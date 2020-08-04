VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning” or the “Company” or “we”, “our” or “us”) reported second quarter 2020 results today. All monetary amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
HIGHLIGHTS
All comparisons are to Q2 2019 results unless indicated otherwise.
“I am pleased with how our global teams have been navigating through various stages of lockdowns and re-openings across our regions, with a focus on safely servicing our customers and controlling what we can – costs and capital. In these challenging times, our Total Injury Frequency rate decreased by over 40%, and our customer loyalty scores increased by 20% in Q2 2020 compared to Q2 2019. In Q2 2020, our SG&A(2) was down 12% year over year, and our net capital expenditures were minimized to $7 million. This performance speaks to the resiliency of our business model and adaptability and engagement of our people,” said Scott Thomson, president and CEO of Finning International.
“COVID-19 disruptions have significantly impacted our people, customers, and operations. Our challenges in the second quarter included postponed equipment orders and deliveries, an unprecedented slowdown in product support activity in most sectors, and reduced productivity and labour utilization at our branches. Where we have qualified, the use of government programs has helped us to preserve a significant number of jobs and technical capabilities through a unique period of significant uncertainty, and has provided an effective bridge to enable us to ramp up faster as the economy recovers.”
“While Q2 was difficult and the pace of economic recovery in our regions remains uncertain, we have seen signs of our markets recovering since May, with notable increases in rental activity, machine utilization hours, and product support revenue run rates. With the recent recovery in oil prices, most oil sands producers have put their truck fleets back to work and are expected to be operating at pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of August. The price of copper has also improved, providing continued support and stability for copper mining in Chile. However, increased cases of COVID-19 infections in South America have presented a significant challenge for our customers and our operations in the region, and we have deployed necessary resources and efforts to maintain operations and keep our employees safe. In the UK and Ireland, construction and power systems projects have resumed, and earthmoving work on the High Speed Rail 2 mega-project, which represents a significant opportunity for Finning, is expected to begin later this year.”
“Despite the unique times and numerous challenges we have faced, I am pleased with how our teams have stayed focused on what we set out to do at the beginning of the year, namely improving execution in South America, lowering the cost base in Canada, positioning to capture HS2 opportunities in the UK, and reducing our finance costs. Looking ahead, we are accelerating our strategic plans to position our business to achieve improved productivity, profitability, and ROIC(2)(3) in each region. I am confident that our continued vigilance on costs, improved productivity, and tight management of invested capital will ensure we maintain our financial strength and are well positioned to succeed in the upcoming recovery phase,” concluded Mr. Thomson.
Q2 2020 FINANCIAL SUMMARY
|Quarterly Overview
$ millions, except per share amounts
|Q2 2020
|Q2 2019
|% change
|Revenue
|1,419
|2,137
|(34
|)
|Net revenue
|1,335
|1,995
|(33
|)
|EBIT(2)
|52
|137
|(62
|)
|EBIT as a percentage of net revenue(3)
|3.9
|%
|6.9
|%
|EBITDA(3)
|130
|213
|(39
|)
|EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue(3)
|9.7
|%
|10.7
|%
|Net income
|18
|88
|(79
|)
|EPS
|0.12
|0.54
|(78
|)
|Free cash flow
|312
|(162
|)
|292
|Q2 2020 EBITDA and EBIT by Operation
$ millions, except per share amounts
|Canada
|South America
|UK &
Ireland
|Corporate
& Other
|Finning Total
|EPS
|EBITDA / EPS
|110
|24
|4
|(8
|)
|130
|0.12
|CEWS support
|(60
|)
|-
|-
|(4
|)
|(64
|)
|(0.30
|)
|Severance costs
|20
|17
|4
|1
|42
|0.20
|Facilities restructuring costs and impairment losses
|5
|4
|-
|-
|9
|0.04
|Adjusted EBITDA(3)(4) / Adjusted EPS(3)(4)
|75
|45
|8
|(11
|)
|117
|0.06
|Adjusted EBIT(3)(4)
|28
|23
|(1
|)
|(11
|)
|39
|Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue(3)(4)
|10.6
|%
|9.8
|%
|4.9
|%
|-
|8.8
|%
|Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of net revenue(3)(4)
|4.0
|%
|5.1
|%
|(1.0
|%)
|-
|2.9
|%
|Q2 2019 EBITDA and EBIT by Operation
$ millions, except per share amounts
|Canada
|South America
|UK &
Ireland
|Corporate
& Other
|Finning Total
|EPS
|EBITDA / EPS
|138
|62
|23
|(10
|)
|213
|0.54
|EBIT
|92
|41
|14
|(10
|)
|137
|EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue
|12.9
|%
|9.8
|%
|7.7
|%
|-
|10.7
|%
|EBIT as a percentage of net revenue
|8.5
|%
|6.5
|%
|4.8
|%
|-
|6.9
|%
|Invested Capital(3) and ROIC(2)(3)
|Q2 2020
|Q2 2019
|Q4 2019
|Invested capital ($ millions)
|Consolidated
|3,495
|3,964
|3,591
|Canada
|2,037
|2,285
|2,026
|South America (US dollars)
|812
|983
|918
|UK & Ireland (UK pound sterling)
|207
|235
|210
|Invested capital turnover(3) (times)
|1.71
|2.04
|1.92
|Working capital(3) to net revenue ratio(3)
|29.9
|%
|26.7
|%
|27.8
|%
|Inventory turns (dealership)(3) (times)
|1.97
|2.36
|2.53
|Adjusted ROIC(3)(4) (%)
|Consolidated
|9.7
|12.3
|12.0
|Canada
|11.6
|15.4
|14.4
|South America
|11.2
|8.5
|10.5
|UK & Ireland
|4.6
|14.5
|12.1
Q2 2020 HIGHLIGHTS BY OPERATION
All comparisons are to Q2 2019 results unless indicated otherwise. All numbers are in functional currency: Canada – Canadian dollar; South America – US dollar; UK & Ireland – UK pound sterling (GBP).
Canada
South America
United Kingdom & Ireland
CORPORATE AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS
Dividend
The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.205 per share, payable on September 3, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 20, 2020. This dividend will be considered an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|$ millions, except per share amounts
|Three months ended June 30
|Six months ended June 30
|2020
|2019
|% change
fav (unfav)
|2020
|2019
|% change
fav (unfav)
|New equipment
|382
|774
|(51
|)
|736
|1,438
|(49
|)
|Used equipment
|64
|106
|(39
|)
|132
|187
|(29
|)
|Equipment rental
|41
|62
|(34
|)
|94
|120
|(22
|)
|Product support
|820
|1,023
|(20
|)
|1,754
|1,919
|(9
|)
|Net fuel and other
|28
|30
|58
|50
|Net revenue
|1,335
|1,995
|(33
|)
|2,774
|3,714
|(25
|)
|Gross profit
|344
|482
|(29
|)
|762
|912
|(16
|)
|Gross profit as a percentage of net revenue
|25.7
|%
|24.1
|%
|27.5
|%
|24.6
|%
|SG&A
|(306
|)
|(350
|)
|12
|(631
|)
|(693
|)
|9
|SG&A as a percentage of net revenue
|(22.9
|)%
|(17.5
|)%
|(22.8
|)%
|(18.7
|)%
|Equity earnings of joint ventures
|1
|5
|2
|9
|Other income
|64
|-
|64
|-
|Other expenses
|(51
|)
|-
|(51
|)
|(29
|)
|EBIT
|52
|137
|(62
|)
|146
|199
|(27
|)
|EBIT as a percentage of net revenue
|3.9
|%
|6.9
|%
|5.3
|%
|5.4
|%
|Adjusted EBIT
|39
|137
|(72
|)
|133
|228
|(41
|)
|Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of net revenue
|2.9
|%
|6.9
|%
|4.8
|%
|6.1
|%
|Net income
|18
|88
|(79
|)
|72
|116
|(38
|)
|Basic EPS
|0.12
|0.54
|(78
|)
|0.45
|0.71
|(37
|)
|Adjusted EPS
|0.06
|0.54
|(89
|)
|0.39
|0.85
|(54
|)
|EBITDA
|130
|213
|(39
|)
|300
|347
|(14
|)
|EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue
|9.7
|%
|10.7
|%
|10.8
|%
|9.3
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|117
|213
|(45
|)
|287
|376
|(24
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue
|8.8
|%
|10.7
|%
|10.4
|%
|10.1
|%
|Free cash flow
|312
|(162
|)
|292
|262
|(509
|)
|151
|June 30, 2020
|Dec 31, 2019
|Invested capital
|3,495
|3,591
|Invested capital turnover (times)
|1.71
|1.92
|Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio
|2.1
|2.0
|ROIC
|10.0
|%
|11.2
|%
|Adjusted ROIC
|9.7
|%
|12.0
|%
To access Finning's complete Q2 2020 results in PDF, please visit our website at https://www.finning.com/en_CA/company/investors.html
Q2 2020 INVESTOR CALL
The Company will hold an investor call on August 5, 2020 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.
