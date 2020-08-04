New York, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metabolomics Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731035/?utm_source=GNW
Our reports on metabolomics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption of metabolomics in the field of precision medicine and rising demand for early and accurate diagnosis. In addition, increased adoption of metabolomics in the field of precision medicine is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The metabolomics market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes
The metabolomics market is segmented as below:
By Application
Biomarker and drug discovery
Nutrigenomics
Toxicology testing
By Geographic Landscapess
North America
Europe
Asia
ROW
This study identifies the growing investments by private and government stakeholders as one of the prime reasons driving the metabolomics market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our metabolomics market covers the following areas:
Metabolomics market sizing
Metabolomics market forecast
Metabolomics market industry analysis
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05731035/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: