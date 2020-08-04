New York, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770971/?utm_source=GNW

52 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for cloud-based applications, increasing demand for ERP software from SMEs, and growing operational efficiency associated with ERP software. In addition, increasing demand for cloud-based applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes



The enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Cloud-based

• On-premise



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the evolution of intelligent ERP as one of the prime reasons driving the enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of ERP with BPM and rising adoption of ERP among financial institutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

