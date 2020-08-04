HAMILTON, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hello Cannabis (the “Company”) is delighted to announce that it will be opening two additional stores in Ontario under the new brand, “ Muskoka Cannabis Store .” The stores will be located at 92 King William St. in Huntsville and 351 Talisman Dr. in Gravenhurst.



These new stores are the result of a partnership the Company formed with Muskoka born entrepreneurs Shane Copegog and Danielle Morgan, and the design of these new stores will pay homage to this iconic part of Canada.

Inside, customers can expect the same friendly, knowledgeable experience that has propelled Hello Cannabis to become one of the highest rated store operators in the Province.

“We aim to become Muskoka’s most reliable and trusted cannabis retailer with values centered on the safe, responsible and lawful sale of all cannabis products,” say Shane Copegog and Danielle Morgan. “Our team is excited to create a local retail cannabis environment where Muskoka residents and visitors can comfortably shop and learn about cannabis products.”

Muskoka Cannabis Store employees will undergo an extensive AGCO Board approved cannabis retail employee training program and receive training under the CANNSELL Certificate Program (which is the equivalent to the SmartServe Certificate for serving alcohol in Ontario).

“Our guiding principle when opening a new store has always been to integrate the local community and these new stores will be no different,” says Ryan Caruso, COO of Hello Cannabis. “We’ll be hiring locally for everything from the construction crews, to the in store staff and management. We’re grateful to have local partners to bring a best-in-class cannabis retail experience to an iconic region of Canada.”

About Hello Cannabis

Hello Cannabis is a Canadian cannabis company focused on creating an empowering and educational experience in the retail cannabis space. As one of the first companies to open and operate licensed recreational cannabis stores in Ontario, Hello Cannabis has built both a proven business model and one of the highest rated reputations for customer experience in the Province.

Christian Borys

Hello Cannabis

6478060755

Christian@hellocannabis.ca