NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing August 6, 2020, holders of the 14,375,000 units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “MLAC” and “MLACW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “MLACU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. BTIG, LLC acted as the sole book running manager for the offering and I-Bankers Securities, Inc. acted as co-manager of the offering. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from BTIG, LLC at 65 East 55th Street, New York, NY 10022, or by email at equitycapitalmarkets@btig.com . A registration statement relating to these securities became effective on July 14, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited

The Company is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry or sector, the Company intends to focus on businesses which are currently part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy and healthcare industries

