204 $ 195 Commercial real estate 654 644 641 605 609 Total commercial loans 325 513 514 481 473 Residential mortgage 177 194 198 200 206 Home equity 45 46 44 45 45 Total residential real estate loans 128 137 138 139 140 Consumer 25 26 32 31 32 Gross loans $ 213 $ 234 $ 234 $ 225 $ 223

COVID-19, CARES Act and SBA activity



As stated above, the communities which the Corporation serves were not immune to the fallout of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Corporation has committed significant efforts to work with customers through temporary loan modifications and participation in the PPP loan program.

The Corporation was extremely active in participating in the PPP loan program. As of June 30, 2020 the Corporation funded 1,239 loans totaling $206,901.

The Corporation also provides a variety of accommodations for loans that the Corporation services for FHLMC including:

Providing mortgage forbearance for up to 12 months,

Waiving assessments of penalties and late fees,

Halting all foreclosure actions and evictions of borrowers until at least May 17, 2020,

Offering loan modification options that lower payments or keep payments the same after the forbearance period.

The table below outlines the COVID-19 related loan modifications issued by the Corporation through June 30, 2020:

Number of

Modifications Outstanding

Balance Commercial 123 $ 29,380 Commercial real estate 227 152,724 Total commercial loan modifications 350 182,104 Residential mortgage loans serviced for FHLMC 131 28,656 Portfolio residential mortgage loans 157 40,411 Home equity 25 1,982 Total residential real estate loan modifications 313 71,049 Consumer 8 183 Total modifications 671 $ 253,336

The Corporation considers the modification type on a loan-by-loan basis. Most modifications for loans held within the Corporation's loan portfolio resulted in the deferment of principal and interest payments for 3 months.

In regards to commercial loan modifications, loan officers are contacting the borrowers to determine and appropriate strategy for the next 3 months. If an additional 3 months of principal deferral is warranted, the Corporation is generally collecting accrued interest.

Portfolio residential mortgage loans may have their deferral extended an additional 3 months if the borrower is experiencing a hardship. If the borrower has an escrow established, the Corporation is generally continuing to collect escrow payments.

All other assets

The following tables outline the composition and changes in other assets as of:

6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 Premises and equipment, net $ 15,323 $ 15,533 $ 15,245 $ 15,443 $ 14,792 Mortgage servicing rights 3,816 3,980 4,030 3,900 3,758 Accrued interest receivable 5,266 3,124 2,877 2,954 3,350 Corporate owned life insurance 10,115 10,380 10,316 10,248 10,181 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,488 3,150 3,150 3,150 3,150 Goodwill 3,219 3,219 3,219 3,219 3,219 Core deposit intangibles 722 812 902 1,015 1,128 Other real estate owned — 400 — — — Derivatives 1,311 1,063 125 172 — Right-of-use assets 409 432 475 105 119 Other assets 1,382 2,154 1,763 1,622 1,437 All other assets $ 45,051 $ 44,247 $ 42,102 $ 41,828 $ 41,134 6/30/2020 vs 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 vs 6/30/2019 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Premises and equipment, net $ (210 ) (1.35 ) % $ 531 3.59 % Mortgage servicing rights (164 ) (4.12 ) % 58 1.54 % Accrued interest receivable 2,142 68.57 % 1,916 57.19 % Corporate owned life insurance (265 ) (2.55 ) % (66 ) (0.65 ) % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 338 10.73 % 338 10.73 % Goodwill — — % — — % Core deposit intangibles (90 ) (11.08 ) % (406 ) (35.99 ) % Other real estate owned (400 ) (100.00 ) — N/M Derivatives 248 23.33 % 1,311 N/M Right-of-use assets (23 ) (5.32 ) % 290 243.70 % Other assets (772 ) (35.84 ) % (55 ) (3.83 ) % All other assets 804 1.82 % $ 3,917 9.52 %

MSR are servicing assets that are recognized from the sales of mortgage loans. A portion of the cost of originating the loan is allocated to the servicing right based on relative fair value. While the volume of residential mortgage loan sales through June 30, 2020 has nearly exceeded the residential mortgage loan sales volume for all of 2019, MSR have decreased in 2020 due to total impairments of $460. As interest rates remain at historically low levels, refinance opportunities continue to be very attractive to borrowers, thus driving down the value of MSR associated with the current portfolio.

Derivatives are used in the process of hedging the Corporation's mortgage banking activities. The derivatives are recorded at fair value. The Corporation does not expect significant growth in derivatives as residential real estate lending is expected to tighten in 2020.

Right-of-use assets were established pursuant to the adoption of ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)", on January 1, 2019. Right-of-use assets are recognized at the lease commencement date based on the estimated present value of the lease payments over the lease term, for leases that are longer than 12 months.

Total deposits

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the deposit portfolio as of:

6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 Noninterest bearing demand $ 383,452 $ 281,848 $ 260,503 $ 253,784 $ 248,795 Interest bearing Savings 245,957 215,748 215,218 213,494 232,130 Money market demand 90,504 79,070 88,350 80,873 69,374 NOW 122,477 83,910 75,976 39,286 14,925 Time deposits 175,897 223,261 223,055 213,664 227,331 Total deposits $ 1,018,287 $ 883,837 $ 863,102 $ 801,101 $ 792,555 6/30/2020 vs 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 vs 6/30/2019 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Noninterest bearing demand $ 101,604 36.05 % $ 134,657 54.12 % Interest bearing Savings 30,209 14.00 % 13,827 5.96 % Money market demand 11,434 14.46 % 21,130 30.46 % NOW 38,567 45.96 % 107,552 720.62 % Time deposits (47,364 ) (21.21 ) % (51,434 ) (22.63 ) % Total deposits $ 134,450 15.21 % $ 225,732 28.48 %

PPP loans are funded into a deposit account for the borrowers. The vast majority of these deposit accounts are noninterest bearing demand accounts. As of June 30, 2020, $37,521 of deposits were attributable to funds from PPP loans. In the second quarter of 2020, the Corporation also brought in $25,000 of FDIC insured deposits from one relationship.

The Corporation has continued its focus of growing non-contractual deposits while supplementing funding with time deposits. The Corporation has been able to drive this meaningful increase through enhanced organic growth strategies. For 2020, the Corporation expects to monitor deposit growth and adjust interest rates to minimize downward pressure on margins.

Schedule of time deposit maturities

The following table summarizes the contractual maturities of the time deposits as of June 30, 2020:

Maturity Buckets 3 Months or Less 3 to 6 Months 6 to 9 Months 9 to 12 Months Beyond 12 Months Balance $ 66,295 $ 36,107 $ 29,297 $ 12,394 $ 31,804 Weighted average yield 1.42 % 1.89 % 1.27 % 1.53 % 1.58 % Cumulative Maturities 3 Months or Less Up to 6 Months Up to 9 Months Up to 12 Months Total Balance $ 66,295 $ 102,402 $ 131,699 $ 144,093 $ 175,897 Weighted average yield 1.42 % 1.59 % 1.52 % 1.52 % 1.53 %

The repricing of time deposits will have a significant impact on their weighted average yield. Current rates offered by the Corporation have time deposit rates ranging from 0.05% to 0.55% depending of the term and opening balance.

Total borrowed funds

The following tables outline the composition and changes in borrowed funds as of:

6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $ 77,500 $ 57,500 $ 47,500 $ 55,000 $ 40,000 Subordinated debentures 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 PPPLF 4,717 — — — — Federal funds purchased — — — — — Total borrowed funds $ 96,217 $ 71,500 $ 61,500 $ 69,000 $ 54,000 6/30/2020 vs 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 vs 6/30/2019 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $ 20,000 34.78 % $ 37,500 93.75 % Subordinated debentures — — % — — % PPPLF 4,717 N/M 4,717 N/M Federal funds purchased — — % — — % Total borrowed funds $ 24,717 34.57 % $ 42,217 78.18 %

The Corporation utilizes a mix of borrowed funds and organic deposit growth to fund loan demand. There are times when Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings have extremely attractive interest rates and the Corporation will add to borrow funds for future deployment of funds. The increase in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings in the second quarter of 2020 is solely due to the Corporation's participation in a PPP loan funding program through the FHLB.

Total borrowed funds are expected to decrease as current Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings mature. The Corporation continually analyzes the market for opportunities and will borrow funds when deemed financially beneficial.

Wholesale funding sources

The following tables outline the composition and changes in wholesale funding sources as of:

6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $ 77,500 $ 57,500 $ 47,500 $ 55,000 $ 40,000 Brokered time deposits 28,837 28,605 28,605 16,326 23,484 Subordinated debentures 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 14,000 Internet time deposits 11,690 18,005 18,009 21,977 25,058 PPPLF 4,717 — — — — Total wholesale funds $ 136,744 $ 118,110 $ 108,114 $ 107,303 $ 102,542 6/30/2020 vs 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 vs 6/30/2019 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings $ 20,000 34.78 % $ 37,500 93.75 % Brokered time deposits 232 0.81 % 5,353 22.79 % Subordinated debentures — — % — — % Internet time deposits (6,315 ) (35.07 ) % (13,368 ) (53.35 ) % PPPLF 4,717 N/M 4,717 N/M Total wholesale funds $ 18,634 15.78 % $ 34,202 33.35 %

The Corporation utilizes wholesale funds to fund balance sheet growth. While wholesale funding has historically been more expensive than core deposits, there have been times in 2020 where that is not the case. The Corporation continually analyzes sources of wholesale funding when the increases in interest earning assets out-pace the increases in core deposits.

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities includes accrued interest payable, federal income taxes payable, deferred federal income taxes payable, and all other liabilities (none of which are individually significant). Accrued interest payable and other liabilities are not expected to fluctuate significantly in future periods.

Total shareholders' equity

Total shareholders' equity includes common stock, retained earnings, and AOCI. Total shareholders' equity is expected to continue to grow in 2020 through the Corporation's earnings. In April 2020, the Corporation's Board of Directors amended its common stock repurchase plan to authorize the repurchase of up to $5,000 of common stock.

Stock Performance

The following graph compares the cumulative total shareholder return on the Corporation's common stock for the last five years with the cumulative total return on the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index (NASDAQ: XX:ABAQ) over the same period. The graph assumes the value of an investment in the Corporation's common stock and the ABA NASDAQ Community Bank Index was $100 at June 30, 2015 and all dividends were reinvested.

Date FETM ABQ Index 6/30/2015 100.00 100.00 6/30/2016 96.00 97.31 6/30/2017 132.14 131.04 6/30/2018 153.68 142.79 6/30/2019 152.00 126.05 6/30/2020 131.23 93.17

Abbreviations and Acronyms



