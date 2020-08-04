CG-806 Phase 1 a/b Study in B Cell Malignancies Advances to Fifth (750mg) Dose Cohort
FDA Allows IND for Phase 1 a/b Study of CG-806 in AML to Initiate at 450mg Dose Level
APTO-253 Phase 1b Study in AML / MDS Advances to Fifth (150mg/m2) Dose Cohort
Conference Call and Webcast at 5pm EDT Today
SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated agents that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, today announced financial results and corporate update for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
The net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $15.8 million ($0.21 per share) compared with $6.2 million ($0.13 per share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Total cash and cash equivalents and investments as of June 30, 2020 were $82.7 million. Based on current operations, we expect that cash on hand and proceeds from the recent public offering provide the Company with sufficient resources to fund all planned operations including research and development into 2023.
“Aptose’s two distinctive clinical assets, CG-806 and APTO-253, are advancing well through dose escalation in their respective clinical trials, both with signs of pharmacologic activity and favorable safety and tolerability to date,” said William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “For CG-806 in particular, we believe these higher doses provide momentum toward the goal of delivering responses in R/R-CLL patients. Plus, with the FDA’s recent allowance of our IND for CG-806 in AML patients at a potentially therapeutic starting dose of 450 mg BID, we continue to execute on our broad strategic plan and are hopeful that CG-806 will deliver benefit to yet another fragile patient population in great need of new therapies.”
Key Corporate Highlights
A summary of the results of operations for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 is presented below:
|Three months ended
June 30,
|Six months ended
June 30,
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Research and development expenses
|6,866
|3,491
|12,800
|6,831
|General and administrative expenses
|9,015
|2,855
|14,915
|5,115
|Net finance income
|131
|128
|439
|222
|Net loss
|$
|(15,750
|)
|$
|(6,218
|)
|$
|(27,276
|)
|$
|(11,724
|)
|Other comprehensive gain/(loss)
|(15
|)
|9
|(15
|)
|18
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(15,765
|)
|$
|(6,209
|)
|$
|(27,291
|)
|$
|(11,706
|)
|Basic and diluted loss per common share
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.36
|)
|$
|(0.27
|)
The net loss for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 increased by $9.5 million to $15.8 million as compared with $6.2 million for the comparable period in 2019, primarily as a result of an increase of $7.1 million in stock-based compensation in the current period, a combined increase in program costs and related labor costs of approximately $2.6 million on our CG-806 and APTO-253 development programs, and offset by lower general and administrative expenses, after adjusting for stock option compensation, of $185 thousand.
The net loss for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 increased by $15.6 million to $27.3 million as compared with $11.7 million for the comparable period, primarily as a result of an increase of $10.9 million in stock-based compensation in the current period, a combined increase in program costs and related labor costs of approximately $4.5 million on our CG-806 and APTO-253 development programs, and higher cash-based general and administrative expenses of $384 thousand. These expenses were partially offset by an increase in net finance income of $217 thousand in the current period compared to the comparative period, mostly as a result of higher interest earned on larger balances of cash equivalents and investments held during the six-month period ended June 30, 2020.
Research and Development
The research and development expenses for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 were as follows:
|Three months ended
June 30,
|Six months ended
June 30,
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Program costs – CG-806
|$
|3,755
|$
|1,678
|$
|6,700
|$
|3,064
|Program costs – APTO-253
|856
|722
|1,735
|1,850
|Personnel related expenses
|1,317
|925
|2,620
|1,624
|Stock-based compensation
|933
|157
|1,733
|275
|Depreciation of equipment
|5
|9
|12
|18
|$
|6,866
|$
|3,491
|$
|12,800
|$
|6,831
Research and development expenses increased by $3.4 million to $6.9 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 as compared with $3.5 million for the comparative period. Changes to the components of our research and development expenses presented in the table above are primarily as a result of the following events:
Research and development expenses increased by $6.0 million to $12.8 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 as compared with $6.8 million for the comparative period for the same reasons as described above for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020.
General and Administrative
The general and administrative expenses for the three-month and six-month periods ending June 30, 2020 and 2019 were as follows:
|Three months ended
June 30,
|Six months ended
June 30,
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|General and administrative, excluding items below
|$
|2,214
|$
|2,399
|$
|4,479
|$
|4,095
|Stock-based compensation
|6,768
|411
|10,369
|955
|Depreciation of equipment
|33
|45
|67
|65
|$
|9,015
|$
|2,855
|$
|14,915
|$
|5,115
General and administrative expenses for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 were $9.0 million as compared with $2.9 million for the comparative period, an increase of approximately $6.2 million. The increase was primarily as a result of the following:
General and administrative expenses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 were $14.9 million as compared with $5.1 million for the comparative period, an increase of approximately $9.8 million. The increase was primarily as a result of the following:
COVID-19 did not have a significant impact on our results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2020; although the pandemic did necessitate reconfiguration of office space and the introduction of numerous policies and processes to ensure safety of employees and guests. We have not experienced and do not foresee material delays to the enrollment of patients or timelines for the CG-806 Phase 1a/b trial due to the variety of clinical sites that we have actively recruited for this trial. APTO-253 is administered intravenously, which requires the need for hospital / clinical site resources to assist and monitor patients during each infusion and based on the current conditions caused by COVID-19, future enrollment of patients on this trial is likely to be negatively impacted. Monitoring across all ongoing and planned studies will be impacted by COVID-19, necessitating more remote visits versus on-site; risk-based monitoring plans will minimize the impact on deliverables. As of the date of this report, we have not experienced material delays in the manufacturing of CG-806 or APTO-253 related to COVID-19. Should our manufacturers be required to shut down their facilities due to COVID-19 for an extended period of time, our trials may be negatively impacted.
Note
The information contained in this news release is unaudited.
About Aptose
Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products for hematologic malignancies: CG-806, an oral, first-in-class mutation-agnostic FLT3/BTK kinase inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and has received an IND allowance to conduct a separate Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); APTO-253, the only clinical stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and suppresses its expression, is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected cash runway of the Company, the clinical development plans, the clinical potential and favorable properties of APTO-253 and CG-806, the APTO-253 Phase 1b, the CG-806 Phase 1 a/b B-cell malignancy, and Phase 1 a/b AML clinical trials, and statements relating to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements including words such as “continue”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “hope” “should”, “would”, “may”, “potential” and other similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others: our ability to obtain the capital required for research and operations; the inherent risks in early stage drug development including demonstrating efficacy; development time/cost and the regulatory approval process; the progress of our clinical trials; our ability to find and enter into agreements with potential partners; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changing market and economic conditions; inability of new manufacturers to produce acceptable batches of GMP in sufficient quantities; unexpected manufacturing defects; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks detailed from time-to-time in our ongoing quarterly filings, annual information forms, annual reports and annual filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we do not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. We cannot assure you that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
