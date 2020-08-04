COMPANY IMPROVED ITS MARGINS IN ALL OPERATING SEGMENTS, LED BY THE STRENGTH AND RESILIENCY OF OUR ELECTRICITY SEGMENT

MANAGEMENT NARROWS THE UPPER-END OF THE GUIDANCE

RENO, Nev., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



FINANCIAL RESULTS

($ MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Q2 2020 Q2 2019 CHANGE (%) Revenues Electricity 128.7 129.1 (0.3 ) % Product 43.7 52.0 (16.0 ) % Energy Storage and Management Services 2.5 3.0 (15.0 ) % Total Revenues 174.9 184.1 (5.0 ) % Gross Profit 65.4 65.1 0.4 % Gross margin (%) Electricity 44.1 % 42.8 % Product 20.6 % 20.6 % Energy Storage & Management Services (13.6 ) % (29.5 ) % Gross margin (%) 37.4 % 35.4 % Operating income 48.1 46.9 2.5 % Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders 23.0 33.9 (32.1 ) % Diluted EPS 0.45 0.66 (32.8 ) % Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders1 23.0 20.6 11.7 % Adjusted diluted EPS1 0.45 0.40 11.1 % Adjusted EBITDA1 97.9 94.9 3.2 %

“This was another solid quarter of strong execution led by the improved profitably of our Electricity segment,” commented Doron Blachar, Chief Executive Officer. “I am extremely proud of how our team is operating through the challenging COVID-19 environment and how we were able to successfully complete the enhancement of our 19MW Steamboat Hills complex on time and make significant progress to bring Puna back online by the end of the year.”

“We continue with our efforts to minimize the COVID-19 implication on our business, and while we did not experience material impact on our results so far, the continued outbreak of the COVID-19 may affect us more in the future. Specifically, awarding contracts for significant projects in the Products segment is currently delayed. Nevertheless, our Product segment is currently on track to meet its revenue forecast for the full-year 2020,” added Mr. Blachar.

“Since March 31, 2020,” Mr. Blachar continues, “we have increased our liquidity by over $400 million through the issuance of long-term debt that gives us the flexibility to allocate our resources and manufacturing capabilities to support our organic growth. We are increasing and focusing our efforts on exploring and developing internal projects with a target to increase our geothermal portfolio in the US and globally by 2023 and beyond. This quarter reinforces our confidence that Ormat is on the right path to continue its growth trajectory by relying on Ormat’s integrated business model, our geographic and revenue diversity, and our excellent team.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020

Total revenues of $174.9 million, down 5.0% compared to Q2 2019; Electricity segment revenues of $128.7 million compared to $129.1 million in Q2 2019; Product segment revenues of $43.7 million, down 16.0% compared to Q2 2019; Energy Storage & Management Services segment revenues of $2.5 million compared to $3.0 million in Q2 2019;

Total gross margin was 37.4%, compared to 35.4% in Q2 2019; Electricity segment gross margin was 44.1% compared to 42.8% for Q2 2019; The Company recorded business interruption insurance income of $3.3 million related to the 2018 volcanic eruption in Hawaii, which netted to zero Puna’s cost of revenues and reduced general and administrative costs by $0.6 million; In the second quarter 2019, the Company recorded business interruption insurance income of $6.8 million that resulted in a positive gross margin of $1.8 million.

Operating income increased 2.5% due to better gross margins and lower operating expenses;

Net income was $25.3 million compared to $36.2 million in Q2 2019; Q2 2019 net income included $13.3 million related to a one-time Tax benefit;

Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders was $23.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $33.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share in Q2 2019; adjusted net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 1 for Q2 2019 was $20.6 million or $0.40 per diluted share;

for Q2 2019 was $20.6 million or $0.40 per diluted share; Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 3.2% to $97.9 million, up from $94.9 million in Q2 2019;

increased 3.2% to $97.9 million, up from $94.9 million in Q2 2019; Product segment backlog was approximately $66 million as of August 3, 2020; and

The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share for the second quarter of 2020.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

As of August 2020, Ormat continue its efforts to recommission its Puna power plant. The Company obtained all necessary permits to start operation, completed the construction of the substation and connected a new production well to the power plant. We expect to resume commercial operation during the fourth quarter with gradual increase of generation to 29MW by the end of the year, subject to on time completion of the transmission line by HELCO and additional field recovery work.

In July 2020, we completed the acquisition of the 20MW/80MWh Pomona energy storage asset in California from Alta Gas for a total net consideration of $43.9 million. The facility is our first battery storage asset in operation in California, increasing our existing operating portfolio to 73MW/136MWh and adding to our battery storage assets in New Jersey, New England and Texas.

In July, Ormat issued approximately $290.0 million of corporate bonds at an effective fixed interest rate of 4.34%. In April and May the Company has issued approximately $130 million of new corporate debt.

In June, Ormat completed the enhancement of its Steamboat Hills complex and increased its generating capacity by 19MW to a total of 84MW.

2020 GUIDANCE

Mr. Blachar added, “We are narrowing the upper-end of the guidance for full-year 2020 and expect total revenues of between $710 million and $725 million with Electricity segment revenues between $550 million and $560 million. We expect Product segment revenues of between $140 million and $150 million. Revenues from Energy Storage and Management Services segment are expected to be between $15 million and $17 million. We expect 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of between $400 million and $410 million for the full year. We expect annual Adjusted EBITDA attributable to minority interest to be approximately $27 million.”

The Company provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a Non-GAAP financial measure for the three months ended June 30, 2020. However, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation for its Adjusted EBITDA guidance range due to high variability and complexity with respect to estimating forward looking amounts for impairments and disposition and acquisition of business interests, income tax expense, and other non-cash expenses and adjusting items that are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

SECOND QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS (COMPARING THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 TO THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2019)

Total revenues for the quarter were $174.9 million, down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Electricity segment revenues of $128.7 million were down slightly compared to $129.1 million last year. Product segment revenues decreased 16.0% to $43.7 million, down from $52.0 million in the same quarter last year due lower contract backlog. Energy Storage and Management Services segment revenues were $2.5 million compared to $3.0 million in the same quarter last year.

The Company recorded $3.3 million of business interruption insurance income related to the 2018 volcanic eruption, which disrupted operations at its Puna plant. Consistent with generally accepted accounting practices, $2.7 million was allocated to offset costs of revenue at Puna, which netted to zero, and the remaining $0.6 million was allocated to reduce general and administrative expenses.

General and administrative expenses were $11.3 million, or 6.5% of total revenues, compared to $14.2 million, or 7.7% of total revenues. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in professional fees, business interruption insurance income related to Puna and gain of $1.3 million from sale of concession.

Net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders was $23.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $33.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share. In the second quarter 2019 net income attributable to the Company’s stockholders included $13.3 million of one-time Tax benefit. Adjusted net income attributable to the Company's stockholders1 in the second quarter 2019 was 20.6 million, or $0.40 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $97.9 million compared to $94.9 million last year.

DIVIDEND

On August 4, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors declared, approved, and authorized payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share pursuant to the Company’s dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on September 1, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 18, 2020.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES



With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”), with the objective of becoming a leading global provider of renewable energy. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter – a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. With 63 U.S. patents, Ormat’s power solutions have been refined and perfected under the most grueling environmental conditions. Ormat has 578 employees in the United States and 830 overseas. Ormat’s flexible, modular solutions for geothermal power and REG are ideal for vast range of resource characteristics. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed to utilities and developers worldwide, totaling over 3,000 MW of gross capacity. Ormat’s current 933 MW generating portfolio is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe. Ormat expanded its operations to provide energy storage and energy management solutions, by leveraging its core capabilities and global presence as well as through its Viridity Energy Solutions Inc. subsidiary.

ORMAT’S SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to Ormat's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based upon its management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties.

For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" as described in Ormat’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 2, 2020 and from time to time, in Ormat’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q that are filed with the SEC.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three and Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

Three Months Ended June 30, Six-Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Revenues: Electricity 128,685 129,079 271,541 271,987 Product 43,701 52,030 91,112 104,158 Energy storage and management services 2,514 2,956 4,360 6,958 Total revenues 174,900 184,065 367,013 383,103 Cost of revenues: Electricity 71,950 73,775 143,318 151,318 Product 34,709 41,316 71,687 83,422 Energy storage and management services 2,855 3,827 4,804 9,037 Total cost of revenues 109,514 118,918 219,809 243,777 Gross profit 65,386 65,147 147,204 139,326 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 1,172 810 2,791 1,710 Selling and marketing expenses 4,854 3,276 9,648 7,141 General and administrative expenses 11,285 14,181 25,633 29,870 Operating income 48,075 46,880 100,605 100,605 Other income (expense): Interest income 441 420 843 713 Interest expense, net (19,785 ) (21,517 ) (37,058 ) (42,740 ) Derivatives and foreign currency transaction gains (losses) 671 19 1,064 491 Income attributable to sale of tax benefits 5,672 4,637 9,804 12,401 Other non-operating income (expense), net 304 1,027 382 1,118 Income from operations before income tax and equity in earnings (losses) of investees 35,378 31,466 84,167 72,588 Income tax (provision) benefit (11,766 ) 3,529 (29,914 ) (10,510 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of investees, net 1,658 1,202 923 2,249 Net income 25,270 36,197 55,176 64,327 Discontinued operations: Net income 25,270 36,197 55,176 64,327 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,224 ) (2,259 ) (6,097 ) (4,443 ) Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 23,046 33,938 49,079 59,884 Earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic: Net income 0.45 0.67 0.96 1.18 Diluted: Net income 0.45 0.66 0.95 1.17 Weighted average number of shares used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: Basic 51,043 50,800 51,040 50,757 Diluted 51,362 51,094 51,448 51,058

ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

For the Periods Ended June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 173,718 71,173 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 76,116 81,937 Receivables: Trade 179,757 154,525 Other 18,121 22,048 Inventories 38,932 34,949 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 19,477 38,365 Prepaid expenses and other 10,948 12,667 Total current assets 517,069 415,664 Investment in unconsolidated companies 84,414 81,140 Deposits and other 37,278 38,284 Deferred income taxes 116,758 129,510 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,038,038 1,971,415 Construction-in-process 394,123 376,555 Operating leases right of use 17,638 17,405 Finance leases right of use 13,280 14,161 Intangible assets, net 179,659 186,220 Goodwill 20,120 20,140 Total assets 3,418,377 3,250,494 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 149,591 141,857 Short term revolving credit lines with banks (full recourse) 100,057 40,550 Commercial paper 3,775 50,000 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 5,599 2,755 Current portion of long-term debt: Senior secured notes 28,544 24,473 Other loans 34,341 34,458 Full recourse 76,572 76,572 Operating lease liabilities 3,016 2,743 Finance lease liabilities 3,151 3,068 Total current liabilities 404,646 376,476 Long-term debt, net of current portion: Limited and non-recourse: Senior secured notes 325,714 339,336 Other loans 301,318 317,395 Full recourse: — — Senior unsecured bonds 415,751 286,453 Other loans 64,150 68,747 Operating lease liabilities 14,201 14,008 Finance lease liabilities 10,523 11,209 Liability associated with sale of tax benefits 118,072 123,468 Deferred income taxes 104,013 97,126 Liability for unrecognized tax benefits 15,309 14,643 Liabilities for severance pay 18,835 18,751 Asset retirement obligation 51,414 50,183 Other long-term liabilities 7,814 8,039 Total liabilities 1,851,760 1,725,834 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 9,806 9,250 Equity: The Company's stockholders' equity: Common stock 51 51 Additional paid-in capital 917,403 913,150 Retained earnings 524,864 487,873 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (13,921 ) (8,654 ) Total stockholders' equity attributable to Company's stockholders 1,428,397 1,392,420 Noncontrolling interest 128,414 122,990 Total equity 1,556,811 1,515,410 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity 3,418,377 3,250,494



ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three and Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

We calculate EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for (i) termination fees, (ii) impairment of long-lived assets, (iii) write-off of unsuccessful exploration activities, (iv) any mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivatives, (v) merger and acquisition transaction costs, (vi) stock-based compensation, (vii) gain or loss from extinguishment of liabilities, (viii) gain or loss on sale of subsidiary and property, plant and equipment and (ix) other unusual or non-recurring items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net earnings as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a performance metric because it is a metric used by our Board of Directors and senior management in evaluating our financial performance. However, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six - month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Net income 25,270 36,197 55,176 64,327 Adjusted for: Interest expense, net (including amortization of deferred financing costs) 19,344 21,097 36,215 42,027 Income tax provision (benefit) 11,766 (3,529 ) 29,914 10,510 Adjustment to investment in an unconsolidated company: our proportionate share in interest expense, tax and depreciation and amortization in Sarulla 3,199 2,579 5,876 5,240 Depreciation and amortization 36,812 35,751 72,100 70,617 EBITDA 96,391 92,095 199,281 192,721 Mark-to-market gains or losses from accounting for derivative (1,482 ) (370 ) (2,043 ) (1,579 ) Stock-based compensation 2,264 2,643 4,253 5,003 Merger and acquisition transaction costs 618 500 1,158 500 Settlement expenses 89 — 1,277 — Adjusted EBITDA 97,880 94,868 203,926 196,645



ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders

For the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

Adjusted Net Income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS are adjusted for one-time expense items that are not representative of our ongoing business and operations. The use of Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS is intended to enhance the usefulness of our financial information by providing measures to assess the overall performance of our ongoing business.

The following table reconciles Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders and Adjusted EPS for the three-month ended June 30, 2020 and 2019.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 23.0 33.9 One-time tax items — (13.3 ) Adjusted Net income attributable to the Company's stockholders 23.0 20.6 Weighted average number of shares diluted used in computation of earnings per share attributable to the Company's stockholders: 51.4 51.1 Diluted Adjusted EPS 0.45 0.40





