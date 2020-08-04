New York, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Monitoring and Control Software Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05604001/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the power monitoring and control software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for efficient power monitoring and control, rise in use of solar and wind-generated power, and the advent of automation and IoT in industrial applications.

The power monitoring and control software market analysis includes the application segment and geographical landscape.



The power monitoring and control software market is segmented as below:

By Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Geographic Landscapes

Europe

North America

APAC

MEA

South America



This study identifies the increasing focus on energy efficiency as one of the prime reasons driving the power monitoring and control software market growth during the next few years. Also, high adoption in data centers and rising need for power distribution analysis among power utilities will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our power monitoring and control software market covers the following areas:

Power monitoring and control software market sizing

Power monitoring and control software market forecast

Power monitoring and control software market industry analysis





