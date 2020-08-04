New York, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Grocery Delivery Services Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05730981/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the online grocery delivery services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased popularity and adoption of e-commerce platform and popularity of fast delivery services.

The online grocery delivery services market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscape.



The online grocery delivery services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Individuals

Others

By Geographic Landscapes

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA



This study identifies the rapid growth in m-commerce as one of the prime reasons driving the online grocery delivery services market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our online grocery delivery services market covers the following areas:

Online grocery delivery services market sizing

Online grocery delivery services market forecast

Online grocery delivery services market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05730981/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001