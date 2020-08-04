New York, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Interactive Projectors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899771/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. DLP, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.5% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LCD segment is readjusted to a revised 14.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $384.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.6% CAGR



The Interactive Projectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$384.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$939.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.4% and 14.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR.



LCoS Segment to Record 18.8% CAGR



In the global LCoS segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 18.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$87.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$279 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$580.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 20.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 283-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BenQ Corporation

Boxlight

Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

Dell Technologies

Delta Electronics, Inc.

NEC Display Solutions Ltd.

Optoma Technology, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Touchjet, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899771/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Interactive Projector Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Interactive Projectors Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Interactive Projectors Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Interactive Projectors Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: DLP (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: DLP (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: DLP (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: LCD (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: LCD (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: LCD (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: LCoS (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: LCoS (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: LCoS (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Education (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Education (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Education (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Corporate (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Corporate (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Corporate (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Interactive Projector Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: Interactive Projectors Market in US$ Thousand in the

United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 23: United States Interactive Projectors Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Interactive Projectors Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Interactive Projectors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Interactive Projectors Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 27: Interactive Projectors Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Interactive Projectors Market Analysis in Canada in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 29: Interactive Projectors Market in Canada: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Interactive Projectors Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Canadian Interactive Projectors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Interactive Projectors Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Interactive Projectors Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Interactive

Projectors Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 35: Interactive Projectors Market in Japan in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Interactive Projectors Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Interactive Projectors in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: Japanese Interactive Projectors Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Interactive Projectors Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Interactive Projectors Market Estimates and Forecasts

in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 41: Chinese Interactive Projectors Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 42: Interactive Projectors Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Interactive Projectors in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Interactive Projectors Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Interactive Projectors Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Interactive Projector Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Interactive Projectors Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Interactive Projectors Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Interactive Projectors Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Interactive Projectors Market Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 50: European Interactive Projectors Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 51: Interactive Projectors Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: European Interactive Projectors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Interactive Projectors Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Interactive Projectors Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: French Interactive Projectors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 56: French Interactive Projectors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Interactive Projectors Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Interactive Projectors Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Interactive Projectors Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Interactive Projectors Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: German Interactive Projectors Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 62: Interactive Projectors Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: German Interactive Projectors Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Interactive Projectors Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Interactive Projectors Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Interactive Projectors Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Interactive Projectors Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 68: Italian Interactive Projectors Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 69: Interactive Projectors Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Interactive Projectors in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Interactive Projectors Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Interactive Projectors Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Interactive Projectors Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 74: Interactive Projectors Market in the United Kingdom

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Interactive Projectors Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Interactive Projectors in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Interactive Projectors Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Interactive Projectors Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Interactive Projectors Market Analysis in Spain in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 80: Interactive Projectors Market in Spain: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Spanish Interactive Projectors Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Spanish Interactive Projectors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Interactive Projectors Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Interactive Projectors Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Interactive Projectors Market in US$ Thousand in

Russia by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 86: Russian Interactive Projectors Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Interactive Projectors Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Interactive Projectors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Interactive Projectors Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 90: Interactive Projectors Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Interactive Projectors Market

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Interactive Projectors Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 93: Interactive Projectors Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Interactive Projectors Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 95: Interactive Projectors Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Interactive Projectors Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Interactive Projectors Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Interactive Projectors Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Interactive Projectors Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Interactive Projectors Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Interactive Projectors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Interactive Projectors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Interactive Projectors Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Interactive Projectors Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Interactive Projectors Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Australian Interactive Projectors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 107: Interactive Projectors Market in Australia:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Interactive Projectors Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Interactive Projectors Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Interactive Projectors Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Interactive Projectors Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Interactive Projectors Market Analysis in India in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 113: Interactive Projectors Market in India: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: Indian Interactive Projectors Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Indian Interactive Projectors Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Interactive Projectors Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Interactive Projectors Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Interactive Projectors Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Interactive Projectors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 120: Interactive Projectors Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Interactive Projectors Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Interactive Projectors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Interactive Projectors Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Interactive Projectors Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 125: Interactive Projectors Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Interactive Projectors Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Interactive Projectors in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Interactive Projectors Market

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Interactive Projectors Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Interactive Projectors Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 131: Interactive Projectors Market in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Interactive Projectors Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 133: Interactive Projectors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 134: Latin American Interactive Projectors Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 135: Interactive Projectors Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Interactive Projectors in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Interactive Projectors Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Interactive Projectors Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Interactive Projectors Market Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 140: Argentinean Interactive Projectors Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 141: Interactive Projectors Market in Argentina:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 142: Argentinean Interactive Projectors Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 143: Interactive Projectors Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Interactive Projectors Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Brazilian Interactive Projectors Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Interactive Projectors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Interactive Projectors Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Interactive Projectors Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Interactive Projectors Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Interactive Projectors Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Mexican Interactive Projectors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 152: Interactive Projectors Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Interactive Projectors Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Interactive Projectors Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Interactive Projectors Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Interactive Projectors Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Interactive Projectors Market in US$ Thousand in

Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 158: Rest of Latin America Interactive Projectors Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Interactive Projectors Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Interactive Projectors Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Interactive Projectors Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 162: Interactive Projectors Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Interactive Projectors Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 164: Interactive Projectors Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Interactive Projectors Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Interactive Projectors Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 167: Interactive Projectors Market in the Middle East:

Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Interactive Projectors Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Interactive Projectors Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 170: Interactive Projectors Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Interactive Projectors Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Interactive

Projectors Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 173: Interactive Projectors Market in Iran in US$

Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Interactive Projectors Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Interactive Projectors in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: Iranian Interactive Projectors Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: Interactive Projectors Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Interactive Projectors Market Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 179: Israeli Interactive Projectors Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 180: Interactive Projectors Market in Israel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: Israeli Interactive Projectors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 182: Interactive Projectors Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Interactive Projectors Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Interactive Projectors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 185: Saudi Arabian Interactive Projectors Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 186: Interactive Projectors Market in Saudi Arabia:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Interactive Projectors in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Interactive Projectors Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Interactive Projectors Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Interactive Projectors Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Interactive Projectors Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 192: Interactive Projectors Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Interactive Projectors Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Interactive Projectors Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Interactive Projectors Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Rest of Middle East Interactive Projectors Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 197: Interactive Projectors Market in Rest of Middle

East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Interactive Projectors Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Interactive Projectors Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Interactive Projectors Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Interactive Projectors Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: Interactive Projectors Market in US$ Thousand in

Africa by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 203: African Interactive Projectors Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 204: African Interactive Projectors Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Interactive Projectors Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Interactive Projectors Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 207: Interactive Projectors Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899771/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001