LADERA RANCH, Calif., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money360, a technology-enabled direct lender specializing in commercial real estate (CRE) loans, announced today its promotion of John Calder to Managing Director of Operations, Jackie Mahoney as Managing Director of Credit Administration, and Seth Timmons as Managing Director of Asset Management.
"Our people have always been our greatest asset." said Money360 founder and CEO Evan Gentry. "These individuals have been instrumental in our success as we have navigated the obstacles presented by COVID-19 and will play pivotal roles allowing Money360 to meet the increased demand for bridge lending as the market is opening back up."
About Money360
Money360 is a vertically-integrated, nationwide direct lender that sources, underwrites, closes and services small- to mid-balance commercial real estate loans ranging in size from $3 million to $30 million. Through the seamless union of world-class technology and irreplaceable human expertise, Money360 delivers a smarter, simpler, and more transparent experience from origination to servicing. Borrowers can learn more at www.money360.com.
