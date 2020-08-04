Boston, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passionate Boss Coaching ( https://www.PassionateBoss.com ) is the brainchild of Gianna Badot. With a strong emphasis on mindset and mentoring business owners, she hopes to share hard-earned lessons with others.

Gianna Badot isn’t your typical entrepreneur, but don’t let that fool you. She’s battled hard to get where she is and learned valuable lessons along the way. In fact, failure is what launched her to find success, along with perseverance and refusing to let go of her dream. She shares her passion with other business owners with a combination of high-performance coaching, being a mindset expert, and years of experience.

As business owners, it’s easy to push the less-shiny moments aside. She says this does a disservice to those who think that running a business and the entrepreneur life is all sunshine and roses. It sends a message that’s inaccurate, because some entrepreneurs only highlight the best moments. People are left comparing their own journey, wondering what they’ve done wrong, because their experience is vastly different.

Gianna thinks it’s important for up and coming businesses to recognize that running a business takes work, and a lot of it. She dove into her own business early on, and by 18, she’d started on a path to what she thought would be her future. In a roundabout way, it was, but only after she spent another five years understanding her passion. Then, it became about knowing the right path to take.

With an intense desire to continue learning, she found herself continually picking up new skills, mentoring alongside other successful business people, and updating her coaching certificates.

She’s all about results, especially when working with clients. It’s about making change happen, and shifting not only your mindset, but also understanding what’s working and what isn’t working. In her authenticity, she’s open about her own ups and downs, to help entrepreneurs get over their hurdles.

One of her biggest missions in life is to help women learn to chase away their fears. When you let fear block your path, it stops you from reaching your goals.

Her free business-building workshop is a quick glance at what’s inside her signature course. It’s open to anybody and will help you get started on the path to success, but you have to do the work. You have to want something bad enough to make a difference. This free 5-step system is a smaller version of her course, “The Online Passion Accelerator” program. In only an hour, you will have action-based information that’s usable. To sign up for her free program, simply go to: https://www.passionateboss.com/masterclass



Gianna Badot isn’t about sitting by idly letting life pass her by, and with her genuine enthusiasm, she wants to see you reach your goals and dreams, too. You can also find her sharing her wisdom on The Passionate Boss Podcast . It’s meant for entrepreneurs that are ready to take their business to the next level and aren’t afraid to work hard to get what they want.

To learn more about Gianna Badot and her business, Passionate Boss Coaching, visit her Instagram account at https://www.instagram.com/passionate.boss/ or contact her at gianna@giannabadot.com to hear more about how she can help you go further in business.

