TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital American Realty Partners Trust (the “Trust”), (TSXV: FCA.UN), (TSXV: FCA.U) is providing the following update regarding its upcoming annual and special meeting of unitholders (the “Meeting”) to be held on August 10, 2020 at 11:00 am.

Given the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the location of the Meeting will be the Trust’s head office, located at 163 Cartwright Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M6A 1V5. The Trust will be strictly restricting physical access to the Meeting to registered unitholders and formally appointed proxyholders and will not be permitting any others (including beneficial unitholders that hold their trust units through a broker or other intermediary) to attend. The Trust intends to resume holding in-person meetings in subsequent years.

The Trust strongly encourages registered unitholders and proxyholders not to attend the Meeting in-person, and unitholders are encouraged to vote using one of the methods described in the management information circular previously mailed to unitholders. The deadline for unitholders to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting is Thursday August 6 at 11:00 am (Toronto time). Registered unitholders and proxyholders who nonetheless wish to attend in person may be subject to health screening procedures at the entrance and will be asked to socially distance themselves from others at the Meeting.

Unitholders and any other interested persons who are unable or not permitted to attend the Meeting in person have the opportunity to listen to the Meeting live through an audio conference call. Registration to participate in the live call should be completed by following the link provided on the Trust’s website at www.firmcapital.com and, once registered, call-in details will be provided.

ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL AMERICAN REALTY PARTNERS TRUST

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Trust is a U.S. focused real estate investment trust that pursues income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments through the following platforms:

Income Producing Real Estate Investments:

Core Markets Wholly Owned Investments: The Trust is focused on growing its wholly owned multi-residential property portfolio in large core markets with attention to cities located in Texas, Florida, New Jersey, North and South Carolina, Colorado, Georgia and New York.

The Trust is focused on growing its wholly owned multi-residential property portfolio in large core markets with attention to cities located in Texas, Florida, New Jersey, North and South Carolina, Colorado, Georgia and New York. Core and Non-Core Markets: Joint Venture Investments: The Trust will also purchase in both core and non-core markets where it lacks knowledge or experience, partial ownership interests in multi-residential properties with industry leaders as partners. These partners bring both expertise in operations and knowledge, especially in non-core markets. The Trust strives to have a minimum 50% ownership interest and will fund the equity in a combined preferred/common equity investment structure. The preferred equity provides a fixed rate of return for investors in the Trust, resulting in a secured structure ahead of the partners ownership interest, while the common equity provides investors an upside return for investors as the investment meets its targeted objectives.



The Trust currently has ownership interests in a total of 2,073 apartment units diversely located in Florida, Connecticut, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Georgia and Maryland.

Mortgage Debt Investments:

The Trust, using Firm Capital’s 30-year plus experience as a leader in the mortgage lending industry, provides bridge lending of mortgage and preferred capital secured by residential/multi-residential properties.

