GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power & Co., Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based diversified holding Company is pleased to announce that we have entered into the automobile sales industry.



ACCR has closed today on a 2013 BMW 750iL Luxury Sports Car Edition. This vehicle has an original MRSP of $119,925.00. Tomorrow, the Company closes on a 2010 BWM 650i Sports Racing Car Edition. The combined MRSP of both vehicles is over $210,000.00. The Company received very favorable terms for purchase of these two vehicles. We will be showcasing both vehicles for sale side by side on one of the busiest street corners in Grand Haven, MI over the next few weeks. Both vehicles will be showcased as the Covid-19 Crash Special…Daddy and Son Liquidation!

ACCR has a strong drive, and plans to flip 3-4 cars per month for a good profit.

Established in 1996, Access-Power, Inc. is a Florida based for-profit Corporation with operations in West Michigan. We have a strong drive for profitability.

Patrick J. Jensen

Tel: 616.312.5390

Email: pjensen@myaccess-power.com

http://www.myaccess-power.com

http://www.mycbdpets.com

Access-Power & Co., Inc.

OTC Ticker: ACCR