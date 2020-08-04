SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital health care solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care will host a conference call today, August 4, 2020 at 1:10 pm PT/4:10 pm ET to provide commentary on the impact to its business of the new codes in the recently released Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Calendar Year 2021 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Proposed Rule.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by accessing the live and archived webcast of the event available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.irhythmtech.com.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

