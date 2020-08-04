Fort Myers, FL, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Gulf Coast recently hosted “How To Prepare For Hurricane Season: A Guide For HOA & Condominium Communities,” a hurricane preparation webinar for client board members.

As hurricane season approaches, Associa Gulf Coast recognized a need to prepare local associations and residents with steps to take during a potential disaster. The webinar offered tips and advice from a panel of property management experts, county officials, and industry leaders in landscaping, construction, and insurance. Together, they covered insurance needs, landscaping, county emergency management, and emergency clean up. After discussing those topics and detailing how to form a pre-storm action committee, ways to minimize property damage, and where clients should channel post-storm efforts, the panel opened the webinar for a live question and answer session.

Panelists included:

Darin Caldwell, WrightWay Emergency Services

Jimmy Cirillo, EG Insurance of Florida

Kayla Seil, BrightView Landscape Landscaping

Edward J. McCrane Jr., Chief Emergency Management of Sarasota

“Associa Gulf Coast has always been committed to offering instructional programming to help client board members manage their communities effectively,” stated John Hensley, CMCA®, AMS®, ARM®, PCAM®, Associa Gulf Coast president. “Disaster preparedness is an extremely important aspect of community management. This webinar was designed to equip community managers and homeowners with the tools to navigate the upcoming hurricane season safely.”

