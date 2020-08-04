CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Finance Corp. (Nasdaq:CPTA) ("Capitala", the “Company”, “we”, “us”, or “our”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Increase in NAV per share-$6.46 at June 30, 2020 compared to $6.27 at March 31, 2020
  • Successful wind down of Capitala Senior Loan Fund II, LLC (“CSLF II”)
  • Reduced non-accrual balances
  • Liquidity from repayments will allow the Company to reduce leverage during the second half of 2020 and support existing and new portfolio investments

Management Commentary

In describing the Company’s second quarter activities, Joseph B. Alala, III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to report a slight increase in NAV per share during the second quarter of 2020, while generating $51.1 million of liquidity through repayments and the wind down of CSLF II.  The $95.2 million of cash at quarter end will allow us to support our existing portfolio investments, evaluate new investment opportunities, reduce leverage by the repayment of scheduled maturities and the prepayment of other debt, and provide for general working capital needs.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company originated $12.5 million of new investments, and received $51.1 million of repayments.  Repayments included $13.1 million from the wind down of the Company’s investment in CSLF II, $17.8 million in full repayment of the first and second lien debt investments in Flavors Holdings, Inc., and $20.2 million in various other repayments.

Total investment income was $7.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $11.6 million in the second quarter of 2019.  Interest and fee income were $4.0 million lower in second quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2019, the result of lower average debt investments outstanding and the impact of repayments and non-accrual investments.  Payment-in-kind income and dividend income, collectively, declined by $0.6 million, primarily due the wind down of CSLF II during the second quarter of 2020.

Total expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were $7.6 million, relatively unchanged from the comparable period in 2019.  During the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded $1.1 million in one-time deferred financing charges related to the early termination of its senior secured credit facility.

Net realized losses totaled $13.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $15.1 million of net realized losses for the second quarter of 2019.  Net realized losses had an immaterial impact to NAV per share during the second quarter of 2020, as realized amounts were generally in line with prior fair value amounts.

Net unrealized appreciation totaled $17.0 million, or $1.04 per share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to net unrealized depreciation of $17.4 million for the second quarter of 2019.

The net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, or $0.19 per share, compared to a net decrease of $29.1 million, or $1.81 per share, for the same period in 2019.

Investment Portfolio

As of June 30, 2020, our portfolio consisted of 37 companies with a fair market value of $287.3 million and a cost basis of $305.0 million. First lien debt investments represented 67.4% of the portfolio, second lien debt investments represented 13.3% of the portfolio, and equity/warrant investments represented 19.3% of the portfolio, based on fair values.

At June 30, 2020, the Company had five debt investments on non-accrual status, totaling $34.5 million and $23.9 million, on a cost basis and fair value basis, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At June 30, 2020, the Company had $95.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.  In addition, the Company had SBA debentures outstanding totaling $150.0 million with an annual weighted average interest rate of 3.16%, $75.0 million of fixed rate notes bearing an interest rate of 6.00%, and $52.1 million of convertible notes bearing an interest rate of 5.75%.

Subsequent Events

During July 2020, the Company received $2.4 million in principal repayments on its first lien debt investment in BigMouth, Inc.

On July 30, 2020, the Company’s board of directors approved a one-for-six reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock which is expected to be effective as of 5:00 Eastern Standard Time on August 21, 2020 (the "Effective Time"). The Company's common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on August 24, 2020. At the Effective Time, every six (6) issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock will be converted into one (1) share of the Company's common stock.

On July 30, 2020, the Company’s board of directors approved a bond repurchase program which authorizes the Company to repurchase up to an aggregate of $10.0 million worth of the Company's outstanding 2022 Notes and/or 2022 Convertible Notes (the "Bond Repurchase Program"). The Bond Repurchase Program will terminate upon the earlier of (i) July 30, 2021 or (ii) the repurchase of an aggregate of $10.0 million worth of 2022 Notes and/or 2022 Convertible Notes.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the operating and financial results at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.  The call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company’s investor relations website at www.CapitalaGroup.com.  To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-877-312-5507 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

About Capitala Finance Corp.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company that invests primarily in first lien loans, and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower and traditional middle market companies.  The Company is managed by Capitala Investment Advisors, LLC.  For more information on Capitala, or to automatically receive email notifications of Company financial information, press releases, stock alerts, or other corporate filings, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

About Capitala Group

Capitala Group is a $3.0 billion asset management firm that has been providing capital to lower middle market companies through its credit, growth, and equity investment strategies throughout North America for over twenty years. Since its inception in 1998, Capitala Group has invested in over 160 companies and seeks to partner with strong management teams to create value and generate superior risk-adjusted returns for its individual and institutional investors. For more information, definition and details visit Capitala Group’s website at www.capitalagroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy.  Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Capitala Finance Corp.

Capitala Finance Corp.
Stephen Arnall, Chief Financial Officer
704-376-5502
sarnall@capitalagroup.com

 
Capitala Finance Corp.
      
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
      
   As of
   June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019
   (unaudited)  
ASSETS    
Investments at fair value:    
 Non-control/non-affiliate investments (amortized cost of $211,569 and $250,433, respectively) $190,650  $241,046 
 Affiliate investments (amortized cost of $84,403 and $80,756, respectively)  87,679   98,763 
 Control investments (amortized cost of $9,044 and $22,692, respectively)  8,937   22,723 
 Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $305,016 and $353,881, respectively)  287,266   362,532 
Cash and cash equivalents  95,226   62,321 
Interest and dividend receivable  2,078   1,745 
Prepaid expenses  640   624 
Deferred tax asset, net  -   - 
Other assets  301   115 
 Total assets $385,511  $427,337 
      
LIABILITIES    
SBA Debentures (net of deferred financing costs of $758 and $1,006, respectively) $149,242  $148,994 
2022 Notes (net of deferred financing costs of $1,164 and $1,447, respectively)  73,836   73,553 
2022 Convertible Notes (net of deferred financing costs of $736 and $916, respectively)  51,352   51,172 
Credit Facility (net of deferred financing costs of $0 and $1,165, respectively)  -   (1,165)
Management and incentive fees payable  3,586   3,713 
Interest and financing fees payable  2,429   2,439 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  11   518 
 Total liabilities $280,456  $279,224 
      
      
NET ASSETS    
Common stock, par value $0.01, 100,000,000 common shares authorized, 16,266,484 and 16,203,769 common shares issued and outstanding, respectively $163  $162 
Additional paid in capital  238,220   237,886 
Total distributable loss  (133,328)  (89,935)
 Total net assets $105,055  $148,113 
Total liabilities and net assets $385,511  $427,337 
      
Net asset value per share $6.46  $9.14 
      


 
Capitala Finance Corp.
     
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
   For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30,
   2020 2019 2020 2019
INVESTMENT INCOME        
Interest and fee income:        
 Non-control/non-affiliate investments $4,693  $7,541  $9,400  $14,826 
 Affiliate investments  1,632   2,281   3,311   4,680 
 Control investments  103   582   206   1,306 
 Total interest and fee income  6,428   10,404   12,917   20,812 
Payment-in-kind interest and dividend income:        
 Non-control/non-affiliate investments  378   453   714   895 
 Affiliate investments  188   227   368   376 
 Control investments  -   44   -   372 
 Total payment-in-kind interest and dividend income  566   724   1,082   1,643 
Dividend income:        
 Non-control/non-affiliate investments  -   -   -   1,281 
 Affiliate investments  -   -   25   - 
 Control investments  -   425   -   450 
 Total dividend income  -   425   25   1,731 
Interest income from cash and cash equivalents  5   37   49   88 
 Total investment income  6,999   11,590   14,073   24,274 
          
EXPENSES        
Interest and financing expenses  4,885   4,228   8,711   8,641 
Base management fee  1,666   2,020   3,423   4,138 
Incentive fees  -   463   -   1,497 
General and administrative expenses  1,057   1,145   2,561   2,129 
 Expenses before incentive fee waiver  7,608   7,856   14,695   16,405 
 Incentive fee waiver  -   (288)  -   (288)
 Total expenses  7,608   7,568   14,695   16,117 
          
 NET INVESTMENT INCOME (LOSS)  (609)  4,022   (622)  8,157 
          
REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAIN (LOSS) ON INVESTMENTS        
Net realized gain (loss) on investments:        
 Non-control/non-affiliate investments  (14,142)  365   (13,174)  (3,544)
 Affiliate investments  1,341   2,387   1,341   2,276 
 Control investments  (484)  (17,829)  (484)  (19,656)
 Net realized loss on investments  (13,285)  (15,077)  (12,317)  (20,924)
Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments:        
 Non-control/non-affiliate investments  16,993   (3,018)  (11,532)  3,021 
 Affiliate investments  (1,003)  (4,669)  (14,731)  (4,937)
 Control investments  1,004   (9,708)  (138)  (13,984)
 Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments  16,994   (17,395)  (26,401)  (15,900)
 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments  3,709   (32,472)  (38,718)  (36,824)
Tax provision  -   (694)  -   (628)
 Total net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net of taxes  3,709   (33,166)  (38,718)  (37,452)
          
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS $3,100  $(29,144) $(39,340) $(29,295)
          
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS PER SHARE RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.19  $(1.81) $(2.42) $(1.82)
          
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING – BASIC AND DILUTED  16,266,484   16,096,678   16,243,538   16,079,885 
          
DISTRIBUTIONS PAID PER SHARE $-  $0.25  $0.25  $0.50 
          