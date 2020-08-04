NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the US economy suffers sharpest downturn since 1940’s, the results of a new national survey of Americans show the potential devastating effect that could be left in its wake: one in 10 (12%) Americans believe they’re likely to declare bankruptcy in the next 60 days—including 13,794,300 (6%) Americans who say they are very likely to do so.



The survey conducted by Maru/Blue Public Opinion also reveals the potential household carnage as one quarter (24%) of Americans also say they’re not likely to be able to afford a roof over their own/families head in the next 60 days—22,990,500 (10%) who say they’ll be very unlikely to do so—and one in six (18%) say they’ll likely default on making payments on major loans or a mortgage—20,691,450 (9%) say they are very likely to do so—during the same timeframe.

What is notable in this latest sounding is how many of those indicating they are very likely to be affected with each measure—those on the precipice—earn $100k+ per annum household income.

The entire study can be found here .

