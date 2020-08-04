Brian Murphy swapped his “Million-Mile” Frontier for a new 2020 Frontier at M’Lady Nissan in Crystal Lake, the same dealership where he bought his 2007 Frontier more than 13 years ago. The Million Mile Frontier will retire where it was assembled, the Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Brian Murphy swapped his “Million-Mile” Frontier for a new 2020 Frontier at M’Lady Nissan in Crystal Lake, the same dealership where he bought his 2007 Frontier more than 13 years ago. The Million Mile Frontier will retire where it was assembled, the Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant in Smyrna, Tennessee.

CHICAGO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than a million miles of hard work, Brian Murphy’s 2007 Nissan Frontier is headed home.



Today, Murphy swapped his “Million-Mile” Frontier for a new 2020 Frontier at M’Lady Nissan in Crystal Lake, the same dealership where he bought his 2007 Frontier more than 13 years ago. The Million Mile Frontier will retire where it was assembled, the Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Nissan first celebrated Murphy and his million miler during the reveal of the 2020 Frontier at the Chicago Auto Show in February. During a short ceremony on Tuesday, Nissan presented Murphy with a new 2020 Frontier, which is now available at select Nissan dealers nationwide with a starting MSRP 1 of $26,790 .

“Brian Murphy is the quintessential Frontier owner, so it’s fitting that he will be driving one of the first 2020 Frontier pickups in America,” said Craig Keeys, regional vice president, Nissan Midwest Region, Nissan North America. “Thank you, Brian, for illustrating the durability and reliability of the Frontier for more than 13 years and one million miles.”

The 2020 Nissan Frontier features an all-new, powerful 3.8-liter direct injection V6 engine and all-new 9-speed automatic transmission – featuring best-in-class horsepower2 and improved fuel economy3. That will be a significant upgrade for all Frontier owners, and especially for Murphy, whose 2007 Frontier still has its original 4-cylinder engine and 5-speed manual transmission.

According to Murphy – an independent delivery driver who regularly spends 13 hours a day on the road – the original clutch on his Frontier King Cab lasted 801,000 miles, the timing chain was replaced as preventative at 700,000 miles, and the radiator and alternator lasted about 450,000 miles each. Even the driver’s seat lasted a half-million miles before being replaced.

And though it still “runs great,” said Murphy, he’s ready for his new 2020 Frontier SV King Cab 4x4.

“I’ll miss this truck, no doubt, but I’m glad it’s going back ‘home’ to Smyrna,” said Murphy. “At the same time, I’m ready for my next chapter, and I can’t wait to experience my new Frontier and its all-new powertrain. I know that this 2020 Frontier will bring the same durability that I’ve relied on for over 13 years.”

Murphy, 62, says he’d like to reduce his work hours over the next few years, making a ”Million-Mile Frontier 2” unlikely – but not completely out of the picture.

“I’d never say never – especially in a Frontier.”

While Murphy’s 2007 Frontier came off the assembly line in Smyrna, the 2020 Frontier is now assembled at the Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant in Canton, Mississippi. The Canton plant will also be the home of the forthcoming, all-new Frontier.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com . You can also follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube .

2020 Frontier King Cab 4x2 S model. MSRP excludes applicable tax, title, license fees and destination charges. Dealer sets actual price. Prices and specs are subject to change without notice. Destination and handling $1,095. Comparison based on 2020 Frontier S vs. latest in-market Ward's Small Truck segment. Base models compared. Based on manufacturer's website. 2020 EPA Fuel Economy 18 mpg city, 24 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined (4x2) and 17 mpg city, 23 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined (4x4). Actual mileage may vary with driving conditions – use for comparison only.

Media Contact

Kevin Raftery

Nissan Product Communications

615-725-5236

Kevin.raftery@Nissan-usa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/782617b5-d434-4da9-b4e2-53fe352a0fe4