CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Second Quarter 2020 Highlights
Second Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights
"While we could not have anticipated the depth and duration of this global health crisis, our team continued to deliver on our commitments for 2020, including delivering exceptional revenue growth and continued gross margin improvement. And, for the first time in the company's history, we achieved positive cash flow. This performance reflects the tremendous demand we’ve seen from both existing and new customers for our ePlex platform, and our ability to address that demand in an increasingly efficient and cost effective way," said Scott Mendel, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we enter the second half of the year, I am more confident than ever that GenMark's business has been positively transformed for the long term, and is positioned as a leading innovator in multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems."
Guidance for Full Year 2020
GenMark increases its total revenue guidance for the full year 2020 to a range of $155 million to $165 million. This compares to the previously stated range of $120 million to $130 million.
The Company increased its global ePlex placement to 230 to 250 net new analyzers with an increased annuity per analyzer of $175,000 to $200,000.
Gross margin is expected to be in the 38% to 40% range. Operating expenses are now expected to be approximately $70 million to $75 million.
Cash usage excluding financing activities is projected to be in the range of $10 million to $15 million.
About Emergency Use Authorization
The GenMark ePlex SARS-CoV-2 Test and ePlex RP2 Panel have been made available under an emergency access mechanism called an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). The EUA is supported by the Secretary of Health and Human Service’s (HHS’s) declaration that circumstances exist to justify the use of in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) under EUA for the detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19. An IVD made available under an EUA has not undergone the same type of review as an FDA cleared IVD. However, based on the totality of scientific evidence available, it is reasonable to believe that this IVD may be effective in the detection of COVID-19. The EUAs for these tests are in effect for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency, unless terminated or revoked (after which the tests may no longer be used). An FDA cleared IVD should be used instead of an IVD under EUA, when applicable and available.
About GenMark Diagnostics
GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) is a leading provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions designed to enhance patient care, improve key quality metrics, and reduce the total cost-of-care. Utilizing GenMark's proprietary eSensor® detection technology, GenMark's eSensor XT-8® and ePlex® systems are designed to support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with compact, easy-to-use workstations and self-contained, disposable test cartridges. GenMark’s ePlex: The True Sample-to-Answer Solution™ is designed to optimize laboratory efficiency and address a broad range of infectious disease testing needs, including respiratory, bloodstream, and gastrointestinal infections. For more information, visit www.genmarkdx.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding events, trends and business prospects, which may affect our future operating results and financial position. Such statements, including, but not limited to, those regarding our ability to secure enduring revenue streams extending beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, regulatory submissions and approvals, and plans and objectives of management, are all subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial position to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, disruptions to our supply chain, our ability to achieve our updated financial and operational performance guidance, our ability to successfully obtain regulatory clearance for our ePlex RP2 Panel and commercialize our ePlex system and its related test menu in a timely manner, constraints or inefficiencies caused by unanticipated acceleration and deceleration of customer demand, our ability to retain customers beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to successfully expand sales of our product offerings outside the United States, and third-party payor reimbursement to our customers, as well as other risks and uncertainties described under the “Risk Factors” in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends, or circumstances after the date they are made.
GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except par value)
|June 30,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|ASSETS:
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|82,421
|$
|44,360
|Short-term marketable securities
|50,374
|9,100
|Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,132 and $376, respectively
|17,867
|16,759
|Inventories, net
|14,927
|11,301
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,823
|1,877
|Total current assets
|167,412
|83,397
|Property and equipment, net
|19,420
|20,419
|Intangible assets, net
|1,137
|1,432
|Restricted cash
|1,646
|758
|Noncurrent operating lease right-of-use assets
|4,372
|4,642
|Other long-term assets
|1,026
|825
|Total assets
|$
|195,013
|$
|111,473
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|15,421
|$
|12,249
|Accrued compensation
|8,609
|7,493
|Current operating lease liability
|1,870
|1,842
|Other current liabilities
|3,245
|2,732
|Total current liabilities
|29,145
|24,316
|Long-term debt
|70,189
|69,145
|Noncurrent operating lease liability
|5,217
|5,796
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|285
|53
|Total liabilities
|104,836
|99,310
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 authorized, none issued
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000 authorized; 70,693 and 60,255 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|7
|6
|Additional paid-in capital
|615,995
|526,294
|Accumulated deficit
|(525,925)
|(514,233)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|100
|96
|Total stockholders’ equity
|90,177
|12,163
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|195,013
|$
|111,473
GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue:
|Product revenue
|$
|39,460
|$
|18,071
|$
|77,813
|$
|39,282
|Other revenue
|626
|303
|1,015
|625
|Total revenue
|40,086
|18,374
|78,828
|39,907
|Cost of revenue
|24,235
|11,801
|46,825
|27,471
|Gross profit
|15,851
|6,573
|32,003
|12,436
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|6,285
|5,803
|12,425
|11,712
|General and administrative
|4,622
|4,931
|13,560
|9,452
|Research and development
|7,637
|7,749
|13,716
|14,092
|Total operating expenses
|18,544
|18,483
|39,701
|35,256
|Loss from operations
|(2,693)
|(11,910)
|(7,698)
|(22,820)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|109
|179
|241
|312
|Interest expense
|(2,037)
|(1,528)
|(4,128)
|(2,804)
|Other expense
|—
|(4)
|(29)
|(15)
|Total other expense
|(1,928)
|(1,353)
|(3,916)
|(2,507)
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(4,621)
|(13,263)
|(11,614)
|(25,327)
|Income tax expense
|63
|45
|78
|61
|Net loss
|$
|(4,684)
|$
|(13,308)
|$
|(11,692)
|$
|(25,388)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.07)
|$
|(0.23)
|$
|(0.18)
|$
|(0.45)
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|66,528
|57,171
|63,597
|56,878
|Other comprehensive loss:
|Net loss
|$
|(4,684)
|$
|(13,308)
|$
|(11,692)
|$
|(25,388)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax
|10
|15
|(29)
|9
|Net unrealized gains on marketable securities, net of tax
|29
|6
|33
|8
|Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|39
|21
|4
|17
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(4,645)
|$
|(13,287)
|$
|(11,688)
|$
|(25,371)
GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
|Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
|2020
|2019
|Operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(11,692)
|$
|(25,388)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,479
|3,616
|Net amortization (accretion) of premiums/discounts on investments
|34
|(98)
|Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
|1,145
|816
|Stock-based compensation
|8,048
|5,711
|Provision for bad debt
|766
|46
|Non-cash inventory adjustments
|850
|897
|Other non-cash adjustments
|(49)
|125
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(1,866)
|4,720
|Inventories
|(4,960)
|(1,387)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(382)
|(784)
|Accounts payable
|3,598
|(1,143)
|Accrued compensation
|624
|(2,490)
|Other current and non-current liabilities
|790
|(257)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|385
|(15,616)
|Investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(1,703)
|(467)
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(52,123)
|(19,440)
|Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
|1,193
|—
|Maturities of marketable securities
|9,655
|10,800
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(42,978)
|(9,107)
|Financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of offering costs
|78,078
|464
|Principal repayment of borrowings
|(33)
|(35,140)
|Proceeds from borrowings
|—
|50,000
|Payments associated with debt issuance
|(100)
|(3,588)
|Proceeds from stock option exercises
|3,575
|432
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|81,520
|12,168
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|22
|2
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|38,949
|(12,553)
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
|45,118
|37,044
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|84,067
|$
|24,491
|Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Transfer of systems to property and equipment from inventory
|$
|483
|$
|822
|Property and equipment included in accounts payable
|$
|807
|$
|18
|Supplemental cash flow information:
|Cash paid for income taxes, net
|$
|48
|$
|104
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|3,080
|$
|1,837
GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(4,684)
|$
|(13,308)
|$
|(11,692)
|$
|(25,388)
|Nonrecurring charges:
|Severance payments and stock-based compensation resulting from reorganization1
|—
|—
|566
|—
|Severance payments and stock-based compensation due to our former President and CEO upon his departure from the Company2
|—
|—
|4,047
|—
|Total nonrecurring charges
|—
|—
|4,613
|—
|Adjusted non-GAAP net loss
|$
|(4,684)
|$
|(13,308)
|$
|(7,079)
|$
|(25,388)
|GAAP and non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|66,528
|57,171
|63,597
|56,878
|GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.07)
|$
|(0.23)
|$
|(0.18)
|$
|(0.45)
|Nonrecurring charges:
|Severance payments and stock-based compensation resulting from reorganization
|—
|—
|0.01
|—
|Severance payments and stock-based compensation due to our former President and CEO upon his departure from the Company
|—
|—
|0.06
|—
|Total nonrecurring charges
|—
|—
|0.07
|—
|Adjusted non-GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.07)
|$
|(0.23)
|$
|(0.11)
|$
|(0.45)
1 Severance payments and stock-based compensation expense resulting from the elimination of certain positions within the Company. Stock-based compensation expense resulted from the acceleration of the vesting of restricted stock units awarded to certain individuals.
2 Severance payments and stock-based compensation expense resulting from the departure of the Company's former President and CEO. The Company will be making a $1 million severance payment to the Company's former President and CEO on October 1, 2020 and will be providing reimbursement for group health insurance premium payments pursuant to the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1985, as amended ("COBRA") for 1 year following the separation date. The Company recognized $3 million in stock-based compensation expense resulting from the acceleration of the vesting of the outstanding unvested portion of restricted stock units and market-based stock units.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to results reported under GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial measures consisting of adjusted non-GAAP net loss and adjusted non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share. Non-GAAP net loss consists of the net loss reported in our Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss adjusted for nonrecurring severance payments and stock-based compensation expense from the elimination of certain positions and the departure of our former President and CEO. Adjusted non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share reflects the net loss per share reported in our Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss adjusted for the loss per share resulting from nonrecurring severance payments and stock-based compensation expense from the elimination of certain positions and the departure of our former President and CEO.
We believe that use of these non-GAAP financial measures can assist investors in understanding the results from our core operations by providing additional insight into the impact of nonrecurring activities on our GAAP financial measures. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the comparability of our current period results to our historical Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as to the results of other public companies.
The use of these non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and have been included solely for informational and comparative purposes. Other companies may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to the non-GAAP measures of other companies. We reconciled non-GAAP net loss and adjusted non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share to GAAP net loss and GAAP net loss per share, respectively, which we believe to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures should be considered together with our Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
