CHICAGO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), North America’s leading provider of parking, transportation and mobility-related services, today unveiled Sphere, Technology by SP+™, a new brand that spans the company’s industry-leading suite of solutions. Sphere supports the SP+ commitment to delivering end-to-end mobility, from customer acquisition and purchases to operational logistics and data reporting.
“Sphere reflects decades of SP+ intelligence, innovation and technology, which we apply to optimize our clients’ operations and improve their financial objectives,” Jeff Eckerling, Chief Growth Officer, SP+. “By integrating the best mobility technology solutions in the marketplace, Sphere immediately addresses the increased urgency for products and services that foster a frictionless experience.”
SP+ designed Sphere as a single-source entry point for clients to access the company’s full breadth and depth of technology solutions. The solutions combine sophisticated parking, traffic and travel modelling with the creativity and ingenuity of the SP+ in-house team of top-tier mobility, marketing and technology professionals:
Visit www.Sphere.SPPlus.com to learn more about Sphere and the solutions available.
SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.
