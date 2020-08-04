NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCG BDC, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “we,” “us,” “our,” “TCG BDC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CGBD) today announced its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Linda Pace, TCG BDC’s Chief Executive Officer said, "Our portfolio is performing well and driving solid income generation for shareholders despite substantial economic uncertainty. Actions we have undertaken over the past quarter have fortified our balance sheet and provided significant capital flexibility to support our borrowers. TCG BDC is well positioned to deliver attractive returns for all of our stakeholders.”

Selected Financial Highlights

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Total investments, at fair value $ 1,907,555 $ 2,024,277 Total assets 1,958,634 2,126,826 Total debt 1,035,799 1,262,960 Total net assets $ 883,304 $ 798,534 Net assets per common share $ 14.80 $ 14.18 For the three month periods ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Total investment income $ 45,275 $ 50,545 Net investment income (loss) 21,692 23,972 Net realized gain (loss) and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments and non-investment assets and liabilities 34,466 (145,072) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 56,158 $ (121,100) Per weighted-average common share—Basic: Net investment income (loss), net of preferred dividend $ 0.38 $ 0.42 Net realized gain (loss) and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments and non-investment assets and liabilities 0.61 (2.57) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations attributable to common stockholders $ 0.99 $ (2.15) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding—Basic 56,308,616 57,112,193 Regular dividends declared per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.37

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Net investment income for the three month period ended June 30, 2020 was $21,692, or $0.39 per share, ($21,138, or $0.38 per common share, net of the preferred dividend) as compared to $23,972, or $0.42 per share, for the three month period ended March 31, 2020;

Net realized gain (loss) and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments and non-investment assets and liabilities for the three month period ended June 30, 2020 was $34,466, or $0.61 per share, as compared to $(145,072), or $(2.57) per share, for the three month period ended March 31, 2020;

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations for the three month period ended June 30, 2020 was $56,158, or $0.99 per common share, as compared to $(121,100), or $(2.12) per share, for the three month period ended March 31, 2020; and

On August 3, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly common dividend of $0.32 plus a special dividend of $0.05, which are payable on October 16, 2020 to common stockholders of record on September 30, 2020.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data, unless otherwise noted)

As of June 30, 2020, the fair value of our investments was approximately $1,907,555, comprised of 142 investments in 111 portfolio companies/investment fund across 28 industries with 63 sponsors. This compares to the Company’s portfolio as of March 31, 2020, as of which date the fair value of our investments was approximately $2,024,277, comprised of 138 investments in 110 portfolio companies/investment fund across 28 industries with 63 sponsors.

As of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, investments consisted of the following:

June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Type—% of Fair Value Fair Value % of Fair Value Fair Value % of Fair Value First Lien Debt (excluding First Lien/Last Out) $ 1,316,786 69.03 % $ 1,478,357 73.02 % First Lien/Last Out 78,127 4.10 56,408 2.79 Second Lien Debt 278,623 14.61 275,055 13.59 Equity Investments 31,756 1.66 29,323 1.45 Investment Fund 202,263 10.60 185,134 9.15 Total $ 1,907,555 100.00 % $ 2,024,277 100.00 %

The following table shows our investment activity for the three month period ended June 30, 2020:

Funded Sold/Repaid Principal amount of investments: Amount % of Total Amount % of Total First Lien Debt (excluding First Lien/Last Out) $ 41,273 65.43 % $ (227,302 ) 86.03 % First Lien/Last Out 20,921 33.17 (33,898 ) 12.83 Second Lien Debt 368 0.58 (3,000 ) 1.14 Equity Investments 518 0.82 — — Investment Fund — — — — Total $ 63,080 100.00 % $ (264,200 ) 100.00 %

Overall, total investments at fair value decreased by 5.8%, or $116,722, during the three month period ended June 30, 2020 after factoring in repayments, sales, net fundings on revolvers and delayed draws and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation).

As of June 30, 2020, the weighted average yields for our first and second lien debt investments on an amortized cost basis were 6.94% and 9.29%, respectively, with a total weighted average yield of 7.34%. Weighted average yields include the effect of accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums and are based on interest rates as of June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2020, on a fair value basis, approximately 0.9% of our debt investments bear interest at a fixed rate and approximately 99.1% of our debt investments bear interest at a floating rate, which primarily are subject to interest rate floors.

Total investments at fair value held by Middle Market Credit Fund, LLC (“Credit Fund”), which is not consolidated with the Company, increased by 4.9%, or $58,817, during the three month period ended June 30, 2020 after factoring in repayments, sales, net fundings on revolvers and delayed draws and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation). As of June 30, 2020, Credit Fund had total investments at fair value of $1,258,000, which comprised 97.8% of first lien senior secured loans and 1.7% of second lien senior secured loans at fair value. As of June 30, 2020, approximately 1.7% of Credit Fund's debt investments bear interest at a fixed rate and approximately 98.3% of investments in the portfolio were floating rate debt investments, which primarily are subject to interest rate floors.

As part of the monitoring process, our Investment Adviser has developed risk policies pursuant to which it regularly assesses the risk profile of each of our debt investments and rates each of them based on categories, which we refer to as “Internal Risk Ratings”. During the second quarter of 2020, our Investment Advisor reevaluated and revised its Internal Risk Ratings and policies across the Carlyle Direct Lending platform to more appropriately assess portfolio risk across all market conditions, including the current COVID-19 environment. The revised methodology incorporates greater focus on expectations for future company performance and industry outlook, and creates greater consistency in risk rating assignment across all investments by removing from the rating methodology the direct tie of historical financial results to the "base case" projections derived at the time of our initial investment. Under the revised methodology, an Internal Risk Rating of 1 – 5, which are defined below, is assigned to each debt investment in our portfolio, compared to Internal Risk Ratings of 1 – 6 under the legacy methodology. Key drivers of internal risk rating used in the revised methodology are substantially the same as the legacy methodology, including financial metrics, financial covenants, liquidity and enterprise value coverage.

Internal Risk Ratings Definitions

Rating Definition 1 Borrower is operating above expectations, and the trends and risk factors are generally favorable. 2 Borrower is operating generally as expected or at an acceptable level of performance. The level of risk to our initial cost bases is similar to the risk to our initial cost basis at the time of origination. This is the initial risk rating assigned to all new borrowers. 3 Borrower is operating below expectations and level of risk to our cost basis has increased since the time of origination. The borrower may be out of compliance with debt covenants. Payments are generally current although there may be higher risk of payment default. 4 Borrower is operating materially below expectations and the loan’s risk has increased materially since origination. In addition to the borrower being generally out of compliance with debt covenants, loan payments may be past due, but generally not by more than 120 days. It is anticipated that we may not recoup our initial cost basis and may realize a loss of our initial cost basis upon exit. 5 Borrower is operating substantially below expectations and the loan’s risk has increased substantially since origination. Most or all of the debt covenants are out of compliance and payments are substantially delinquent. It is anticipated that we will not recoup our initial cost basis and may realize a substantial loss of our initial cost basis upon exit.

Our Investment Adviser monitors and, when appropriate, changes the investment ratings assigned to each debt investment in our portfolio. Our Investment Adviser reviews our investment ratings in connection with our quarterly valuation process. The following table summarizes the Internal Risk Ratings of our debt portfolio as of June 30, 2020:

June 30, 2020 Fair Value % of Fair Value (dollar amounts in millions) Internal Risk Rating 1 $ 37.3 2.23 % Internal Risk Rating 2 1,145.7 68.45 Internal Risk Rating 3 412.4 24.65 Internal Risk Rating 4 36.8 2.20 Internal Risk Rating 5 41.3 2.47 Total $ 1,673.5 100.00 %

As of June 30, 2020, the weighted average Internal Risk Rating of our debt investment portfolio was 2.3.

Consolidated Results of Operations

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Total investment income for the three month periods ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 was $45,275 and $50,545, respectively. This $5,270 net decrease during the three month period ended June 30, 2020 was due to a decrease in interest income primarily due to a lower investment balance and lower LIBOR, a decrease in income recognized from the acceleration of OID due to lower repayments, and lower total income from Credit Fund.

Total expenses for the three month periods ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 were $23,583 and $26,573, respectively. This $2,990 net decrease during the three month period ended June 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to a decrease in interest expense, base management fees and incentive fees.

During the three month period ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded a net realized and unrealized gain on investments of $34,472, primarily driven by tightening spreads resulting in increases in fair value.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $29,916, secured notes payable (before debt issuance costs) of $449,200, secured borrowings outstanding of $474,386, senior unsecured notes of $115,000, and convertible preferred equity of $50,000. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $488,614 of remaining unfunded commitments and $241,019 available for additional borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, subject to leverage and borrowing base restrictions.

Dividends

On August 3, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly common dividend of $0.32 plus a special dividend of $0.05, which are payable on October 16, 2020 to common stockholders of record on September 30, 2020.

On June 30, 2020, the Company declared a cash dividend on the Preferred Stock for the period from May 5, 2020 through June 30, 2020 in the amount of $0.277 per preferred share to the holder of record on June 30, 2020, which is payable September 30, 2020.

Conference Call

TCG BDC, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Investments, at fair value Investments—non-controlled/non-affiliated, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,808,731 and $2,007,160, respectively) $ 1,692,073 $ 1,826,422 Investments—controlled/affiliated, at fair value (amortized cost of $239,618 and $240,167, respectively) 215,482 197,855 Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,048,349 and $2,247,327, respectively) 1,907,555 2,024,277 Cash and cash equivalents 29,916 65,525 Receivable for investment sold 53 15,655 Deferred financing costs 3,749 4,026 Interest receivable from non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 10,873 10,406 Interest and dividend receivable from controlled/affiliated investments 5,589 6,350 Prepaid expenses and other assets 899 587 Total assets $ 1,958,634 $ 2,126,826 LIABILITIES Secured borrowings $ 474,386 $ 701,609 2015-1 Notes payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $2,788 and $2,849, respectively 446,413 446,351 Senior Notes 115,000 115,000 Payable for investments purchased 61 24,345 Interest and credit facility fees payable 4,532 6,100 Dividend payable 21,379 20,824 Base management and incentive fees payable 11,572 12,333 Administrative service fees payable 129 98 Other accrued expenses and liabilities 1,858 1,632 Total liabilities 1,075,330 1,328,292 NET ASSETS Cumulative convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 2,000,000 and 0 shares authorized; 2,000,000 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively 50,000 — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 56,308,616 and 56,308,616 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively 563 563 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 1,093,250 1,093,250 Offering costs (1,633 ) (1,633 ) Total distributable earnings (loss) (258,876 ) (293,646 ) Total net assets $ 883,304 $ 798,534 NET ASSETS PER COMMON SHARE $ 14.80 $ 14.18





TCG BDC, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

For the three month periods ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Investment income: From non-controlled/non-affiliated investments: Interest income $ 36,036 $ 41,465 Other income 3,547 2,344 Total investment income from non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 39,583 43,809 From controlled/affiliated investments: Interest income 192 3,236 Dividend income 5,500 3,500 Total investment income from controlled/affiliated investments 5,692 6,736 Total investment income 45,275 50,545 Expenses: Base management fees 7,065 7,386 Incentive fees 4,667 5,086 Professional fees 678 667 Administrative service fees 266 106 Interest expense 9,443 12,179 Credit facility fees 788 590 Directors’ fees and expenses 121 96 Other general and administrative 455 411 Total expenses 23,483 26,521 Net investment income (loss) before taxes 21,792 24,024 Excise tax expense 100 52 Net investment income (loss) 21,692 23,972 Net realized gain (loss) and net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments and non-investment assets and liabilities: Net realized gain (loss) from: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (47,784 ) (1,697 ) Currency gains (losses) on non-investment assets and liabilities 635 (150 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments: Non-controlled/non-affiliated 64,082 (117,042 ) Controlled/affiliated 18,174 (28,521 ) Net change in unrealized currency gains (losses) on non-investment assets and liabilities (641 ) 2,338 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments and non-investment assets and liabilities 34,466 (145,072 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations 56,158 (121,100 ) Preferred stock dividend 554 — Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations attributable to Common Stockholders $ 55,604 $ (121,100 ) Basic and diluted earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.99 $ (2.12 ) Diluted $ 0.94 $ (2.12 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 56,308,616 57,112,193 Diluted 59,547,482 57,112,193

About TCG BDC, Inc.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group Inc. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through June 30, 2020, TCG BDC has invested approximately $5.9 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. TCG BDC’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in U.S. middle market companies. TCG BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

