SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provided an update on its product pipeline and corporate activities. The company will host a conference call and webcast today at 5 p.m. ET to discuss recent highlights and financial results.
“We have made great strides in advancing our product pipeline and achieving our corporate objectives during the past several months despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David A. Weber, Ph.D., president and CEO of Otonomy. “For our clinical programs, we announced positive results for OTO-313 in tinnitus, continued to progress enrollment of our ongoing OTIVIDEX Phase 3 trial in Ménière’s disease while strengthening its statistical analysis plan, and have nearly completed enrollment of the OTO-413 trial in hearing loss. We also selected a product candidate for our GJB2 gene therapy program, licensed a novel compound for our OTO-6XX hair cell regeneration program, and demonstrated preclinical proof-of-concept for our otoprotection program. To support this broad and rich pipeline, we completed an oversubscribed financing that extends our cash runway and bolsters our shareholder base.”
About Otonomy
Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs including Ménière’s disease, hearing loss, and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the future financial or operating performance of Otonomy. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the potential benefits, development activity and advancement of clinical trials; statements relating to the timing of results, patient enrollment activity for, and conduct of, ongoing clinical trials; statements relating to the updated statistical analysis plan for the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of OTIVIDEX; expectations regarding the Negative Binomial model; the potential benefits and opportunities of, and activities under the collaboration agreement between Otonomy and AGTC, the co-promotion agreement between Otonomy and ALK, and the license agreement between Otonomy and Kyorin; expectations regarding preclinical programs, including the potential benefits and development activities; expectations regarding operating expenses for 2020 and cash runway; and statements by Otonomy’s president and CEO. Otonomy’s expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: delays and disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to the pandemic, including current and future impacts to Otonomy’s operations, the manufacturing of its product candidates, the progression of its current clinical trials, enrollment in its current and future clinical trials and patient conduct and compliance; Otonomy’s ability to accurately forecast financial results; Otonomy’s ability to obtain additional financing; Otonomy’s dependence on the regulatory success and advancement of its product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process, including, without limitation, Otonomy’s ability to adequately demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its product candidates, the nonclinical and clinical results for its product candidates, which may not support further development, and challenges related to patient enrollment in clinical trials; the integrity of patient-reported outcomes in its current and future clinical trials; the risks of the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the collaboration agreement between Otonomy and AGTC, the co-promotion agreement between Otonomy and ALK, or the license agreement between Otonomy and Kyorin, or that could impact Otonomy’s ability to repay or comply with the terms of the loan provided by Oxford Finance LLC; side effects or adverse events associated with Otonomy’s product candidates; Otonomy’s ability to successfully commercialize its product candidates, if approved; competition in the biopharmaceutical industry; Otonomy’s dependence on third parties to conduct nonclinical studies and clinical trials, and for the manufacture of its product candidates; Otonomy’s ability to protect its intellectual property in the United States and throughout the world and to ensure compliance with various laws and regulations in countries in which it conducts clinical trials; expectations regarding potential therapy benefits, market size, opportunity and growth; Otonomy’s ability to manage operating expenses; implementation of Otonomy’s business model and strategic plans for its business, products and technology; general economic and market conditions; and other risks. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Otonomy’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 4, 2020, and Otonomy’s future reports to be filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Otonomy as of the date hereof. Otonomy disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
|Otonomy, Inc.
|Condensed Balance Sheet Data
|(in thousands)
|As of June 30,
|As of December 31,
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|32,045
|$
|25,194
|Short-term investments
|9,021
|35,476
|Right-of-use assets
|14,787
|15,465
|Total assets
|61,228
|83,018
|Long-term debt, net
|15,069
|14,967
|Leases, net of current
|14,594
|15,320
|Total liabilities
|40,979
|42,785
|Accumulated deficit
|(483,110
|)
|(459,893
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|20,249
|40,233
|Otonomy, Inc.
|Condensed Statements of Operations
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|Product sales, net
|$
|10
|$
|190
|$
|170
|$
|382
|Costs and operating expenses:
|Cost of product sales
|511
|203
|725
|416
|Research and development
|6,935
|8,919
|14,607
|17,714
|Selling, general and administrative
|3,684
|2,884
|7,520
|6,162
|Total costs and operating expenses
|11,130
|12,006
|22,852
|24,292
|Loss from operations
|(11,120
|)
|(11,816
|)
|(22,682
|)
|(23,910
|)
|Other (expense) income, net
|(334
|)
|89
|(535
|)
|199
|Net loss
|$
|(11,454
|)
|$
|(11,727
|)
|$
|(23,217
|)
|$
|(23,711
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.37
|)
|$
|(0.38
|)
|$
|(0.75
|)
|$
|(0.77
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share,
|basic and diluted
|30,873,488
|30,703,411
|30,843,850
|30,694,461
|Otonomy, Inc.
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|GAAP operating expenses
|Research and development
|$
|6,935
|$
|8,919
|$
|14,607
|$
|17,714
|Selling, general and administrative
|3,684
|2,884
|7,520
|6,162
|Total GAAP operating expenses
|10,619
|11,803
|22,127
|23,876
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|R&D stock-based compensation expense
|(628
|)
|(572
|)
|(1,196
|)
|(1,231
|)
|SG&A stock-based compensation expense
|(906
|)
|(680
|)
|(1,747
|)
|(1,514
|)
|Total non-GAAP adjustments
|(1,534
|)
|(1,252
|)
|(2,943
|)
|(2,745
|)
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
|$
|9,085
|$
|10,551
|$
|19,184
|$
|21,131
|Otonomy, Inc.
|Reconciliation of 2020 GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Expense Guidance
|(in millions)
|GAAP operating expenses
|$45 - $48
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|Stock-based compensation expense
|$10
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
|$35 - $38
