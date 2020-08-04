SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG Inc (Nasdaq: ZAGG) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “ZAGG,” or the “Company”), a leading global mobile lifestyle company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Second Quarter 2020 Review (Comparisons versus Second Quarter 2019)
Year-to-Date 2020 Review (Comparisons versus Year-to-Date 2019)
Chris Ahern, chief executive officer, commented, “Amidst unprecedented market conditions, we successfully executed our initial COVID-19 response plan aimed at mitigating the impact on profitability from lower sales and preserving liquidity. Through numerous costs saving actions, we were able to weather the pressure on our top line from the temporary store closures across our wholesale channel and deliver approximately break-even Adjusted EBITDA. As the second quarter progressed and stores started to reopen in many regions of the country and the world, we started to experience an uptick in demand for our products at many of our retail partners. Importantly, our e-commerce channel sales increased throughout the quarter as more consumers shifted their purchasing online.”
“While the current environment continues to be volatile and the overall impact from COVID-19 on the global economy and our industry remains unclear at this point, I am confident that we have taken the right steps to emerge from the pandemic as a stronger company. This includes our decision to discontinue certain lower margin brands and product categories, and simplify other core lines of business. As a more nimble company going forward, ZAGG can better serve its key retail partners and core consumers, and generate increased value for its shareholders.”
Second Quarter 2020 Results (Comparisons versus Second Quarter 2019)
(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Net sales
|$
|77.1
|$
|106.8
|Gross profit
|$
|23.3
|$
|37.8
|Gross profit margin
|30
|%
|35
|%
|Net loss
|$
|(3.3
|)
|$
|(5.3
|)
|Diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|0.1
|$
|2.4
Net sales decreased 28% to $77.1 million, compared to $106.8 million. The decrease in net sales was primarily attributable to retail store closures and related demand reductions due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in direct-to-consumer sales.
Gross profit decreased from $37.8 million (35% of net sales) to $23.3 million (30% of net sales). The decrease in gross profit margin percentage was primarily attributable to (1) increased duty rates for products sourced from China, (2) increased freight rates, and (3) the sale of excess inventory at margins lower than our historical average.
Operating expenses decreased 33% to $29.6 million (38% of net sales) compared to $44.0 million (41% of net sales). The decrease in operating expenses was primarily attributable to cost reduction initiatives in response to COVID-19, including (1) a decrease in salaries and related expenses from the furlough of certain employees, elimination of bonuses in the second quarter of 2020, and reductions in salary of executives and senior management, (2) reduced in-channel marketing spend, and (3) the elimination of global discretionary spend.
Year-to-Date 2020 Results (Comparisons versus Year-to-Date 2019)
(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Net sales
|$
|168.1
|$
|185.5
|Gross profit
|$
|4.4
|$
|61.6
|Gross profit margin
|3
|%
|33
|%
|Gross profit (excluding March 2020 inventory write-down)
|$
|49.2
|$
|61.6
|Gross profit margin (excluding March 2020 inventory write-down)
|29
|%
|33
|%
|Net loss
|$
|(78.9
|)
|$
|(19.8
|)
|Diluted loss per share
|$
|(2.65
|)
|$
|(0.68
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(7.4
|)
|$
|(6.6
|)
Net sales decreased 9% to $168.1 million, compared to $185.5 million. The decrease in net sales was primarily attributable to retail store closures and related demand reductions due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. This decrease was partially offset by (1) improved first quarter screen protection, HALO product, and mophie wireless sales and (2) an increase in second quarter direct-to-consumer sales linked to retail store closures.
Gross profit was $4.4 million (3% of net sales) compared to $61.6 million (33% of net sales). The decrease in gross profit margin percentage was primarily attributable to (1) the March 2020 inventory write-downs of $44.8 million primarily linked to the discontinuation of certain brands and product lines resulting from our March 2020 strategic review of long-term profitability of all brands and product lines and the recoverability of inventory on-hand, combined with decreased demand due to the effects of COVID-19, (2) increased duty rates for products sourced from China, (3) increased freight rates, and (4) the sale of excess inventory at margins lower than our historical average. Excluding the impact from the inventory write-downs, gross profit margin was 29% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 33% for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
Operating expenses increased 9% to $92.8 million (55% of net sales) compared to $84.9 million (46% of net sales). The increase in operating expenses was primarily attributable to (1) an $18.6 million impairment charge to goodwill resulting from the carrying value of our net assets exceeding our market capitalization, (2) a $2.5 million charge from the write-off of product tooling linked to discontinued brands and product lines, (3) a $1.1 million write-off recorded for intangible assets resulting from discontinued brands and product lines, and (4) $0.5 million incurred in connection with the lay-off of certain employees in March 2020. These increases were partially offset by cost reduction initiatives in response to COVID-19, including (1) a decrease in salaries and related expenses from the furlough of certain employees, elimination of bonuses in the second quarter of 2020, and reductions in salary of executives and senior management, (2) reduced in-channel marketing spend, and (3) the elimination of global discretionary spend.
Balance Sheet Highlights (as of June 30, 2020, December 31, 2019, and June 30, 2019)
|June 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|17.3
|$
|17.8
|$
|12.9
|Accounts receivable, net of allowances
|$
|63.1
|$
|142.8
|$
|102.6
|Inventories
|$
|91.3
|$
|144.9
|$
|110.6
|Line of credit
|$
|92.0
|$
|107.1
|$
|95.4
|CARES Act - Paycheck Protection Program loan
|$
|9.4
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Total debt outstanding
|$
|101.5
|$
|107.1
|$
|95.4
|Net debt (Total debt, including the $9.4M CARES Act loan, less cash)
|$
|84.2
|$
|89.3
|$
|82.5
|QTD Days sales outstanding (DSOs)
|74
|69
|87
2020 Business Outlook
As a result of ongoing disruption and uncertainty related to the global COVID-19 pandemic, ZAGG previously withdrew its full-year 2020 outlook. The Company is not providing an update at this time.
Conference Call
A conference call will be held today, August 4, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time to review these results. Interested parties may access the call via the Internet on the Company's website at investors.zagg.com (the URLs are included in this exhibit as inactive textual references and information contained on, or accessible through, our websites is not a part of, and is not incorporated by reference into, this report).
About Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Information
This press release includes Adjusted EBITDA and gross profit (and corresponding gross profit margin) excluding March 2020 inventory write-downs. Readers are cautioned that (1) Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, other expense (income), net, transaction costs, BRAVEN employee retention bonus, former CFO retention bonus, inventory step-up amount in connection with the acquisition of HALO, severance expense, March 2020 inventory write-down, impairment of goodwill, loss on disposal of intangible assets and equipment (loss of discontinued brands, product lines, and related product tooling), and income tax benefit) and (2) gross profit (and corresponding gross profit margin) excluding March 2020 inventory write-downs are not financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). In addition, this financial information should not be construed as an alternative to any other measure of performance determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, or as an indicator of operating performance, liquidity or cash flows generated by operating, investing and financing activities, as there may be significant factors or trends that it fails to address. As such, it should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We present Adjusted EBITDA and gross profit (and corresponding gross profit margin) excluding March 2020 inventory write-downs because we believe that these measures are helpful to some investors as a measure of performance and to normalize the impact of acquisitions. We caution readers that non-U.S. GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from traditional accounting conventions. Accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the financial results of other companies. We have provided a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and gross profit (and corresponding gross profit margin) excluding March 2020 inventory write-downs to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures in the supplemental financial information attached to this press release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains (and oral communications made by us may contain) “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “future,” “seek,” “likely,” “strategy,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our outlook for the Company and statements that estimate or project future results of operations or the performance of the Company.
Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors, nor can it assess the impact of any such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties listed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including (but not limited to) Item 1A - “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and the risks described therein from time to time. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
About ZAGG Inc
ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, mobile keyboards, power management solutions, social tech, and personal audio sold under the ZAGG®, mophie®, InvisibleShield®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. ZAGG products are available worldwide, and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Walmart, Target, and Amazon.com. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
ZAGG INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except par value amounts)
(Unaudited)
|June 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|17,314
|$
|17,801
|Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,000 and $1,143
|63,090
|142,804
|Income tax receivable
|5,666
|—
|Inventories
|91,328
|144,944
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|4,900
|6,124
|Total current assets
|182,298
|311,673
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $12,865 and $14,159
|15,926
|18,019
|Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $101,810 and $95,632
|55,061
|63,110
|Deferred income tax assets, net
|23,704
|22,657
|Operating lease right of use assets
|10,456
|9,636
|Goodwill
|24,920
|43,569
|Other assets
|428
|567
|Total assets
|$
|312,793
|$
|469,231
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|44,945
|$
|87,303
|Income tax payable
|—
|5,266
|Sales returns liability
|25,660
|43,853
|Accrued wages and wage related expenses
|5,254
|6,328
|Accrued liabilities
|7,087
|15,164
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|2,774
|2,099
|Total current liabilities
|85,720
|160,013
|Line of credit
|92,040
|107,140
|Operating lease liabilities
|10,631
|10,599
|Other long-term liabilities
|9,444
|—
|Total liabilities
|197,835
|277,752
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 36,884 and 36,610 shares issued
|37
|37
|Treasury stock, 7,055 and 7,055 common shares at cost
|(50,455
|)
|(50,455
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|118,862
|116,533
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,234
|)
|(1,631
|)
|Retained earnings
|47,748
|126,995
|Total stockholders’ equity
|114,958
|191,479
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|312,793
|$
|469,231
ZAGG INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Net sales
|$
|77,117
|$
|106,796
|$
|168,098
|$
|185,546
|Cost of sales
|53,805
|69,037
|163,728
|123,965
|Gross profit
|23,312
|37,759
|4,370
|61,581
|Operating expenses:
|Advertising and marketing
|2,419
|4,514
|6,845
|9,099
|Selling, general and administrative
|23,743
|34,483
|56,336
|66,069
|Transaction costs
|51
|374
|396
|621
|Impairment of goodwill
|—
|—
|18,649
|—
|Loss on disposal of intangible assets and equipment
|—
|8
|3,683
|6
|Amortization of intangible assets
|3,357
|4,599
|6,901
|9,065
|Total operating expenses
|29,570
|43,978
|92,810
|84,860
|Loss from operations
|(6,258
|)
|(6,219
|)
|(88,440
|)
|(23,279
|)
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest expense
|(956
|)
|(1,103
|)
|(2,490
|)
|(2,113
|)
|Other income
|217
|1,192
|219
|676
|Total other (expense) income
|(739
|)
|89
|(2,271
|)
|(1,437
|)
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(6,997
|)
|(6,130
|)
|(90,711
|)
|(24,716
|)
|Income tax benefit
|3,664
|794
|11,823
|4,956
|Net loss
|$
|(3,333
|)
|$
|(5,336
|)
|$
|(78,888
|)
|$
|(19,760
|)
|Loss per share attributable to stockholders:
|Basic loss per share
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(2.65
|)
|$
|(0.68
|)
|Diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(2.65
|)
|$
|(0.68
|)
ZAGG INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO U.S. GAAP
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
|The following adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin are not financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). In addition, they should not be construed as an alternative to any other measures of performance determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, or as an indicator of our operating performance, liquidity, or cash flows generated by operating, investing, and financing activities as there may be significant factors or trends that they fail to address. We present this financial information because we believe that these measures are helpful to some investors as a measure of our operations. We caution investors that non-U.S. GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from traditional accounting conventions; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare our results with our results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies.
|ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Net loss in accordance with U.S. GAAP
|$
|(3,333
|)
|$
|(5,336
|)
|$
|(78,888
|)
|$
|(19,760
|)
|Adjustments:
|a.
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,310
|1,475
|2,604
|2,660
|b.
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,969
|6,199
|10,345
|12,256
|c.
|Other expense (income), net
|739
|(89
|)
|2,271
|1,437
|d.
|Transaction costs
|51
|374
|396
|621
|e.
|BRAVEN employee retention bonus
|—
|46
|—
|93
|f.
|Former CFO retention bonus
|—
|—
|—
|110
|g.
|Inventory step-up amount in connection with acquisition of HALO
|—
|142
|—
|573
|h.
|Severance expense
|—
|407
|528
|407
|i.
|March 2020 inventory write-down
|—
|—
|44,833
|—
|j.
|Impairment of goodwill
|—
|—
|18,649
|—
|k.
|Loss on disposal of intangible assets and equipment
|—
|—
|3,683
|—
|l.
|Income tax benefit
|(3,664
|)
|(794
|)
|(11,823
|)
|(4,956
|)
|Total adjustments
|3,405
|7,760
|71,486
|13,201
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|72
|$
|2,424
|$
|(7,402
|)
|$
|(6,559
|)
ZAGG INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO U.S. GAAP
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|GROSS PROFIT RECONCILIATION
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2019
|Gross profit in accordance with U.S. GAAP
|$
|23,312
|$
|37,759
|$
|4,370
|$
|61,581
|Adjustment:
|March 2020 inventory write-down
|—
|—
|44,833
|—
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|23,312
|$
|37,759
|$
|49,203
|$
|61,581
|Adjusted gross profit margin
|30
|%
|35
|%
|29
|%
|33
|%
