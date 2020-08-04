BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced its involvement in the following investor events:



Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner will participate in a fireside chat at the Keybanc Virtual Future of Technology Series Conference. The event will be webcast live at 9:20 a.m. Pacific time on Thursday, Aug. 13.



Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana will participate in a fireside chat at the BMO Virtual Technology Summit. The event will be webcast live at 1:00 p.m. Pacific time on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through our global brands – Micron® and Crucial® – our broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, our memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking. Our common stock is traded on the Nasdaq under the MU symbol. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc., visit micron.com .

