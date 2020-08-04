WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based digital experience software, announced today a top pharmacy chain in Ireland has selected Celebros Search by Bridgeline as their site search solution for their online store. This marks several new pharmacy accounts for Bridgeline, deepening our customer base in the pharmacy and nutrition space.



The company has a string of pharmacy and health food stores in the West of Ireland, serving communities, individual and families for over 50 years. The company has hundreds of healthcare professionals and health experts who provide essential pharmacy dispensing and medical services as well as products for nutritional health, general well-being and lifestyle.

Bridgeline’s Search has intelligent, machine learning that understands user behavior and trends to provide the customer with accurate and relevant results and recommendations. Advanced Auto Complete offers predictive queries and recommendations that are based on real-time analytics in order to provide customers with highly accurate and relevant recommendations.

The company selected Bridgeline’s Search because it delivered more relevant and accurate search results and was capable of predicting which products to rank highest for their online customers.

“We know that a good online shopping experience translates into increased sales and more visitor returns,” says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “With Celebros, our customers can offer their online customers the highest level of service and best possible user experience,” Kahn added.

